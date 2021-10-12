Leveraging Salesforce Using a Client Written In Vue.js

Search icon
Vue.js is one of the top three JavaScript client frameworks in the world. Spring Boot is a middleware layer to allow clients not written in Salesforce to retrieve and update contact data. The Spring Boot service implements its own caching layer to provide a faster response time and cut down on the number of times Salesforce needed to be called. Getting started with Vue.js is quite simple with the Vue command-line interface (CLI) via `npm. The client application will require the following functionality:. Listen to broadcasted server-sent events (SSEs) every time a title changes in the RESTful API (and the Svelte client). Automatically update the list of contacts when a title.
John Vester Hacker Noon profile picture

@johnjvester
John Vester

Information Technology professional with 25+ years expertise in application design and architecture.

