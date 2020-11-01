Life-Changing Facts About Apple’s iOS Security Architecture

@ gtmars.com Mr.Vic Founder of gtmars.com & plan2trip.com. Sharing knowledge in the digital world about Cybersecurity

Introduction to Apple platform security:

★ In this article we gonna perform a detailed study about the iOS security architecture and to the extent, we won’t perform a comparative study on Android Vs iOS. The massive usage of mobile devices by individuals as well as by organizations has brought forth many privacy-related concerns.

★ Apple built an amazing security architecture system to create and support the best possible mobile platform in the world. This article provides details about how security technology and features are implemented within the iOS platform. It will also help individual organizations combine iOS platform security technology and features with their very own policies and procedures to meet their specific security needs.

Security is State-of-the-art!

★ Apple developed and incorporated the best features that should tighten the mobile security platform and protect the entire system to ensure the three pillars of CIA security triad (Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability). software and hardware modules are tightly coupled with each other in every aspect of the mobile platform. Many of these features in the given below architecture are enabled by default in the iOS to reduce the user/admin tasks.

This article is well organized into the following areas in a detailed manner.

✔ System security

✔ Encryption and data protection

✔ App security

✔ Network security

✔ Apple Pay

✔ Internet services

✔ User password management

✔ Device controls

✔ Privacy controls

✔ Security Certifications and programs

✔ System security: The integrated and secure software and hardware that are the platform for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

✔ Encryption and data protection: The architecture and design that protects user data if the device is lost or stolen, or if an unauthorized person attempts to use or modify it.

✔ App security: The systems that enable apps to run securely and without compromising platform integrity.

✔ Network security: Industry-standard networking protocols that provide secure authentication and encryption of data in transmission.

✔ Apple Pay: Apple’s implementation of secure payments.

✔ Internet services: Apple’s network-based infrastructure for messaging, syncing, and backup.

✔ User password management: Password restrictions and access to passwords from other authorized sources.

✔ Device controls: Methods that allow management of iOS devices, prevent unauthorized use, and enable remote wipe if a device is lost or stolen.

✔ Privacy controls: Capabilities of iOS that can be used to control access to Location Services and user data.

✔ Security Certifications and programs: Information on ISO certifications, Cryptographic validation, Common Criteria Certification, and commercial solutions for classified (CSfC).

Note: I am just a normal FAN of " Steve Jobs".

CONCLUSION: Apple provides the best privacy and security policies & technologies to ensure the data integrity, security, and availability to its customer’s and it continues to extend beyond their or our imagination in the near future.

Quote of the day: Life is what you make it — English Proverb

Explanation: Simple words but ones that are so true. Your attitude, how you see your world, will depend on the happiness and contentment in your life. And, we are the ones who control our attitude. How we react to any situation is up to us.

Thanks for reading!

Have a pleasant day!

Also published at https://medium.com/@gtmars/why-is-ios-secure-why-apples-ios-security-architecture-is-better-than-android-architecture-3bd73823a001

Tags