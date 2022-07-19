Let’s Look at Time Raiders: An NFT Treasure Hunting Game

Time Raiders is a shooter looter game with Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements that is being developed on the Polygon blockchain. Players may win rewards in the form of NFTs as well as the game's native currency, XPND.

Time Raiders is a shooter looter game with Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements that is being developed on the Polygon blockchain. Players may win rewards in the form of NFTs as well as the game's native currency, XPND.





The game is currently in the Beta testing phase and revolves around a time-traveling shoot and loot style gameplay where in-game assets are dropped as loot. Let's take a closer look at its gameplay elements and the NFTs within its ecosystem.

Overview & Gameplay

Time Raiders is set in the future and players will be able to travel across different settings in time to access various levels, including Medieval Europe (Knights and Lords), Edo Period Japan (Samurai), and even the Prehistoric Era (Dinosaurs). However, the original main setting of the game will take place in World War II Era Europe, with the player facing off against the Nazis.





Initially, players will start off with a basic character that is fully customizable and upgradeable. Players can also recruit companions of different classes, each one with class-specific weapons, items, and abilities. These classes are Commando, Sniper, Heavy, Spy, Engineer, Chemist and Assassin.





The player character and their companions can be upgraded and customized with new gear, weapons, and items. Certain companions also give the player access to certain regions, which could encourage players to explore every character and companion class in order to experience the game in its entirety.





Similar to strategy games like Divinity Original Sin and Dragon Age: Inquisition, some levels will require a specific combination of character classes to discover rare and unique items.

The combat mechanics of the game revolve around a run-and-gun style where players shoot up waves of different enemies who drop loot that can be sold, traded, and used in-game. Bosses drop the most valuable loot as well as give the player a chance to earn a production facility that generates in-game assets for the player to use in their missions.





Facilities include mines, munitions factories, labs, and production facilities which need to be built and maintained using in-game staff. Players can stake Xpendium and their NFTs in the facilities and unique resources will be produced based on the facility's specialty.

In-Game NFT Assets

In-game assets exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that can be earned, traded, sold, or staked for Xpendium, the game's utility token. Despite this, players don't need to purchase an NFT to get started, instead, they start off with a basic character that they can use to earn in-game items, all of which are NFTs.





These NFT assets come in different rarities and include consumables, vehicles, and weapons. Initial in-game items include WW2 Era planes, tanks, boats, and weapons as well as prehistoric animals, dinosaur eggs, and special characters.





Time Raiders is having an NFT Pre-Sale that will be going live on on Wednesday 20th July at 12pm UTC. Participating platforms include BitMart NFT, Gate.io, Babylons, Enjinstarter and Rarible.



The Pre-Sale NFTs are listed below:





Churchill Stamp

This is a founder's token with a total supply of 999 that provides players with perks that include regular NFT rewards, 250 upgrade energy, and 250 extra level energy as well as a chance for better loot drops from enemies. This token also grants users access to both the Helen 2237AD gear and Jason 2237AD gear NFTs. 250 founder tokens will be sold for $1000 each.



U-Boot

These U-Boots will be used by players to clear large groups of players by directing missile strikes. It will also be used to travel to Nazi strongholds in base raids. 350 of the 500 U-Boots will be sold for $300 each.





Lancaster Bomber

These bombers can be used by players to direct airstrikes to take down multiple enemies. In future updates these aircraft will be used to transport enemies to island strongholds, allowing players to destroy dams and buildings. 350 of the 500 Lancaster Bombers will be sold for $300 each.





Lancaster Dambuster

This aircraft can be used by players to launch airstrikes and bouncing bombs on enemies, destroying personnel and buildings that are in the blast radius. The aircraft will be used for attacking island bases in future updates, as well as unlocking special levels by destroying certain structures. 250 of the 500 Lancaster Dambusters will be sold for $400 each.





Spitfire

Spitfires can be used to launch a barrage of gunfire on enemies as well as be used in Nazi bases raids. 350 of the 500 Spitfires will be sold for $300 each.



VI Rocket

These rockets can be used to clear large groups of enemies, vehicles, and buildings. It will also be useful in destroying architecture such as dams during base raids. 400 of the 500 VI Rockets will be sold for $250 each.



Victorian Hot Air Balloon

Players can use these balloons to reach higher levels of elevation, to reach hidden treasures on certain levels. Wounded players, loot, and equipment can also be airlifted back to the Hub. They can also be used in Victorian and Steampunk Era levels by players. 400 of the 500 Victorian Hot Air Balloons will be sold for $250 each.



Pterodactyl

These dinosaurs can be summoned through time portals to help players take out enemies, drop health packs and drop multiple items in their own time era. In future updates, this NFT will give players access to special game modes in the prehistoric era. 400 of the 500 Pterodactyls will be sold for $250 each.



Triceratops

These dinosaurs can be summoned through time portals to charge enemies in a straight line. It can also be used as a battering ram to knock down obstacles and in future updates, this NFT will give players access to special game modes in the prehistoric era. 400 of the 500 Triceratops will be sold for $250 each.



Hover Bike

Hoverboards can be used as transport on levels and as a way o transport characters between different eras. It also functions as a mini-tank that can mow down enemies. In future updates, this NFT will give players access to special game modes in futuristic levels. 400 of the 500 Hover Bikes will be sold for $250 each.



Tiger Tank

Tanks can be used to take down enemies and enemy structures and other tanks. In WW2 levels, Tank owners will get access to special game modes. 250 of the 500 Tanks will be sold for $500 each. There are also a special Winter Assault and Desert version which are more rare.





Helen 2237AD gear

A limited edition gear set that provides extra buffs to a player's stats, defense, and critical hit capabilities. 500 of the 1500 Helen 2237 AD gears will be sold for $250 each.





Jason 2237AD gear

Similar to the Helen set, this is a limited edition gear set that provides extra buffs to a player's stats, defense, and critical hit capabilities. 500 of the 1500 Jason 2237 AD gears will be sold for $250 each.





Gen 1 Neos-Mech gear

This is a special Gen 1 Gear that will add extra buffs to the player character and turn any of your Raiders into a “Heavy” Class. This NFT also increases armor and attack capabilities whilst providing short periods of invincibility and heavy burst fire. 500 of the 1000 Gen 1 Neo-Mech gears will be sold for $250 each.



Dinosaur Eggs

Dinosaur Eggs can be nurtured for 6 months to hatch a Pterodactyl, Triceratops, or even a baby T-Rex NFT, which upon hatching have unique stats and a special ability. This NFT also unlocks secret levels in future updates. 500 of the 750 Dinosaur Eggs will be sold for $500 each.



Treasure Map Series P

This is a treasure map NFT with a total supply of 200 that will be used in future releases to send a signal to players when they come close to treasure on certain levels. It will also serve as a way to eventually find the hidden “Ark of the Covenant”, which holds 1,000,000 waiting for the lucky player who finds it. 100 treasure map NFTs will be sold for $750 each.





In Closing

Time Raiders is a shooter looter game that includes Play-to-Earn. In-game items that exist as NFTs and give players access to additional levels and actions. The NFT pre-sale will go live on the Wednesday 20th of July via BitMart NFT, Gate.io, Babylons, Enjinstarter and Rarible and you can join the whitelist here.