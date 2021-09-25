Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

It is not YOU, it is Your Code by@newsletters

It is not YOU, it is Your Code

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Software developers tend to play by the rules more often than not. But sometimes a code can be sloppy and disorganized and that doesn’t make anyone’s life easier. The root of all your problems lies in only a few bad coding practices. The Pareto principle states that 80% of consequences come from 20% of the causes, and 80% come from the causes of these causes. You can avoid a tangled web of programming source code by leveraging lightweight frameworks, implementing layers and giving unit testing some traction.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Cloud Computing for Dummies by @newsletters
#cloud-computing
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#hackernoon#technology#tech-newsletters#newsletter#programming#coding#education#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading