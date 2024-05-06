Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    LICMA's Analysis of Crypto API Misuses in Python Apps: Findings and Future Directions by@cryptosovereignty
    114 reads

    LICMA's Analysis of Crypto API Misuses in Python Apps: Findings and Future Directions

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 6th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore the insights from LICMA's empirical study on crypto misuses in Python applications, highlighting the impact of user-friendly API design and the importance of hybrid analysis. Understand the lessons learned and future directions for extending LICMA to new languages and conducting comparative analyses. TLDR: LICMA's empirical study reveals insights into crypto misuses in Python applications, emphasizing the impact of user-friendly API design on security. Future work includes extending LICMA to new languages and conducting comparative analyses to further understand crypto misuse patterns and improve security practices.
    featured image - LICMA's Analysis of Crypto API Misuses in Python Apps: Findings and Future Directions
    crypto website Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Anna-Katharina Wickert, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (2) Lars Baumgärtner, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (3) Florian Breitfelder, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]);

    (4) Mira Mezini, Technische Universität Darmstadt, Darmstadt, Germany ([email protected]).

    Abstract and 1 Introduction

    2 Background

    3 Design and Implementation of Licma and 3.1 Design

    3.2 Implementation

    4 Methodology and 4.1 Searching and Downloading Python Apps

    4.2 Comparison with Previous Studies

    5 Evaluation and 5.1 GitHub Python Projects

    5.2 MicroPython

    6 Comparison with previous studies

    7 Threats to Validity

    8 Related Work

    9 Conclusion, Acknowledgments, and References

    9 CONCLUSION

    In this paper, we presented the first empirical study of crypto misuses in Python. To conduct the study, we implemented the first multi-language analysis tool for crypto misuses with rules to detect common misuses of five different Python libraries as well as the standard Java library. We analyzed 895 popular Python apps from GitHub and 51 MicroPython projects to identify misuses. Our analysis revealed that 52.26 % of the projects using a crypto API, misuse the respective library. Furthermore, we observed that only 7 % of the 1,501 misuses are within the application code. The analysis of embedded applications written in MicroPython revealed the importance of hybrid analysis as the only crypto calls were in C code that got shipped with the projects.


    To get an impression on the differences between the different domains and languages analyzed in previous studies, we compared our results against the misuses reported for Android apps [4] and C firmware images [13]. Our comparison confirms the impression that an opinionated API design actually helps developers avoiding misuses.


    While we concentrated on the impact of a user-friendly API design for Python, future work can verify if these results generalize to other languages, like Rust and Go. Thus, extending LICMA with new languages. Further, it may be interesting to extend the currently implemented rules in LICMA by an in-depth analysis of misuses of Python crypto APIs.

    ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

    This research work has been co-funded by the Deutsche Forschung gemeinschaft (DFG) – SFB 1119 CROSSING (236615297) and SFB 1053 MAKI (210487104), by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Hessen State Ministry for Higher Education, Research and the Arts within their joint support of the National Research Center for Applied Cybersecurity ATHENE, by the LOEWE initiative (Hesse, Germany) within the emergenCITY center.

    REFERENCES

    [1] Yasemin Acar, Michael Backes, Sascha Fahl, Simson Garfinkel, Doowon Kim, Michelle L Mazurek, and Christian Stransky. 2017. Comparing the usability of cryptographic apis. In IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy (SP). IEEE, 154–171.


    [2] Yasemin Acar, Christian Stransky, Dominik Wermke, Michelle L Mazurek, and Sascha Fahl. 2017. Security developer studies with github users: Exploring a convenience sample. In Symposium on Usable Privacy and Security (SOUPS). 81– 95.


    [3] Alexia Chatzikonstantinou, Christoforos Ntantogian, Georgios Karopoulos, and Christos Xenakis. 2016. Evaluation of cryptography usage in android applications. In EAI International Conference on Bio-inspired Information and Communications Technologies (formerly BIONETICS). 83–90.


    [4] Manuel Egele, David Brumley, Yanick Fratantonio, and Christopher Kruegel. 2013. An empirical study of cryptographic misuse in android applications. In ACM SIGSAC conference on Computer & communications security (CCS), Ahmad-Reza Sadeghi, Virgil Gligor, and Moti Yung (Eds.). ACM, 73–84.


    [5] Pietro Ferrara, Amit Kr Mandal, Agostino Cortesi, and Fausto Spoto. 2019. Crossprogramming language taint analysis for the iot ecosystem. Electronic Communications of the EASST 77 (2019).


    [6] Mohammadreza Hazhirpasand, Mohammad Ghafari, and Oscar Nierstrasz. 2020. Java Cryptography Uses in the Wild. In ACM / IEEE International Symposium on Empirical Software Engineering and Measurement (ESEM). ACM, Article 40.


    [7] Christopher Kane, Bo Lin, Saksham Chand, and Yanhong A. Liu. 2018. Highlevel Cryptographic Abstractions. CoRR abs/1810.09065 (2018). arXiv:1810.09065 http://arxiv.org/abs/1810.09065


    [8] Stefan Krüger, Johannes Späth, Karim Ali, Eric Bodden, and Mira Mezini. 2018. CrySL: An Extensible Approach to Validating the Correct Usage of Cryptographic APIs. In European Conference on Object-Oriented Programming (ECOOP) (Leibniz International Proceedings in Informatics (LIPIcs)), Vol. 109. Schloss Dagstuhl– Leibniz-Zentrum fuer Informatik, Dagstuhl, Germany, 10:1–10:27.


    [9] David Lazar, Haogang Chen, Xi Wang, and Nickolai Zeldovich. 2014. Why does cryptographic software fail? A case study and open problems. In Asia-Pacific Workshop on Systems. 1–7.


    [10] Zaigham Mushtaq, Ghulam Rasool, and Balawal Shehzad. 2017. Multilingual source code analysis: A systematic literature review. IEEE Access 5 (2017), 11307– 11336.


    [11] Sarah Nadi, Stefan Krüger, Mira Mezini, and Eric Bodden. 2016. Jumping through hoops: Why do Java developers struggle with cryptography APIs?. In International Conference on Software Engineering (ICSE). 935–946.


    [12] Sazzadur Rahaman, Ya Xiao, Sharmin Afrose, Fahad Shaon, Ke Tian, Miles Frantz, Murat Kantarcioglu, and Danfeng Yao. 2019. Cryptoguard: High precision detection of cryptographic vulnerabilities in massive-sized java projects. In ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security. 2455–2472.


    [13] Li Zhang, Jiongyi Chen, Wenrui Diao, Shanqing Guo, Jian Weng, and Kehuan Zhang. 2019. CryptoREX: Large-scale Analysis of Cryptographic Misuse in IoT Devices. In International Symposium on Research in Attacks, Intrusions and Defenses (RAID). USENIX Association, 151–164.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck@cryptosovereignty
    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #crypto-api #licma #micropython #github-projects #api-design #api-security #python-crypto-api #python-crypto-misuses

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized?
    by cryptosovereignty
    Jan 16, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    A Review of API Design Patterns: The Pros and Cons
    by nfrankel
    Jan 18, 2023
    #books
    Article Thumbnail
    The Role Of Affordance In Software Design
    by fagnerbrack
    Jul 11, 2017
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    An API-First Approach For Designing Restful APIs
    by ntakashi
    Nov 01, 2020
    #api
    Article Thumbnail
    API Choice Overload
    by anthony-morris
    May 05, 2021
    #api
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas