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Leveraging Normalizing Flows for Conservative 6D Beam Reconstruction: Conclusions and Extensions

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byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 8th, 2025
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science#science#6d-phase-space-tomography#normalizing-flows#maximum-entropy-reconstruction#phase-space-distributions#generative-models#tomographic-reconstruction#particle-beam-diagnostics

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