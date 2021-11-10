Leveraging Data as a Proactive Engineering Manager

Jessica McKellar and her MIT friends started up a workplace/team chat app, Zulip, which was acquired by Dropbox 18 months later. McKellar had managed it before — selling Ksplice to Oracle in about the same amount of time. This is what proactive engineering management “done right” looks like in software development. The best way to be proactive is to harness data analytics, and establishing and tracking data requires a proactive approach. Proactive (software) engineering leadership means you’re not a firefighter all the livelong day.