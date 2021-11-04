Blockchain Interoperability: What Do Cross-Chain Messages Do Anyway

In this next edition of the Lisk interoperability series, we discuss the salt and pepper of interoperability: cross-chain messages. Maxime Gagnebin presented the cross-chains updates, the transactions used to exchange information between chains in Lisk ecosystem. Users can send messages from one chain to another to move tokens, send information, or in general implement any kind of cross-Chain custom logic. A brief summary of this is given below, however it is highly recommended to read the entire blog post.