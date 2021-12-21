Let's Compare Top 15 Automation Testing Tools

Katalon is the leading low-code test automation solution for Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps.
Automation testing tools are applications designed to verify function and/or non-functional requirements via automated test scripts.
With the Agile and DevOps manifesto as the standard of software testing, setting a clear-cut automation testing tools evaluation strategy is key. Ultimately, this strategy will need to answer the questions of:
Plus, there isn’t really a one-size-fits-all automation tool. It really boils down to your team’s specific needs.
Katalon Studio is a low-code and scalable automation testing tool for web, API, desktop (Windows), and mobile applications. Up until now, the Katalon community has surpassed the 1 million users and it has been the trusted automation solution of over 100,000 businesses.
Having removed the requirements of coding and building a test automation framework from square one, users can just download the tool and focus solely on testing. Additionally, Studio offers frequent releases to stay compatible with the latest platforms/browsers/OS.
Website: https://www.katalon.com/katalon-studio/
Price: Free or $76/month
Rolled out in 2004, Selenium is one of the most, if not the most, popular open-source framework for web testing automation. Its suite of software consists of Selenium WebDriver, Selenium Grid and Selenium IDE.
Website: https://www.selenium.dev/
Price: Free
Like Selenium, Appium is also an open-source automation testing tool, but for mobile applications. Using mobile JSON wire protocol, Appium allows users to write automated UI tests for native, web-based, and hybrid mobile applications on both Android and iOS.
Website: http://appium.io/
Price: Free
TestComplete can automate functionalUI testing for desktop, mobile, and web applications. With built-in support for 500+ controls and third-party frameworks, TestComplete can handle and identify dynamic UI elements in most available technologies.
Website: https://smartbear.com/product/testcomplete/overview/
Price: From $2,702/year
Purely supporting JavaScript frameworks, Cypress is a developer-centric automation tool for end-to-end web testing. Built upon a new architecture, Cypress can directly operate within a browser in the same run-loop as your application, enabling native access to elements and faster executions.
Website: https://www.cypress.io/
Price: Free or from $75/month for Dashboard Service
Next on the list, Ranorex Studio can automate GUI testing for web, mobile, and desktop applications. Equipped with both low-code automation and full IDE, Ranorex’s framework is easy to start for beginners and productive to use for experienced testers.
Website: https://www.ranorex.com/
Price: From €2,890/year
Perfecto is a cloud-based and automated testing platform for web and mobile applications. From automated cross-environment executions, custom capabilities, test analysis, and broad integrations, Perfecto makes continuous testing more achievable for DevOps teams.
Website: https://www.perfecto.io/products/platform/overview
Price: From $125/month
LambdaTest provides automated testing on the cloud. Its cloud service allows teams to scale up their test coverage with speedy parallel, cross-browser, and cross-device testing.
Website: https://www.lambdatest.com/automation-testing
Price: From $99/month
Postman is one of the most widely-used automation testing tools for API. It allows users to write different kinds of tests, from functional, integration to regression tests, and execute them automatically in CI/CD pipelines via the command line.
Website: https://www.postman.com/
Price: Free or from $12/user/month
This open-source API testing tool is designed for REST and SOAP Web Services. Some vital features include automated functional, performance, regression, and security testing. Users can also aim for the commercial version – ReadyAPI (formerly SoapUI Pro) for more advanced capabilities.
Website: https://www.soapui.org/
Price: Free or from $749/year for ReadyAPI
Being a part of Eggplant’s ecosystem, Eggplant Functional is a GUI automation testing tool for mobile, desktop, and web applications. With an image-based approach, it allows a single script to automate different combinations of platforms and technologies.
Website: https://www.eggplantsoftware.com/product-downloads
Price: Contact sales
Tricentis Tosca is a comprehensive automation tool for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing. It has a unique model-based testing approach, allowing users to scan an application’s UI or APIs to create a business-familiar model for test creation and maintenance.
Codeless test creation and high reusability of test assets with the model-based approach
Website: https://www.tricentis.com/products/automate-continuous-testing-tosca/
Price: Contact sales
This open-source tool is designed for automated performance testing, primarily for web applications. It can stimulate a heavy load of users to access web services and analyze the AUT’s performance. Jmeter can also be used for functional API testing.
Website: https://jmeter.apache.org/
Price: Free
Robot Framework is a generic open-source framework for test automation, especially for acceptance testing and acceptance test-driven development. Built with a keyword-driven approach, it’s low-code to start and also extensible with a rich ecosystem of tools and libraries.
Website: https://robotframework.org/
Price: Free
This open-source framework automates end-to-end testing primarily for Angular and AngularJS applications. It works as an integrator of Selenium, WebDriver, Jasmine, NodeJS, and other technologies. That said, Protractor can also work well for regression testing with non-Angular apps.
Website: https://www.protractortest.org/
Price: Free
There’s no need to emphasize again the importance of automation testing tools. To pick one for your team, don’t just blindly follow other teams’ success. Instead, look at your team’s specific needs, human resources, and future scalability, to choose the best fit option.
If your team’s testers are experienced developers, using Selenium or Appium for an automation framework can be great since it allows you to build and scale from the ground up.
However, if your team consists of mostly manual testers and you need a low-code solution to start but it can also grow with the team’s future scalability, ready-made frameworks like Katalon Studio can be a perfect solution.
Creating, running, maintaining tests and getting centralized analytics of test results can be done effortlessly.