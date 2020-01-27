Literally Everything the Hacker Noon Dev Team Did in 2019

Below is a list of every PR that was merged at Hacker Noon in 2019. In the coming weeks, expect to see regular product updates (with a bit more context 😉), but for now, please enjoy this dump of commit messages I put together in 15-20 minutes.

Note: some PR numbers are skipped because either 1. the PR was not merged, or 2. the PR was closed/merged before or after 2019. You'll also notice some numbers out of sequence -- this indicates that the PR was closed a while after it was opened.

#9: WIP - Saving editor content as HTML

#12: Author dashboard, v2

#13: Bugfix: update drafts instead of inserting

#11: Admin route

#14: Admin fix

#15: Testing React Hooks

#18: Hackernoon component and better nav

#16: Admin v1

#21: Editor workflow v1

#22: Editor workflow v2

#23: Confirm component v1

#24: Confirm v2

#27: Editor workflow v2.5

#28: Functionalize

#29: Getting closer

#30: Whew, at least the page loads now

#31: RedirectionBar component (Homepage)

#32: Dane/profile

#35: Profile v2

#37: Homepage components (Functionality done, partial styling)

#38: Homepage components (Class Name refactor, styling)

#26: Author Onboarding (Mailgun)

#41: Nav improvements

#42: Rewriting the TextEditor component

#43: Story page

#45: Added favicon

#46: Editor workflow v2: Recent activity, toast notifications, and more

#48: Improvements to editor style

#49: Expandable title

#52: Cdn v2

#51: Editor improvements with media embed

#53: Fixed delete error

#54: Integrated Filestack

#56: Set up firebase environments

#55: Filestack updates

#57: Cdn v2

#60: Add readOnly shit back in (bad merge)

#61: Added code and divider to editor

#63: Author dashboard v2

#66: Drafts v2

#67: More draft css

#25: Moved hide component logic

#69: fixed draft screen

#17: WIP Editor Graph embed

#72: Signup screen v2

#74: fixed spacing bug

#76: Sponsor workflow v1

#81: Tags v1

#84: Feature/hompegae html

#88: Feature/responsive

#93: First cut at periodic publisher, only 1 queue

#95: stats v1

#96: Feature/tag page

#97: Twitter

#98: RSS v1

#99: Fixing generate story page bug

#101: Update draft style

#100: Added fixes to the story build script

#108: add comment

#109: create story trigger

#110: Fixed image bug and delete key bug

#111: Better story editor

#112: improvements to the story template

#113: Improved confirm design

#114: Insert code into editor

#116: new homepage

#117: stats preview

#118: Removed dropdown in nav

#119: Removed published drafts

#120: Fix for duplicate drafts

#121: Fixed a few editor bugs

#122: Added search to admin

#123: homepage curation styling

#124: Sponsor style

#125: Removed base

#126: saved app

#127: fixed home default message

#128: fontawesome fix

#129: moved featured image to content

#130: extend confirm to have multiple actions

#131: Fixed media sources

#132: added disclosures

#133: Added first seen at urls

#135: Message writer

#136: Reject story

#137: close on flyout

#138: Fixed anchor link serialization

#139: fixed block styling

#140: Added dashboard to nav

#142: delete ui improvements

#145: fixed first seen at bug

#146: Tag limit + bullet point fix

#147: Trusted authors

#148: Curation fixes

#149: Data disparity

#150: Admin shell script

#151: Homepage

#152: story settings and mailto

#153: Story template iteration

#154: Story iteration 2

#155: New featured image logic

#156: Added bios to story design

#157: More story updates

#158: Impression + click tracking on ads

#159: New bio and updates

#160: Time reading

#161: Time reading bugfixes

#162: Sso wrapup

#163: Add CORS to login exchange request

#164: Make every new user an author

#165: Story links + tons of bugfixes

#166: Fix auth token exchange logic

#167: Add estimatedTime to stories

#168: Generate story scripts

#169: Homepage auth

#170: generate tag pages

#171: updated tag page logic

#172: added archive profiles

#173: adding profile archive files

#174: Draft card update

#175: Beta feedback part 2

#176: Fix backspace when multiple blocks are empty

#177: Fix draft loading bug (isAuthor/isEditor distinction)

#178: Loading state

#179: Don't store JWT in localStorage!!!

#180: Generating homepage/story fixtures

#181: Homepage styling

#182: Don't trim the title unless newline is present

#183: Fix duplicate draft bug

#184: added error page

#185: fix require in generate-fixtures

#186: admin css fix

#187: story update

#188: Analytics + API changes

#189: story update

#190: Revert "Analytics + API changes"

#191: Added home search

#192: homepage cta animation

#193: Fix homepage generation, add logs

#194: Fix timeout

#195: Archive stories on homepage! :D

#196: Search stories on homepage admin

#197: Dropdown nav

#198: nav css fix

#199: Fix story links and slugs

#200: wider featured

#201: wider featured stories

#202: home update

#203: more stories bug fix

#204: Analytics v2

#205: Whoops, need an async there

#206: profile update

#207: Fix time reading

#208: Showing time read, recording word count

#209: user profiles

#210: Tag curation

#211: Option to override draft lock for author/editor

#212: added profile cloud function

#213: HN toast messages

#214: Duplicate drafts

#215: fixed draft image and timestamps

#216: fixed homepage bug

#217: Fixed draft images with cdn urls

#218: fixed timestamps and column width

#219: Fix key ref on metric creation

#220: Story bios and fixed bugs

#221: Showing read time on user stats page

#222: Added archived stories to dashboard

#223: Firestore rules fix + revert stats page for now

#224: Homepage date fix + profile fix

#225: Fix logout, actually clear cookie; upgrade react

#226: homepage messages

#227: Story script to increment pageviews, use floats for time read

#228: Fix analytics bug, rich text pasting (80%)

#229: Stats page html/css

#230: Warning before leaving the page, slugified tags, and a bunch of other stuff

#231: Fix a few bugs in the editor

#232: fetch missing stories

#233: Publishing immediately

#234: Publishing immediately

#235: Error page

#236: color fix

#237: fixed profiles

#238: nav fix

#239: Regeneration script, many little fixes (mostly tag page)

#240: Last minute launch fixes

#241: Copy change, and fix for generate fixtures script

#242: Fix serve script paths

#243: Fix images and dates on tagged page

#244: Fix tagged links

#245: Fix header link, slug check, center images on stories

#246: Draft cards: Modification to shorten time

#247: Story update fix

#248: updated archive stories

#249: Stats

#250: Fixed default stat count

#251: Hotfix for analytics (add op may include full paths)

#252: Added comment posting to community

#253: added comments

#254: Admin stats

#255: hack to hide tooltip bug

#256: homepage design update

#257: Replace all auth.hn links w/ link to community SSO

#258: Added favicons

#259: Copypasta

#260: Timely analytics

#261: Opt outs

#262: fixed editor bug

#263: Stats bugs

#264: Fix links on copy-paste

#265: Profile updates

#266: prevent handle from updating

#267: CDN login state

#268: Fix story link on profiles

#269: Save warning

#270: Editor tag removal

#271: Profile link fix (missed one)

#272: Limit time reading to 2x estimated (needs testing)

#273: improved editor link

#274: WIP: Editor Dashboard: Draft card update for author name and avatar

#275: Move time endpoint to analytics namespace

#276: Added youtube embeds

#277: Add h2 option to editor

#278: Change "Archived" to "More stories by ${author}"

#279: fixed code bug

#280: added tweet embed

#281: added tweet embed

#282: fixed adding duplicate tweet bug

#283: Don't fully reload the page on first save

#284: profile improvements

#285: Deploy script to upload CSS/JS

#286: Added profile data to drafts

#287: Story gap fix

#288: mobile media queries

#289: Extending stories to include archives

#290: Tag fix on story page

#291: Comments regen story pages

#292: Added cropping on main image of editor

#293: Improved toast positioning and timer

#294: Reading history

#295: Lots of little bugfixes

#296: Allow dashes in tags

#297: Rollbar integration

#298: Simple dedepulication fix on reading history

#299: Testing proof-of-concept

#300: Bugfixes around links, images

#301: Dane/merge dashboard drafts

#302: User check before redirecting away from editor

#303: Backup script for local cron job

#304: ad fix on content pages

#305: limit homepage to 6 stories

#306: Profile improvements, validations

#307: Add tags to bottom of stories

#308: Stories 4 to 3

#309: Updated stats view

#311: Blank state dashboard Bones

#312: Script to scrape medium images

#313: Dashboard headers

#314: ignore env https://github.com/hackernoon/green/blob/a5b93e6e02ff282ca…

#315: Improved blanks state design a bit

#316: Replaced darwin with zuck on profile

#317: Fixed archive h1

#318: Dashboard refactoring, slight speedup

#319: Added archive stories to homepage

#320: Featured story design

#321: Added get started link to cdn pages

#322: Recent Activity Component Color Coding

#323: Improved tag design on featured pages

#324: Miscellaneous bugfixes

#325: Add support for numbered lists, unwrap properly

#326: Story Annotations!

#327: WIP: Draft Card Updates

#328: Updates styling for story tags

#329: Big honking button

#330: Tagged Page Styling Updates

#331: Tag rss feeds

#332: Updated packages to fix security holes

#333: script to generate a single archive profile

#334: Fixed nav bugs on story pages

#336: Fixed links in comments

#337: Improved comment quotes

#338: Fixed image width and tweets

#339: Added author names to cards

#340: Leftover data

#341: DM / Email fix

#342: Handle link in activity feed

#343: Set handle on new activity feed items

#344: Profile links

#345: metrics by story

#346: Stats 4 boxes

#347: fixed new draft error

#348: Tag generation fix (no leading slash)

#349: Sponsor workflow

#350: Show the blank state dash to first time users

#351: Fix profile updates on slow firebase conn

#352: Fix sponsorships to use analytics data structures

#353: Responsive 404 page

#354: Feature: Fat footer

#355: Bug Fix: Blank profile CTA

#356: Hotfix for drafts

#357: Missing stories script

#358: Homepage heading fix

#359: smaller text on home

#360: No images with longer titles

#361: Interact

#362: Sitemap generation script

#363: Top nav updates

#364: fixed regen scripts

#365: fixed header profile image

#366: Fixed tag header

#367: Tag header fix 2

#368: footer fixes

#369: Fixed header padding

#370: Fixed tag input CSS

#371: Changed CDN links

#372: migrate story urls

#373: updated logo url

#374: Services.js apparently never got uploaded to the CDN

#375: Added ga tracking code to app

#376: updated cosmic script

#377: Bug Fix: Footer Copy

#378: Optouts

#379: Link and copy changes

#380: changes to 404 fix

#381: fixing cdn domain

#382: regen story script

#383: add services.js to story-archive.html

#384: redirect users back to app

#385: Fixed url

#386: Check if annotation has been deleted.

#387: throttle cosmic

#388: undo displaying note if empty

#389: Bug Fix: Welcome dash FAQ copy clean up

#390: escape braces

#391: dynamically turn annotations on or off globally

#392: Modify draft rules to allow admins whatever

#393: Miscellaneous paraphernalia

#394: Fixing publishedAt setting on update, regen behavior

#395: Spread user profile data (in case of null/undefined)

#396: Fetch broken media scripts

#397: Updating nav

#398: Generate Homepage Fixes

#399: removing unused code

#400: Updated image links

#401: Fixed comments

#402: Rounding digits on time reading (correcting values)

#403: Add commas to stats display on admin

#404: Takedown script

#405: Self updates

#406: updated cosmic archives

#407: Fixed font size

#408: Added twitter meta tags

#409: Show error message on copy-paste error

#410: Remove second param on save

#411: Add rollbar to google cloud functions

#412: Some formatting on stats

#413: Added GA to react

#414: Hide annotate deploy

#415: Dane/mobile ad font size

#416: Updated tweeting scripts

#417: Added tweet this to reading history

#418: Editor tag filtering

#419: Fixed dashes in tweets bug

#420: updated fetch script

#421: Fixed backspace bug

#422: Center plus

#423: Changed ad to noonies

#424: Minor fixes

#425: Prevent optout author regen

#426: Fixed inline code mark rendering

#427: Make ad text non-selectable

#428: Fixed backspace delete bug

#429: Updated link style

#430: Adjusted link underline

#431: Convert archive to draft

#432: Archive convert submitted

#433: Cleaned up errors and added edit link

#434: Trying to prevent white screen of death

#435: Added ad stats to dashboard

#436: Fixed columns on ad stats

#437: Fixed tweet bugs

#438: Use latest, production version of Firebase

#439: Dependency upgrades (incl. security fixes)

#440: Get rid of a shitton of compiler warnings

#441: Fixed deserializer to work with code

#442: Improve editor page

#443: Separate save and publish button

#444: First cut at archived stats

#445: Update the story page on any update

#446: Fix deps

#447: Fix draft deletion

#448: Revert author's submission cards to prev style

#449: Inner try/catch on unlink (if file doesn't exist)

#450: cuid slug on temp files, try/catch on homepage regen

#451: Replace upscribe forms with mailchimp

#452: Show proper notifications on submit/publish

#453: Integrated with Algolia

#454: Fixing canonical links

#455: Adding tweet this to stories

#456: Fixed story template bug

#457: Fix draft edit links to include editors

#458: Top nav curation

#459: WIP components using our current templates

#460: Draft statuses

#461: Rejection fix

#462: fixed algolia drafts

#463: Nav fixes

#464: Fix top nav admin

#465: Center links

#466: Ad click fix

#467: Update Algolia

#468: Quick and dirty fix for save and publish button

#469: Bump eslint-utils from 1.4.0 to 1.4.2

#470: Regen archived tags fix

#471: Tag css fix

#472: Unlocking drafts w/ id token

#473: Migration to fix status on converted drafts

#474: Complete Algolia Editor Dashboard v1

#475: Only set up user id timer when user loaded

#476: Mobile ad css changes

#477: Oop missed a spot

#478: Use the fucking CSS luke!

#479: Archive/story algolia script fixes

#480: Reset confirm dialog before display

#481: Fix ad click on mobile

#482: My First Email (tm)

#483: Use getUnixTimestamp helper

#484: Remove rejected stories from algolia drafts index

#485: Merge Algolia fixes

#486: Moar email

#487: Archive dates

#488: Fixing dates

#489: Account creation email

#490: Mark archive conversions as final + migration

#491: Reader submit note to author & not automatically show to other readers.

#492: Test env

#493: Dane/brand as author

#494: Fixed stripe form

#495: Fix for publishing converted archives

#496: stripe live keys

#497: Fix topic_id ref

#498: Profile xss fix

#499: Top nav v2

#500: Fixed credit message

#501: Takedown admin

#502: Merge algolia-tags and other fixes

#503: Fix CTA styling

#504: Green, not blue

#505: Fix SSO url ref

#506: Fix rss dates

#507: Use full urls on linkedin profile field

#508: Editor field object

#509: Slugs matching titles

#510: added optimize code

#511: Added google tag manager

#512: Dane/brand as author fixes

#513: Analytics v2 electric boogaloo

#514: Complete some requested editorial changes

#515: Adding google tag manager to all static pages

#516: Create tag if it doesn't exist

#517: Slack integration

#518: Brand credit purchase email

#519: If someone's marked as a brand w/ story: email

#520: Fix stupid minute/second mistake

#521: rm duplicate stories from stats data

#522: Add mark as brand button to story settings

#523: Rss fields

#524: setTimeout for fun and profit

#525: Get rid of extra line breaks adjacent to p tags

#526: set new baseline ad

#527: Soft breaks ain't hard

#528: Fix a small small issues

#529: Check for falsy values on canonical url

#530: cc utsav, linh, partners on credit purchase

#531: Improve Editor stats

#532: OG meta tags

#533: Profile CSS improvements on mobile, show ad

#534: Autosave (WIP)

#535: Payment processing message

#536: secure auth routes

#537: Linked brands on credits

#538: Show profile avatars and link on tagged stories

#539: Regen tags script

#540: Make sticky nav the default on non-mobile UIs

#541: fixed blockquote bug

#542: Fixing onchange lag

#543: Show a smaller message instead of toast notification

#544: Irresponsible use of global vars

#545: Algolia script fixes, mainly pagination on drafts

#546: Disabling editor stats (+ crashing) for now

#547: Algolia id fix

#548: fixed homepage title css cutoff bug

#549: Small updates to editor stats

#550: Fix minor responsive issues

#551: remove old ads script

#552: Add editor field on reject

#553: Fixed youtube embeds

#554: Feature/mobile menu

#555: Fix content overflow issue

#556: fixed break all

#557: Revert "Feature/mobile menu"

#558: Allow unauthed access to brand page

#559: First cut at updating profile object on stories

#560: Mobile nav css/js

#561: changed sponsor link color

#562: added base to tag pages

#563: Fix brand route to require login

#564: fixed mobile nav css

#565: Fixed archive dates

#566: Fix published story urls on dashboard

#567: Full brand list link

#568: Regen tag pages on removed tags to remove story from page

#569: Slug finalization

#570: Fix dashboard tab display bug

#571: Home tabs fix

#572: Brand page for everyone

#573: fixed credit buying function bug

#574: Admin credits screen

#575: Delete story from CDN when it's deleted from db

#576: Removed noonies from homepage

#577: Dane/link focus state

#578: style h1s

#579: fixed 2nd story on mobile css

#580: Algolia/results page

#581: fixed interaction js link

#582: Improve search

#583: Dane/unsplash

#584: black friday landing page

#585: unsplash attribution

#586: Unsplash attribution 2

#587: Undo black friday

#588: Fix author dashboard image loading

#589: Feature/mobile improvements

#590: Dane/annotations ui

#591: alter unsplash image link

#592: update unsplash attribution

#593: Hide header CTA on mobile

#594: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4

#595: Bump npm from 6.10.2 to 6.13.4 in /functions

#596: Darkmode

#597: Darkmode bug fixes

#598: Fixing autocomplete bug on tags

#599: Collections template

#600: Removing duplicate stories from CDN pages

#601: Bump handlebars from 4.1.2 to 4.5.3

#602: Routable tabs

#603: iteration on collections

I can't possibly provide context for all of the roughly 600 PRs here, in this meager conclusion, but I hope this at least provided some insight into what the dev team here at Hacker Noon was doing over the past year. Stay tuned...



PR credits:

