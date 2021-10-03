Live on the Edge of Computing

It seems like only yesterday cloud computing entered the mainstream. Edge computing increases the efficiency of a distributed computing framework. Its primary goal is to bring data and computing closer to the applications that consume it. Its principle is seen across modern devices and point-to-point computing technologies, including smartphones, tablets, sensors, robotics, and automated lines. The speed and flexibility afforded by its architecture to managing data creates an exciting range of possibilities for companies. The right choice of the database can drive down the costs of being on the cutting edge.