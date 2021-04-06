20 Top Tools And Apps To Generate More Targeted Leads In 2021

@ write Gregory Chapman Exact Match with your Academic Needs

If you are wondering what is the best lead generation software, you are

reading the right article. Lead generation and acquiring leads is essential for any business, so it is very important to use good tools to help you with this. This article will tell you everything about the 20 best lead generation apps and tools some of which are considered the best free lead generation software currently available on the market.

#1 OptinMonster

OptinMonstero offers online lead generation software which is probably one of the most well-known tools currently on the market. It can be integrated with all the popular CRM and email marketing platforms so you will be able to use both for generating leads and for working with them after that.

This tool also lets you share your leads to manage them better. It also has multiple features for users to apply such as page-level targeting which lets you focus on particular pieces of content, on-site targeting for creating promotions and special offers specifically for returning customers or even returning site visitors, and so on.

#2 Sendinblue

Sendinblue, much like OptinMonster, lets you combine its technologies with other popular apps and tools to create an easier and more complete

experience for you as a user. For instance, you can use Sendinblue with various email marketing and SMS message marketing apps and tools.

What’s great about Sendinblue is that it has a drag-and-drop builder for you to create emails that you can then send with the help of this application. Building distinctive emails will and segmenting your audience to send them to different people will make your campaigns more effective, so you can improve your email marketing and generate more leads.

#3 Prospect.io

Prospect.io doesn’t have as many options for integration as the previous two tools do (though it can still integrate with some services for collecting contacts), but it is still one of the most used lead generation apps and tools on the market. This handy application helps you handle your prospects and your outreach so you can then generate more leads eventually.

For example, you have the option to find and verify emails for your prospects. Once you have done that, you can use a variety of templates to reach out to these same prospects and try to turn them into leads. In addition to that, you can also track various metrics and collect data to analyze.

#4 HubSpot

The first thing to note about HubSpot is the fact that it has several free plans that you can choose from making it one of the best free lead generation tools currently available. For example, you can use HubSpot CRM absolutely free of charge which is quite useful for anyone looking for such software.

With its help, you will be able to get the necessary information about your leads and then organize it to track them. Besides, HubSpot can track your interactions automatically allowing you to be in control of everything you are doing, especially when it comes to sales.

#5 Keap

You might have heard of Keap under its previous name – Infusionsoft. But even if you haven’t had the opportunity to try it out before, you definitely should consider it. This application allows you to keep all the necessary customer information in just one place.

With Keap, you can use different features to track all your interactions as well as the response rate of your audience – and then use this data in your campaigns in the future. This program has numerous other useful functions, but it’s better to try it out on your own to understand their full potential.

#6 Trust My Paper

When it comes to generating leads, a very important aspect of your business is your website and the kind of content this website is filled with. This is why having a professional create your content as well as your website design is so fundamental to the success of your campaign as a whole.

From students wondering “How can I write my paper ?” to business owners looking for a professional writer, everyone will be able to find a great writer at Trust My Paper, a writing service review site that allows you to compare various professional freelance writers according to their rates, reputation, experience, skills, and so on to then be able to choose the one who will be the most appropriate for you.

#7 Marketo

Marketo offers a lead management solution for businesses of all kinds that

allows you to form relationships with your prospective customers almost seamlessly. These connections can be established before your customers are then sent to your sales representatives.

The best way to describe Marketo is to say that it is an app that helps you attract leads by using both inbound and outbound marketing and improving the quality of the sales leads you are getting. It’s a unique tool, but it requires some effort to truly master it.

#8 Google Ads

Perhaps everyone knows Google Ads and have used them at least once, but if you haven’t, it’s one of Google’s best tools for anyone who needs to advertise online. To put it simply, Google Ads lets you put ads above Google’s search results when someone looks up a certain word or phrase (not for free, of course; you pay for ad clicks, not the campaign itself).

Google Ad campaigns are one of the most popular ways to get started with

online marketing, especially if you are a business owner or entrepreneur, but you need to understand that you will need to be smart with your budget when using this tool. Google Ads lets you focus on relevant ads increasing your chances of generating more leads.

#9 WPForms

If you have ever used WordPress, you’ve probably heard about WPForms in some way or form. Basically, this tool – or rather, plugin – allows you to set up different forms for surveys, polls, and other needs on your website if you use the WordPress platform for hosting.

The biggest advantage is that these surveys and polls can help you find out what exactly your potential customers are looking for which is a definitive way to start generating more leads. If you know who your audience is, you can achieve even the most ambitious goals you set for yourself.

#10 Constant Contact

Constant Contact can be incredibly useful for those who are dealing with

bigger lists of valuable contact information, so it is undoubtedly the best solution for medium-sized and large-sized businesses though it can still be used by small businesses. In some way, it is an alternative for MailChimp.

What’s great about this app is that you will be able to get support virtually at any time because the team behind the tool is very dedicated to what they do. Constant Contact also offers various webinars and online training programs to perfect your marketing skills.

#11 Zapier

Though Zapier isn’t the first thing that usually comes to mind when you

think of lead generation software and solutions, it can actually be quite useful thanks to its ability to connect various apps and tools integrating them seamlessly.

For example, you can use different business and marketing services – like the aforementioned OptinMonster, for example – in combination with other apps and tools. Some of these are actually on this list, so if you decide to use them together, you should definitely try using Zapier first to connect them.

#12 Supreme Dissertations

Much like the content on your website, all the other content you use in your marketing needs to be as high-quality as possible to attract more leads. This content includes everything from your emails to your social media posts. Therefore, you need to hire a separate writer to create all of these pieces.

From professional dissertation writers to copywriters, most people will be able to find the right person to hire with the help of Supreme Dissertations is another great writing service review site where you can choose between different writers based on different qualities.

#13 Hunter

For those who want to improve their email marketing campaigns, Hunter is

probably one of the best tools to start with. This application lets you do a quick email search to determine what the email you are about to use is actually like.

For example, once you type in the domain you want to analyze, it will find the right email address pattern providing you with a confidence rating of whether or not this email is actually right and should be engaged with.

#14 OutreachPlus

OutreachPlus is perhaps one of the most original tolls on this list because it is a multi-purpose solution which is basically a collection of different tools all put together to provide its users with an exceptional experience. It’s also one of the best tools to increase personalization in your campaign .

To put it simply, OutreachPlus lets you create personalized and customized emails and send them out afterward with the help of various automation features. You can also find probably the best prospects with this application by looking at your past performance, responses from your audience, and so on.

#15 Pardot

Pardot is most known for being a primarily lead generation tool allowing you to improve your sales process. For instance, Pardot will help you manage and qualify your sales leads. This will ultimately help you get a better grip on your campaign and talk to the best of your possible leads.

This kind of effect is achieved with the help of Pardot’s segmentation abilities and various features that help you divide your audience into smaller parts that can be targeted more precisely. With the help of these marketing automation features, you will definitely improve your communication.

#16 Datanyze

Datanyze is not a lead generation tool for anyone and anything – it is specifically designed to suit businesses that work with technology. For instance, this application can help you find sales leads based on different data you collect about the technologies regularly used by your target audience.

In a way, Datanyze is a tool specifically suited for selecting and attracting prospective customers as well as helping you find all of their contact details that you can use in your campaign. After that, you can export all of this data and information you collect into your CRM software to manage it easier and better.

#17 AeroLeads

AeroLeads is one of the few tools on this list that will probably work for anyone. To put it simply, this is because AeroLeads is a Google Chrome extension, and because so many people already use this browser, adding an extension is quite easy and fast to do. AL you need to do is download and add it to the browser.

Basically, AeroLeads allows you to search LinkedIn, AngelList, and other networks for possible sales leads. Once you have found this information, you will need to add it to your AeroLeads account and then manage it from there. The tool will help you find all the additional information about your customers.

#18 Lead Forensics

Lead Forensics is an app that will help you stay dedicated to what you do and prevent you from missing out on great opportunities. Such situations when you miss amazing opportunities usually happen when you don’t know everyone visiting your website. These are exactly the kind of potential customers that Lead Forensics targets.

The tool is meant to make the process of getting contact details easier specifically for those who are visiting your site for the first time – even if they are doing it anonymously. In addition to that, there is the option of using lead scoring to determine who exactly is most likely to convert. This will improve your targeting in the long run.

#19 Contactually

When it comes to contact information, there is probably no better tool for

it than Contactually. The application can be easily integrated with Office365 and Google. Once you connect them, you will be able to smoothly organize and segment your contacts. In addition to that, you will also be able to schedule all of your communication with the help of its Artificial Intelligence options.

It can also be helpful for students who can use it to communicate with professors and other students and schedule important events. It doesn’t matter if the student is looking for custom college essays or writing their own essay or working on a completely different project, this tool will definitely help them get better at what they are doing.

#20 SharpSpring

Last but not least, SharpSpring is a lead generation tool that can be integrated with various CRM software. Besides, it has its own built-in CRM which you can use in case you don’t want to find a separate CRM solution. SharpSpring lets you manage your lead data on different platforms at the same time by having a pipeline overview right in front of you in addition to various other marketing tools.

Final Thoughts

To sum up, not each of these can be called the best free lead conversion

system, but many of these lead generation apps and tools will definitely help you with your marketing and sales. Try as many as you can determine which tools are the most suitable for improving your marketing strategy and improving your campaign outcomes.

@ write Exact Match with your Academic Needs by Gregory Chapman Read my stories

Tags