Collaborative Research in Accelerator Physics: Acknowledgments and DOE Funding

Table of Links I. Introduction I. Introduction II. Maximum Entropy Tomography II. Maximum Entropy Tomography A. Ment\nB. Ment-Flow A. Ment A. Ment B. Ment-Flow B. Ment-Flow III. Numerical Experiments III. Numerical Experiments A. 2D reconstructions from 1D projections\nB. 6D reconstructions from 1D projections A. 2D reconstructions from 1D projections A. 2D reconstructions from 1D projections B. 6D reconstructions from 1D projections B. 6D reconstructions from 1D projections IV. Conclusion and Extensions IV. Conclusion and Extensions V. Acknowledgments and References V. Acknowledgments and References V. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS We are grateful to Ryan Roussel (SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory), Juan Pablo Gonzalez-Aguilera (University of Chicago), and Auralee Edelen (SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory) for discussions that seeded the idea for this work and for sharing their differentiable kernel density estimation code. 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[38] J. Qiang, Differentiable self-consistent space-charge simulation for accelerator design, Phys. Rev. Accel. Beams 26, 024601 (2023). [39] M. Mardani, J. Song, J. Kautz, and A. Vahdat, A variational perspective on solving inverse problems with diffusion models, arXiv preprint arXiv:2305.04391 (2023). Authors:\n(1) Austin Hoover, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830, USA (hooveram@ornl.gov);\n(2) Jonathan C. Wong, Institute of Modern Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lanzhou 730000, China. Authors: Authors: (1) Austin Hoover, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830, USA (hooveram@ornl.gov); (2) Jonathan C. Wong, Institute of Modern Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lanzhou 730000, China. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv available on arxiv