Literally Everything the Hacker Noon Dev Team Did in 2019

Below is a list of every PR that was merged at Hacker Noon in 2019. In the coming weeks, expect to see regular product updates (with a bit more context 😉), but for now, please enjoy this dump of commit messages I put together in 15-20 minutes.
Note: some PR numbers are skipped because either 1. the PR was not merged, or 2. the PR was closed/merged before or after 2019. You'll also notice some numbers out of sequence -- this indicates that the PR was closed a while after it was opened.
  • #9: WIP - Saving editor content as HTML
  • #12: Author dashboard, v2
  • #13: Bugfix: update drafts instead of inserting
  • #11: Admin route
  • #14: Admin fix
  • #15: Testing React Hooks
  • #18: Hackernoon component and better nav
  • #16: Admin v1
  • #21: Editor workflow v1
  • #22: Editor workflow v2
  • #23: Confirm component v1
  • #24: Confirm v2
  • #27: Editor workflow v2.5
  • #28: Functionalize
  • #29: Getting closer
  • #30: Whew, at least the page loads now
  • #31: RedirectionBar component (Homepage)
  • #32: Dane/profile
  • #35: Profile v2
  • #37: Homepage components (Functionality done, partial styling)
  • #38: Homepage components (Class Name refactor, styling)
  • #26: Author Onboarding (Mailgun)
  • #41: Nav improvements
  • #42: Rewriting the TextEditor component
  • #43: Story page
  • #45: Added favicon
  • #46: Editor workflow v2: Recent activity, toast notifications, and more
  • #48: Improvements to editor style
  • #49: Expandable title
  • #52: Cdn v2
  • #51: Editor improvements with media embed
  • #53: Fixed delete error
  • #54: Integrated Filestack
  • #56: Set up firebase environments
  • #55: Filestack updates
  • #57: Cdn v2
  • #60: Add readOnly shit back in (bad merge)
  • #61: Added code and divider to editor
  • #63: Author dashboard v2
  • #66: Drafts v2
  • #67: More draft css
  • #25: Moved hide component logic
  • #69: fixed draft screen
  • #17: WIP Editor Graph embed
  • #72: Signup screen v2
  • #74: fixed spacing bug
  • #76: Sponsor workflow v1
  • #81: Tags v1
  • #84: Feature/hompegae html
  • #88: Feature/responsive
  • #93: First cut at periodic publisher, only 1 queue
  • #95: stats v1
  • #96: Feature/tag page
  • #97: Twitter
  • #98: RSS v1
  • #99: Fixing generate story page bug
  • #101: Update draft style
  • #100: Added fixes to the story build script
  • #108: add comment
  • #109: create story trigger
  • #110: Fixed image bug and delete key bug
  • #111: Better story editor
  • #112: improvements to the story template
  • #113: Improved confirm design
  • #114: Insert code into editor
  • #116: new homepage
  • #117: stats preview
  • #118: Removed dropdown in nav
  • #119: Removed published drafts
  • #120: Fix for duplicate drafts
  • #121: Fixed a few editor bugs
  • #122: Added search to admin
  • #123: homepage curation styling
  • #124: Sponsor style
  • #125: Removed base
  • #126: saved app
  • #127: fixed home default message
  • #128: fontawesome fix
  • #129: moved featured image to content
  • #130: extend confirm to have multiple actions
  • #131: Fixed media sources
  • #132: added disclosures
  • #133: Added first seen at urls
  • #135: Message writer
  • #136: Reject story
  • #137: close on flyout
  • #138: Fixed anchor link serialization
  • #139: fixed block styling
  • #140: Added dashboard to nav
  • #142: delete ui improvements
  • #145: fixed first seen at bug
  • #146: Tag limit + bullet point fix
  • #147: Trusted authors
  • #148: Curation fixes
  • #149: Data disparity
  • #150: Admin shell script
  • #151: Homepage
  • #152: story settings and mailto
  • #153: Story template iteration
  • #154: Story iteration 2
  • #155: New featured image logic
  • #156: Added bios to story design
  • #157: More story updates
  • #158: Impression + click tracking on ads
  • #159: New bio and updates
  • #160: Time reading
  • #161: Time reading bugfixes
  • #162: Sso wrapup
  • #163: Add CORS to login exchange request
  • #164: Make every new user an author
  • #165: Story links + tons of bugfixes
  • #166: Fix auth token exchange logic
  • #167: Add estimatedTime to stories
  • #168: Generate story scripts
  • #169: Homepage auth
  • #170: generate tag pages
  • #171: updated tag page logic
  • #172: added archive profiles
  • #173: adding profile archive files
  • #174: Draft card update
  • #175: Beta feedback part 2
  • #176: Fix backspace when multiple blocks are empty
  • #177: Fix draft loading bug (isAuthor/isEditor distinction)
  • #178: Loading state
  • #179: Don't store JWT in localStorage!!!
  • #180: Generating homepage/story fixtures
  • #181: Homepage styling
  • #182: Don't trim the title unless newline is present
  • #183: Fix duplicate draft bug
  • #184: added error page
  • #185: fix require in generate-fixtures
  • #186: admin css fix
  • #187: story update
  • #188: Analytics + API changes
  • #189: story update
  • #190: Revert "Analytics + API changes"
  • #191: Added home search
  • #192: homepage cta animation
  • #193: Fix homepage generation, add logs
  • #194: Fix timeout
  • #195: Archive stories on homepage! :D
  • #196: Search stories on homepage admin
  • #197: Dropdown nav
  • #198: nav css fix
  • #199: Fix story links and slugs
  • #200: wider featured
  • #201: wider featured stories
  • #202: home update
  • #203: more stories bug fix
  • #204: Analytics v2
  • #205: Whoops, need an async there
  • #206: profile update
  • #207: Fix time reading
  • #208: Showing time read, recording word count
  • #209: user profiles
  • #210: Tag curation
  • #211: Option to override draft lock for author/editor
  • #212: added profile cloud function
  • #213: HN toast messages
  • #214: Duplicate drafts
  • #215: fixed draft image and timestamps
  • #216: fixed homepage bug
  • #217: Fixed draft images with cdn urls
  • #218: fixed timestamps and column width
  • #219: Fix key ref on metric creation
  • #220: Story bios and fixed bugs
  • #221: Showing read time on user stats page
  • #222: Added archived stories to dashboard
  • #223: Firestore rules fix + revert stats page for now
  • #224: Homepage date fix + profile fix
  • #225: Fix logout, actually clear cookie; upgrade react
  • #226: homepage messages
  • #227: Story script to increment pageviews, use floats for time read
  • #228: Fix analytics bug, rich text pasting (80%)
  • #229: Stats page html/css
  • #230: Warning before leaving the page, slugified tags, and a bunch of other stuff
  • #231: Fix a few bugs in the editor
  • #232: fetch missing stories
  • #233: Publishing immediately
  • #234: Publishing immediately
  • #235: Error page
  • #236: color fix
  • #237: fixed profiles
  • #238: nav fix
  • #239: Regeneration script, many little fixes (mostly tag page)
  • #240: Last minute launch fixes
  • #241: Copy change, and fix for generate fixtures script
  • #242: Fix serve script paths
  • #243: Fix images and dates on tagged page
  • #244: Fix tagged links
  • #245: Fix header link, slug check, center images on stories
  • #246: Draft cards: Modification to shorten time
  • #247: Story update fix
  • #248: updated archive stories
  • #249: Stats
  • #250: Fixed default stat count
  • #251: Hotfix for analytics (add op may include full paths)
  • #252: Added comment posting to community
  • #253: added comments
  • #254: Admin stats
  • #255: hack to hide tooltip bug
  • #256: homepage design update
  • #257: Replace all auth.hn links w/ link to community SSO
  • #258: Added favicons
  • #259: Copypasta
  • #260: Timely analytics
  • #261: Opt outs
  • #262: fixed editor bug
  • #263: Stats bugs
  • #264: Fix links on copy-paste
  • #265: Profile updates
  • #266: prevent handle from updating
  • #267: CDN login state
  • #268: Fix story link on profiles
  • #269: Save warning
  • #270: Editor tag removal
  • #271: Profile link fix (missed one)
  • #272: Limit time reading to 2x estimated (needs testing)
  • #273: improved editor link
  • #274: WIP: Editor Dashboard: Draft card update for author name and avatar
  • #275: Move time endpoint to analytics namespace
  • #276: Added youtube embeds
  • #277: Add h2 option to editor
  • #278: Change "Archived" to "More stories by ${author}"
  • #279: fixed code bug
  • #280: added tweet embed
  • #281: added tweet embed
  • #282: fixed adding duplicate tweet bug
  • #283: Don't fully reload the page on first save
  • #284: profile improvements
  • #285: Deploy script to upload CSS/JS
  • #286: Added profile data to drafts
  • #287: Story gap fix
  • #288: mobile media queries
  • #289: Extending stories to include archives
  • #290: Tag fix on story page
  • #291: Comments regen story pages
  • #292: Added cropping on main image of editor
  • #293: Improved toast positioning and timer
  • #294: Reading history
  • #295: Lots of little bugfixes
  • #296: Allow dashes in tags
  • #297: Rollbar integration
  • #298: Simple dedepulication fix on reading history
  • #299: Testing proof-of-concept
  • #300: Bugfixes around links, images
  • #301: Dane/merge dashboard drafts
  • #302: User check before redirecting away from editor
  • #303: Backup script for local cron job
  • #304: ad fix on content pages
  • #305: limit homepage to 6 stories
  • #306: Profile improvements, validations
  • #307: Add tags to bottom of stories
  • #308: Stories 4 to 3
  • #309: Updated stats view
  • #311: Blank state dashboard Bones
  • #312: Script to scrape medium images
  • #313: Dashboard headers
  • #314: ignore env https://github.com/hackernoon/green/blob/a5b93e6e02ff282ca…
  • #315: Improved blanks state design a bit
  • #316: Replaced darwin with zuck on profile
  • #317: Fixed archive h1
  • #318: Dashboard refactoring, slight speedup
  • #319: Added archive stories to homepage
  • #320: Featured story design
  • #321: Added get started link to cdn pages
  • #322: Recent Activity Component Color Coding
  • #323: Improved tag design on featured pages
  • #324: Miscellaneous bugfixes
  • #325: Add support for numbered lists, unwrap properly
  • #326: Story Annotations!
  • #327: WIP: Draft Card Updates
  • #328: Updates styling for story tags
  • #329: Big honking button
  • #330: Tagged Page Styling Updates
  • #331: Tag rss feeds
  • #332: Updated packages to fix security holes
  • #333: script to generate a single archive profile
  • #334: Fixed nav bugs on story pages
  • #336: Fixed links in comments
  • #337: Improved comment quotes
  • #338: Fixed image width and tweets
  • #339: Added author names to cards
  • #340: Leftover data
  • #341: DM / Email fix
  • #342: Handle link in activity feed
  • #343: Set handle on new activity feed items
  • #344: Profile links
  • #345: metrics by story
  • #346: Stats 4 boxes
  • #347: fixed new draft error
  • #348: Tag generation fix (no leading slash)
  • #349: Sponsor workflow
  • #350: Show the blank state dash to first time users
  • #351: Fix profile updates on slow firebase conn
  • #352: Fix sponsorships to use analytics data structures
  • #353: Responsive 404 page
  • #354: Feature: Fat footer
  • #355: Bug Fix: Blank profile CTA
  • #356: Hotfix for drafts
  • #357: Missing stories script
  • #358: Homepage heading fix
  • #359: smaller text on home
  • #360: No images with longer titles
  • #361: Interact
  • #362: Sitemap generation script
  • #363: Top nav updates
  • #364: fixed regen scripts
  • #365: fixed header profile image
  • #366: Fixed tag header
  • #367: Tag header fix 2
  • #368: footer fixes
  • #369: Fixed header padding
  • #370: Fixed tag input CSS
  • #371: Changed CDN links
  • #372: migrate story urls
  • #373: updated logo url
  • #374: Services.js apparently never got uploaded to the CDN
  • #375: Added ga tracking code to app
  • #376: updated cosmic script
  • #377: Bug Fix: Footer Copy
  • #378: Optouts
  • #379: Link and copy changes
  • #380: changes to 404 fix
  • #381: fixing cdn domain
  • #382: regen story script
  • #383: add services.js to story-archive.html
  • #384: redirect users back to app
  • #385: Fixed url
  • #386: Check if annotation has been deleted.
  • #387: throttle cosmic
  • #388: undo displaying note if empty
  • #389: Bug Fix: Welcome dash FAQ copy clean up
  • #390: escape braces
  • #391: dynamically turn annotations on or off globally
  • #392: Modify draft rules to allow admins whatever
  • #393: Miscellaneous paraphernalia
  • #394: Fixing publishedAt setting on update, regen behavior
  • #395: Spread user profile data (in case of null/undefined)
  • #396: Fetch broken media scripts
  • #397: Updating nav
  • #398: Generate Homepage Fixes
  • #399: removing unused code
  • #400: Updated image links
  • #401: Fixed comments
  • #402: Rounding digits on time reading (correcting values)
  • #403: Add commas to stats display on admin
  • #404: Takedown script
  • #405: Self updates
  • #406: updated cosmic archives
  • #407: Fixed font size
  • #408: Added twitter meta tags
  • #409: Show error message on copy-paste error
  • #410: Remove second param on save
  • #411: Add rollbar to google cloud functions
  • #412: Some formatting on stats
  • #413: Added GA to react
  • #414: Hide annotate deploy
  • #415: Dane/mobile ad font size
  • #416: Updated tweeting scripts
  • #417: Added tweet this to reading history
  • #418: Editor tag filtering
  • #419: Fixed dashes in tweets bug
  • #420: updated fetch script
  • #421: Fixed backspace bug
  • #422: Center plus
  • #423: Changed ad to noonies
  • #424: Minor fixes
  • #425: Prevent optout author regen
  • #426: Fixed inline code mark rendering
  • #427: Make ad text non-selectable
  • #428: Fixed backspace delete bug
  • #429: Updated link style
  • #430: Adjusted link underline
  • #431: Convert archive to draft
  • #432: Archive convert submitted
  • #433: Cleaned up errors and added edit link
  • #434: Trying to prevent white screen of death
  • #435: Added ad stats to dashboard
  • #436: Fixed columns on ad stats
  • #437: Fixed tweet bugs
  • #438: Use latest, production version of Firebase
  • #439: Dependency upgrades (incl. security fixes)
  • #440: Get rid of a shitton of compiler warnings
  • #441: Fixed deserializer to work with code
  • #442: Improve editor page
  • #443: Separate save and publish button
  • #444: First cut at archived stats
  • #445: Update the story page on any update
  • #446: Fix deps
  • #447: Fix draft deletion
  • #448: Revert author's submission cards to prev style
  • #449: Inner try/catch on unlink (if file doesn't exist)
  • #450: cuid slug on temp files, try/catch on homepage regen
  • #451: Replace upscribe forms with mailchimp
  • #452: Show proper notifications on submit/publish
  • #453: Integrated with Algolia
  • #454: Fixing canonical links
  • #455: Adding tweet this to stories
  • #456: Fixed story template bug
  • #457: Fix draft edit links to include editors
  • #458: Top nav curation
  • #459: WIP components using our current templates
  • #460: Draft statuses
  • #461: Rejection fix
  • #462: fixed algolia drafts
  • #463: Nav fixes
  • #464: Fix top nav admin
  • #465: Center links
  • #466: Ad click fix
  • #467: Update Algolia
  • #468: Quick and dirty fix for save and publish button
  • #469: Bump eslint-utils from 1.4.0 to 1.4.2
  • #470: Regen archived tags fix
  • #471: Tag css fix
  • #472: Unlocking drafts w/ id token
  • #473: Migration to fix status on converted drafts
  • #474: Complete Algolia Editor Dashboard v1
  • #475: Only set up user id timer when user loaded
  • #476: Mobile ad css changes
  • #477: Oop missed a spot
  • #478: Use the fucking CSS luke!
  • #479: Archive/story algolia script fixes
  • #480: Reset confirm dialog before display
  • #481: Fix ad click on mobile
  • #482: My First Email (tm)
  • #483: Use getUnixTimestamp helper
  • #484: Remove rejected stories from algolia drafts index
  • #485: Merge Algolia fixes
  • #486: Moar email
  • #487: Archive dates
  • #488: Fixing dates
  • #489: Account creation email
  • #490: Mark archive conversions as final + migration
  • #491: Reader submit note to author & not automatically show to other readers.
  • #492: Test env
  • #493: Dane/brand as author
  • #494: Fixed stripe form
  • #495: Fix for publishing converted archives
  • #496: stripe live keys
  • #497: Fix topic_id ref
  • #498: Profile xss fix
  • #499: Top nav v2
  • #500: Fixed credit message
  • #501: Takedown admin
  • #502: Merge algolia-tags and other fixes
  • #503: Fix CTA styling
  • #504: Green, not blue
  • #505: Fix SSO url ref
  • #506: Fix rss dates
  • #507: Use full urls on linkedin profile field
  • #508: Editor field object
  • #509: Slugs matching titles
  • #510: added optimize code
  • #511: Added google tag manager
  • #512: Dane/brand as author fixes
  • #513: Analytics v2 electric boogaloo
  • #514: Complete some requested editorial changes
  • #515: Adding google tag manager to all static pages
  • #516: Create tag if it doesn't exist
  • #517: Slack integration
  • #518: Brand credit purchase email
  • #519: If someone's marked as a brand w/ story: email
  • #520: Fix stupid minute/second mistake
  • #521: rm duplicate stories from stats data
  • #522: Add mark as brand button to story settings
  • #523: Rss fields
  • #524: setTimeout for fun and profit
  • #525: Get rid of extra line breaks adjacent to p tags
  • #526: set new baseline ad
  • #527: Soft breaks ain't hard
  • #528: Fix a small small issues
  • #529: Check for falsy values on canonical url
  • #530: cc utsav, linh, partners on credit purchase
  • #531: Improve Editor stats
  • #532: OG meta tags
  • #533: Profile CSS improvements on mobile, show ad
  • #534: Autosave (WIP)
  • #535: Payment processing message
  • #536: secure auth routes
  • #537: Linked brands on credits
  • #538: Show profile avatars and link on tagged stories
  • #539: Regen tags script
  • #540: Make sticky nav the default on non-mobile UIs
  • #541: fixed blockquote bug
  • #542: Fixing onchange lag
  • #543: Show a smaller message instead of toast notification
  • #544: Irresponsible use of global vars
  • #545: Algolia script fixes, mainly pagination on drafts
  • #546: Disabling editor stats (+ crashing) for now
  • #547: Algolia id fix
  • #548: fixed homepage title css cutoff bug
  • #549: Small updates to editor stats
  • #550: Fix minor responsive issues
  • #551: remove old ads script
  • #552: Add editor field on reject
  • #553: Fixed youtube embeds
  • #554: Feature/mobile menu
  • #555: Fix content overflow issue
  • #556: fixed break all
  • #557: Revert "Feature/mobile menu"
  • #558: Allow unauthed access to brand page
  • #559: First cut at updating profile object on stories
  • #560: Mobile nav css/js
  • #561: changed sponsor link color
  • #562: added base to tag pages
  • #563: Fix brand route to require login
  • #564: fixed mobile nav css
  • #565: Fixed archive dates
  • #566: Fix published story urls on dashboard
  • #567: Full brand list link
  • #568: Regen tag pages on removed tags to remove story from page
  • #569: Slug finalization
  • #570: Fix dashboard tab display bug
  • #571: Home tabs fix
  • #572: Brand page for everyone
  • #573: fixed credit buying function bug
  • #574: Admin credits screen
  • #575: Delete story from CDN when it's deleted from db
  • #576: Removed noonies from homepage
  • #577: Dane/link focus state
  • #578: style h1s
  • #579: fixed 2nd story on mobile css
  • #580: Algolia/results page
  • #581: fixed interaction js link
  • #582: Improve search
  • #583: Dane/unsplash
  • #584: black friday landing page
  • #585: unsplash attribution
  • #586: Unsplash attribution 2
  • #587: Undo black friday
  • #588: Fix author dashboard image loading
  • #589: Feature/mobile improvements
  • #590: Dane/annotations ui
  • #591: alter unsplash image link
  • #592: update unsplash attribution
  • #593: Hide header CTA on mobile
  • #594: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4
  • #595: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4 in /functions
  • #596: Darkmode
  • #597: Darkmode bug fixes
  • #598: Fixing autocomplete bug on tags
  • #599: Collections template
  • #600: Removing duplicate stories from CDN pages
  • #601: Bump handlebars from 4.1.2 to 4.5.3
  • #602: Routable tabs
  • #603: iteration on collections
I can't possibly provide context for all of the roughly 600 PRs here, in this meager conclusion, but I hope this at least provided some insight into what the dev team here at Hacker Noon was doing over the past year. Stay tuned...

PR credits:

