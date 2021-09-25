It is not YOU, it is Your Code

911 reads

Software developers tend to play by the rules more often than not. But sometimes a code can be sloppy and disorganized and that doesn’t make anyone’s life easier. The root of all your problems lies in only a few bad coding practices. The Pareto principle states that 80% of consequences come from 20% of the causes, and 80% come from the causes of these causes. You can avoid a tangled web of programming source code by leveraging lightweight frameworks, implementing layers and giving unit testing some traction.