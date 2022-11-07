Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    LinkedIn 101: What Social Media Managers Need to Knowby@sansoph

    LinkedIn 101: What Social Media Managers Need to Know

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    With 85% of the jobs found through networking, LinkedIn is at the heart of social media marketing. Social media managers are responsible for creating, managing, and executing a company's social media strategy. This involves curating content, engaging with users, and measuring the success of campaigns. LinkedIn 101 is the perfect resource for anyone who wants to learn how to use LinkedIn to its fullest potential. It covers the basics of LinkedIn, including how to create a profile, connect with others, and use LinkedIn's features to build your personal brand.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - LinkedIn 101: What Social Media Managers Need to Know
    media#linkedin#social-media-marketing
    Sophia Sanchez HackerNoon profile picture

    @sansoph

    Sophia Sanchez

    Receive Stories from @sansoph

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Will Content Continue to Rule?
    Published at Oct 09, 2020 by sansoph #content-creation
    Article Thumbnail
    Cash Should Be More Chill
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by fzshy #community
    Article Thumbnail
    Why Not Giving a Fuck Is the New Flex
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by cdteliot #career-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating the Landscape of Innovative Brand Content: A Conversation With Thomas Ma
    Published at Aug 19, 2023 by danstein #social-media
    Article Thumbnail
    Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 3: Reliable UDP Protocol
    Published at Aug 15, 2023 by dmitrii #unity
    Article Thumbnail
    TCP / IP Stack - Oversimplified for Web Developers 🌍🧑🏻‍💻
    Published at Aug 10, 2023 by jaypmedia #web-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa