LinkedIn 101: What Social Media Managers Need to Know

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

With 85% of the jobs found through networking, LinkedIn is at the heart of social media marketing. Social media managers are responsible for creating, managing, and executing a company's social media strategy. This involves curating content, engaging with users, and measuring the success of campaigns. LinkedIn 101 is the perfect resource for anyone who wants to learn how to use LinkedIn to its fullest potential. It covers the basics of LinkedIn, including how to create a profile, connect with others, and use LinkedIn's features to build your personal brand.