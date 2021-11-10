Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Leveraging Data as a Proactive Engineering Manager by@valentinbuzea

Leveraging Data as a Proactive Engineering Manager

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Jessica McKellar and her MIT friends started up a workplace/team chat app, Zulip, which was acquired by Dropbox 18 months later. McKellar had managed it before — selling Ksplice to Oracle in about the same amount of time. This is what proactive engineering management “done right” looks like in software development. The best way to be proactive is to harness data analytics, and establishing and tracking data requires a proactive approach. Proactive (software) engineering leadership means you’re not a firefighter all the livelong day.
image
Waydev Hacker Noon profile picture

@valentinbuzea
Waydev

Waydev analyzes insights from your engineering toolstack to help you bring out the best in your engineering teams' work.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#engineering-management#agile-software-development#software-engineering-metrics#engineering-leadership#software-development#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading