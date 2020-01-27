Literally Everything the Hacker Noon Dev Team Did in 2019
Do not attempt to adjust your set. We are controlling transmission.
Below is a list of every PR that was merged at Hacker Noon in 2019. In the coming weeks, expect to see regular product updates (with a bit more context 😉), but for now, please enjoy this dump of commit messages I put together in 15-20 minutes.
Note: some PR numbers are skipped because either 1. the PR was not merged, or 2. the PR was closed/merged before or after 2019. You'll also notice some numbers out of sequence -- this indicates that the PR was closed a while after it was opened.
- #9: WIP - Saving editor content as HTML
- #12: Author dashboard, v2
- #13: Bugfix: update drafts instead of inserting
- #11: Admin route
- #14: Admin fix
- #15: Testing React Hooks
- #18: Hackernoon component and better nav
- #16: Admin v1
- #21: Editor workflow v1
- #22: Editor workflow v2
- #23: Confirm component v1
- #24: Confirm v2
- #27: Editor workflow v2.5
- #28: Functionalize
- #29: Getting closer
- #30: Whew, at least the page loads now
- #31: RedirectionBar component (Homepage)
- #32: Dane/profile
- #35: Profile v2
- #37: Homepage components (Functionality done, partial styling)
- #38: Homepage components (Class Name refactor, styling)
- #26: Author Onboarding (Mailgun)
- #41: Nav improvements
- #42: Rewriting the TextEditor component
- #43: Story page
- #45: Added favicon
- #46: Editor workflow v2: Recent activity, toast notifications, and more
- #48: Improvements to editor style
- #49: Expandable title
- #52: Cdn v2
- #51: Editor improvements with media embed
- #53: Fixed delete error
- #54: Integrated Filestack
- #56: Set up firebase environments
- #55: Filestack updates
- #57: Cdn v2
- #60: Add readOnly shit back in (bad merge)
- #61: Added code and divider to editor
- #63: Author dashboard v2
- #66: Drafts v2
- #67: More draft css
- #25: Moved hide component logic
- #69: fixed draft screen
- #17: WIP Editor Graph embed
- #72: Signup screen v2
- #74: fixed spacing bug
- #76: Sponsor workflow v1
- #81: Tags v1
- #84: Feature/hompegae html
- #88: Feature/responsive
- #93: First cut at periodic publisher, only 1 queue
- #95: stats v1
- #96: Feature/tag page
- #97: Twitter
- #98: RSS v1
- #99: Fixing generate story page bug
- #101: Update draft style
- #100: Added fixes to the story build script
- #108: add comment
- #109: create story trigger
- #110: Fixed image bug and delete key bug
- #111: Better story editor
- #112: improvements to the story template
- #113: Improved confirm design
- #114: Insert code into editor
- #116: new homepage
- #117: stats preview
- #118: Removed dropdown in nav
- #119: Removed published drafts
- #120: Fix for duplicate drafts
- #121: Fixed a few editor bugs
- #122: Added search to admin
- #123: homepage curation styling
- #124: Sponsor style
- #125: Removed base
- #126: saved app
- #127: fixed home default message
- #128: fontawesome fix
- #129: moved featured image to content
- #130: extend confirm to have multiple actions
- #131: Fixed media sources
- #132: added disclosures
- #133: Added first seen at urls
- #135: Message writer
- #136: Reject story
- #137: close on flyout
- #138: Fixed anchor link serialization
- #139: fixed block styling
- #140: Added dashboard to nav
- #142: delete ui improvements
- #145: fixed first seen at bug
- #146: Tag limit + bullet point fix
- #147: Trusted authors
- #148: Curation fixes
- #149: Data disparity
- #150: Admin shell script
- #151: Homepage
- #152: story settings and mailto
- #153: Story template iteration
- #154: Story iteration 2
- #155: New featured image logic
- #156: Added bios to story design
- #157: More story updates
- #158: Impression + click tracking on ads
- #159: New bio and updates
- #160: Time reading
- #161: Time reading bugfixes
- #162: Sso wrapup
- #163: Add CORS to login exchange request
- #164: Make every new user an author
- #165: Story links + tons of bugfixes
- #166: Fix auth token exchange logic
- #167: Add estimatedTime to stories
- #168: Generate story scripts
- #169: Homepage auth
- #170: generate tag pages
- #171: updated tag page logic
- #172: added archive profiles
- #173: adding profile archive files
- #174: Draft card update
- #175: Beta feedback part 2
- #176: Fix backspace when multiple blocks are empty
- #177: Fix draft loading bug (isAuthor/isEditor distinction)
- #178: Loading state
- #179: Don't store JWT in localStorage!!!
- #180: Generating homepage/story fixtures
- #181: Homepage styling
- #182: Don't trim the title unless newline is present
- #183: Fix duplicate draft bug
- #184: added error page
- #185: fix require in generate-fixtures
- #186: admin css fix
- #187: story update
- #188: Analytics + API changes
- #189: story update
- #190: Revert "Analytics + API changes"
- #191: Added home search
- #192: homepage cta animation
- #193: Fix homepage generation, add logs
- #194: Fix timeout
- #195: Archive stories on homepage! :D
- #196: Search stories on homepage admin
- #197: Dropdown nav
- #198: nav css fix
- #199: Fix story links and slugs
- #200: wider featured
- #201: wider featured stories
- #202: home update
- #203: more stories bug fix
- #204: Analytics v2
- #205: Whoops, need an async there
- #206: profile update
- #207: Fix time reading
- #208: Showing time read, recording word count
- #209: user profiles
- #210: Tag curation
- #211: Option to override draft lock for author/editor
- #212: added profile cloud function
- #213: HN toast messages
- #214: Duplicate drafts
- #215: fixed draft image and timestamps
- #216: fixed homepage bug
- #217: Fixed draft images with cdn urls
- #218: fixed timestamps and column width
- #219: Fix key ref on metric creation
- #220: Story bios and fixed bugs
- #221: Showing read time on user stats page
- #222: Added archived stories to dashboard
- #223: Firestore rules fix + revert stats page for now
- #224: Homepage date fix + profile fix
- #225: Fix logout, actually clear cookie; upgrade react
- #226: homepage messages
- #227: Story script to increment pageviews, use floats for time read
- #228: Fix analytics bug, rich text pasting (80%)
- #229: Stats page html/css
- #230: Warning before leaving the page, slugified tags, and a bunch of other stuff
- #231: Fix a few bugs in the editor
- #232: fetch missing stories
- #233: Publishing immediately
- #234: Publishing immediately
- #235: Error page
- #236: color fix
- #237: fixed profiles
- #238: nav fix
- #239: Regeneration script, many little fixes (mostly tag page)
- #240: Last minute launch fixes
- #241: Copy change, and fix for generate fixtures script
- #242: Fix serve script paths
- #243: Fix images and dates on tagged page
- #244: Fix tagged links
- #245: Fix header link, slug check, center images on stories
- #246: Draft cards: Modification to shorten time
- #247: Story update fix
- #248: updated archive stories
- #249: Stats
- #250: Fixed default stat count
- #251: Hotfix for analytics (add op may include full paths)
- #252: Added comment posting to community
- #253: added comments
- #254: Admin stats
- #255: hack to hide tooltip bug
- #256: homepage design update
- #257: Replace all auth.hn links w/ link to community SSO
- #258: Added favicons
- #259: Copypasta
- #260: Timely analytics
- #261: Opt outs
- #262: fixed editor bug
- #263: Stats bugs
- #264: Fix links on copy-paste
- #265: Profile updates
- #266: prevent handle from updating
- #267: CDN login state
- #268: Fix story link on profiles
- #269: Save warning
- #270: Editor tag removal
- #271: Profile link fix (missed one)
- #272: Limit time reading to 2x estimated (needs testing)
- #273: improved editor link
- #274: WIP: Editor Dashboard: Draft card update for author name and avatar
- #275: Move time endpoint to analytics namespace
- #276: Added youtube embeds
- #277: Add h2 option to editor
- #278: Change "Archived" to "More stories by ${author}"
- #279: fixed code bug
- #280: added tweet embed
- #281: added tweet embed
- #282: fixed adding duplicate tweet bug
- #283: Don't fully reload the page on first save
- #284: profile improvements
- #285: Deploy script to upload CSS/JS
- #286: Added profile data to drafts
- #287: Story gap fix
- #288: mobile media queries
- #289: Extending stories to include archives
- #290: Tag fix on story page
- #291: Comments regen story pages
- #292: Added cropping on main image of editor
- #293: Improved toast positioning and timer
- #294: Reading history
- #295: Lots of little bugfixes
- #296: Allow dashes in tags
- #297: Rollbar integration
- #298: Simple dedepulication fix on reading history
- #299: Testing proof-of-concept
- #300: Bugfixes around links, images
- #301: Dane/merge dashboard drafts
- #302: User check before redirecting away from editor
- #303: Backup script for local cron job
- #304: ad fix on content pages
- #305: limit homepage to 6 stories
- #306: Profile improvements, validations
- #307: Add tags to bottom of stories
- #308: Stories 4 to 3
- #309: Updated stats view
- #311: Blank state dashboard Bones
- #312: Script to scrape medium images
- #313: Dashboard headers
- #314: ignore env https://github.com/hackernoon/green/blob/a5b93e6e02ff282ca…
- #315: Improved blanks state design a bit
- #316: Replaced darwin with zuck on profile
- #317: Fixed archive h1
- #318: Dashboard refactoring, slight speedup
- #319: Added archive stories to homepage
- #320: Featured story design
- #321: Added get started link to cdn pages
- #322: Recent Activity Component Color Coding
- #323: Improved tag design on featured pages
- #324: Miscellaneous bugfixes
- #325: Add support for numbered lists, unwrap properly
- #326: Story Annotations!
- #327: WIP: Draft Card Updates
- #328: Updates styling for story tags
- #329: Big honking button
- #330: Tagged Page Styling Updates
- #331: Tag rss feeds
- #332: Updated packages to fix security holes
- #333: script to generate a single archive profile
- #334: Fixed nav bugs on story pages
- #336: Fixed links in comments
- #337: Improved comment quotes
- #338: Fixed image width and tweets
- #339: Added author names to cards
- #340: Leftover data
- #341: DM / Email fix
- #342: Handle link in activity feed
- #343: Set handle on new activity feed items
- #344: Profile links
- #345: metrics by story
- #346: Stats 4 boxes
- #347: fixed new draft error
- #348: Tag generation fix (no leading slash)
- #349: Sponsor workflow
- #350: Show the blank state dash to first time users
- #351: Fix profile updates on slow firebase conn
- #352: Fix sponsorships to use analytics data structures
- #353: Responsive 404 page
- #354: Feature: Fat footer
- #355: Bug Fix: Blank profile CTA
- #356: Hotfix for drafts
- #357: Missing stories script
- #358: Homepage heading fix
- #359: smaller text on home
- #360: No images with longer titles
- #361: Interact
- #362: Sitemap generation script
- #363: Top nav updates
- #364: fixed regen scripts
- #365: fixed header profile image
- #366: Fixed tag header
- #367: Tag header fix 2
- #368: footer fixes
- #369: Fixed header padding
- #370: Fixed tag input CSS
- #371: Changed CDN links
- #372: migrate story urls
- #373: updated logo url
- #374: Services.js apparently never got uploaded to the CDN
- #375: Added ga tracking code to app
- #376: updated cosmic script
- #377: Bug Fix: Footer Copy
- #378: Optouts
- #379: Link and copy changes
- #380: changes to 404 fix
- #381: fixing cdn domain
- #382: regen story script
- #383: add services.js to story-archive.html
- #384: redirect users back to app
- #385: Fixed url
- #386: Check if annotation has been deleted.
- #387: throttle cosmic
- #388: undo displaying note if empty
- #389: Bug Fix: Welcome dash FAQ copy clean up
- #390: escape braces
- #391: dynamically turn annotations on or off globally
- #392: Modify draft rules to allow admins whatever
- #393: Miscellaneous paraphernalia
- #394: Fixing publishedAt setting on update, regen behavior
- #395: Spread user profile data (in case of null/undefined)
- #396: Fetch broken media scripts
- #397: Updating nav
- #398: Generate Homepage Fixes
- #399: removing unused code
- #400: Updated image links
- #401: Fixed comments
- #402: Rounding digits on time reading (correcting values)
- #403: Add commas to stats display on admin
- #404: Takedown script
- #405: Self updates
- #406: updated cosmic archives
- #407: Fixed font size
- #408: Added twitter meta tags
- #409: Show error message on copy-paste error
- #410: Remove second param on save
- #411: Add rollbar to google cloud functions
- #412: Some formatting on stats
- #413: Added GA to react
- #414: Hide annotate deploy
- #415: Dane/mobile ad font size
- #416: Updated tweeting scripts
- #417: Added tweet this to reading history
- #418: Editor tag filtering
- #419: Fixed dashes in tweets bug
- #420: updated fetch script
- #421: Fixed backspace bug
- #422: Center plus
- #423: Changed ad to noonies
- #424: Minor fixes
- #425: Prevent optout author regen
- #426: Fixed inline code mark rendering
- #427: Make ad text non-selectable
- #428: Fixed backspace delete bug
- #429: Updated link style
- #430: Adjusted link underline
- #431: Convert archive to draft
- #432: Archive convert submitted
- #433: Cleaned up errors and added edit link
- #434: Trying to prevent white screen of death
- #435: Added ad stats to dashboard
- #436: Fixed columns on ad stats
- #437: Fixed tweet bugs
- #438: Use latest, production version of Firebase
- #439: Dependency upgrades (incl. security fixes)
- #440: Get rid of a shitton of compiler warnings
- #441: Fixed deserializer to work with code
- #442: Improve editor page
- #443: Separate save and publish button
- #444: First cut at archived stats
- #445: Update the story page on any update
- #446: Fix deps
- #447: Fix draft deletion
- #448: Revert author's submission cards to prev style
- #449: Inner try/catch on unlink (if file doesn't exist)
- #450: cuid slug on temp files, try/catch on homepage regen
- #451: Replace upscribe forms with mailchimp
- #452: Show proper notifications on submit/publish
- #453: Integrated with Algolia
- #454: Fixing canonical links
- #455: Adding tweet this to stories
- #456: Fixed story template bug
- #457: Fix draft edit links to include editors
- #458: Top nav curation
- #459: WIP components using our current templates
- #460: Draft statuses
- #461: Rejection fix
- #462: fixed algolia drafts
- #463: Nav fixes
- #464: Fix top nav admin
- #465: Center links
- #466: Ad click fix
- #467: Update Algolia
- #468: Quick and dirty fix for save and publish button
- #469: Bump eslint-utils from 1.4.0 to 1.4.2
- #470: Regen archived tags fix
- #471: Tag css fix
- #472: Unlocking drafts w/ id token
- #473: Migration to fix status on converted drafts
- #474: Complete Algolia Editor Dashboard v1
- #475: Only set up user id timer when user loaded
- #476: Mobile ad css changes
- #477: Oop missed a spot
- #478: Use the fucking CSS luke!
- #479: Archive/story algolia script fixes
- #480: Reset confirm dialog before display
- #481: Fix ad click on mobile
- #482: My First Email (tm)
- #483: Use getUnixTimestamp helper
- #484: Remove rejected stories from algolia drafts index
- #485: Merge Algolia fixes
- #486: Moar email
- #487: Archive dates
- #488: Fixing dates
- #489: Account creation email
- #490: Mark archive conversions as final + migration
- #491: Reader submit note to author & not automatically show to other readers.
- #492: Test env
- #493: Dane/brand as author
- #494: Fixed stripe form
- #495: Fix for publishing converted archives
- #496: stripe live keys
- #497: Fix topic_id ref
- #498: Profile xss fix
- #499: Top nav v2
- #500: Fixed credit message
- #501: Takedown admin
- #502: Merge algolia-tags and other fixes
- #503: Fix CTA styling
- #504: Green, not blue
- #505: Fix SSO url ref
- #506: Fix rss dates
- #507: Use full urls on linkedin profile field
- #508: Editor field object
- #509: Slugs matching titles
- #510: added optimize code
- #511: Added google tag manager
- #512: Dane/brand as author fixes
- #513: Analytics v2 electric boogaloo
- #514: Complete some requested editorial changes
- #515: Adding google tag manager to all static pages
- #516: Create tag if it doesn't exist
- #517: Slack integration
- #518: Brand credit purchase email
- #519: If someone's marked as a brand w/ story: email
- #520: Fix stupid minute/second mistake
- #521: rm duplicate stories from stats data
- #522: Add mark as brand button to story settings
- #523: Rss fields
- #524: setTimeout for fun and profit
- #525: Get rid of extra line breaks adjacent to p tags
- #526: set new baseline ad
- #527: Soft breaks ain't hard
- #528: Fix a small small issues
- #529: Check for falsy values on canonical url
- #530: cc utsav, linh, partners on credit purchase
- #531: Improve Editor stats
- #532: OG meta tags
- #533: Profile CSS improvements on mobile, show ad
- #534: Autosave (WIP)
- #535: Payment processing message
- #536: secure auth routes
- #537: Linked brands on credits
- #538: Show profile avatars and link on tagged stories
- #539: Regen tags script
- #540: Make sticky nav the default on non-mobile UIs
- #541: fixed blockquote bug
- #542: Fixing onchange lag
- #543: Show a smaller message instead of toast notification
- #544: Irresponsible use of global vars
- #545: Algolia script fixes, mainly pagination on drafts
- #546: Disabling editor stats (+ crashing) for now
- #547: Algolia id fix
- #548: fixed homepage title css cutoff bug
- #549: Small updates to editor stats
- #550: Fix minor responsive issues
- #551: remove old ads script
- #552: Add editor field on reject
- #553: Fixed youtube embeds
- #554: Feature/mobile menu
- #555: Fix content overflow issue
- #556: fixed break all
- #557: Revert "Feature/mobile menu"
- #558: Allow unauthed access to brand page
- #559: First cut at updating profile object on stories
- #560: Mobile nav css/js
- #561: changed sponsor link color
- #562: added base to tag pages
- #563: Fix brand route to require login
- #564: fixed mobile nav css
- #565: Fixed archive dates
- #566: Fix published story urls on dashboard
- #567: Full brand list link
- #568: Regen tag pages on removed tags to remove story from page
- #569: Slug finalization
- #570: Fix dashboard tab display bug
- #571: Home tabs fix
- #572: Brand page for everyone
- #573: fixed credit buying function bug
- #574: Admin credits screen
- #575: Delete story from CDN when it's deleted from db
- #576: Removed noonies from homepage
- #577: Dane/link focus state
- #578: style h1s
- #579: fixed 2nd story on mobile css
- #580: Algolia/results page
- #581: fixed interaction js link
- #582: Improve search
- #583: Dane/unsplash
- #584: black friday landing page
- #585: unsplash attribution
- #586: Unsplash attribution 2
- #587: Undo black friday
- #588: Fix author dashboard image loading
- #589: Feature/mobile improvements
- #590: Dane/annotations ui
- #591: alter unsplash image link
- #592: update unsplash attribution
- #593: Hide header CTA on mobile
- #594: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4
- #595: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4 in /functions
- #596: Darkmode
- #597: Darkmode bug fixes
- #598: Fixing autocomplete bug on tags
- #599: Collections template
- #600: Removing duplicate stories from CDN pages
- #601: Bump handlebars from 4.1.2 to 4.5.3
- #602: Routable tabs
- #603: iteration on collections
I can't possibly provide context for all of the roughly 600 PRs here, in this meager conclusion, but I hope this at least provided some insight into what the dev team here at Hacker Noon was doing over the past year. Stay tuned...
PR credits:
