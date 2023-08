Letting Go of Rejection: How to Free Yourself From the Trap of Approval

Too Long; Didn't Read Addicted to approval. Scared of rejection. That's no free life. Just slavery. Wake up. Praise and failure can't shake you. Be unbreakable: Validate yourself. Accept yourself. Dictate your worth. Kill your need for clout. Walk alone. Listen within. Tell yourself: I'm enough. I matter. I have value. Focus on your best self. Screw what anyone thinks.