Lisk Preparing for AmpliFire: A Hybrid Event for Blockchain Enthusiasts

AmpliFire, an event by Lisk, aims to show the world we are not inactive by any means. On the contrary, we are very much alive and on fire! The event will focus heavily on the newly redesigned and improved marketing strategy to further increase Lisks global exposure into 2022 and beyond. It will also provide an opportunity for those already engaged with the project to get a brief, yet insightful update on the latest technological advancements that Lisk Development and Research are currently working on the platform.