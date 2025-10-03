Maximum Entropy Tomography: Mathematical Derivation of the Posterior Distribution

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Tomography

October 3rd, 2025
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science#physics#6d-phase-space-tomography#maximum-entropy-reconstruction#phase-space-distributions#generative-models#tomographic-reconstruction#particle-beam-diagnostics#particle-accelerator

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