Let's Build a Free Web Scraping Tool That Combines Proxies and AI for Data Analysis

While some websites are straightforward to scrape by using just Selenium, Puppeteer, and the like, other websites that implement advanced security measures such as CAPTCHAs and IP bans may prove difficult. To overcome these challenges and ensure you can scrape 99% of websites for free using the Scraper, you will be building this in this article, and you will be integrating a proxy tool in your code that will help bypass these security measures. However, collecting the data is just one step; what you do with that data is equally, if not more, important. Often, this requires painstakingly sifting through large volumes of information manually. But what if you could automate this process? By leveraging a language model (LLM), you can not only collect data but also query it to extract meaningful insights—saving time and effort. In this guide, you’ll learn how to combine web scraping with AI to build a powerful tool for collecting and analyzing data at scale for free. Let’s dive in! Prerequisites Before you begin, ensure you have the following: Basic Python knowledge, as this project involves writing and understanding Python code.\nInstall Python (3.7 or later) on your system. You can download it from python.org. Installation and Setup To continue with this tutorial, complete the following steps: Follow these steps to set up your environment and prepare for building the AI-powered scraper. 1. Create a Virtual Environment First, set up a virtual environment to manage your project’s dependencies. This will ensure you have an isolated space for all the required packages. Create a new project directory:\nOpen your terminal (or Command Prompt/PowerShell on Windows) and create a new directory for your project:\nmkdir ai-website-scraper\n\ncd ai-website-scraper\n\n\n\nCreate the virtual environment: Run the following command to create the virtual environment: On Windows:\npython -m venv venv\n\n\n\nOn macOS/Linux:\npython3 -m venv venv This creates a venv folder that will store the virtual environment. 2. Activate the Virtual Environment Activate the virtual environment to begin working within it: On Windows:\n.\\venv\\Scripts\\activate\n\n\n\nOn macOS/Linux:\nsource venv/bin/activate Your terminal prompt will change to show (venv), confirming you're now inside the virtual environment. 3. Install Required Dependencies Now, install the libraries your project needs. Create a requirements.txt file in your project directory and add the following dependencies: streamlit\nselenium\nBeautifulsoup4\nlangchain\nlangchain-ollama\nlxml \nhtml5lib These packages are essential for scraping, data processing, and building the UI: streamlit: This is used to create the interactive user interface.\n\n\nSelenium: For scraping website content.\n\n\nbeautifulsoup4: For parsing and cleaning the HTML.\n\n\nlangchain and langchain-ollama: This is for integrating with the Ollama LLM and processing text.\n\n\nlxml and html5lib: For advanced HTML parsing. Install the dependencies by running the following command: (Ensure that you are in the folder where the file is located before running the command.) pip install -r requirements.txt Building the UI with Streamlit Streamlit makes it easy to create an interactive user interface (UI) for Python applications. In this section, you will build a simple, user-friendly interface where users can input a URL and display the scraped data. 1. Set Up the Streamlit Script Create a file named ui.py in your project directory. This script will define the UI for your scraper. Use the code below to structure your application: import streamlit as st\nimport pathlib\nfrom main import scrape_website\n\n# function to load css from the assets folder\ndef load_css(file_path):\n with open(file_path) as f:\n st.html(f"<style>{f.read()}</style>")\n\n# Load the external CSS\ncss_path = pathlib.Path("assets/style.css")\nif css_path.exists():\n load_css(css_path)\n\nst.title("AI Scraper")\n\nst.markdown(\n "Enter a website URL to scrape, clean the text content, and display the result in smaller chunks."\n)\n\nurl = st.text_input(label= "", placeholder="Enter the URL of the website you want to scrape")\n\nif st.button("Scrape", key="scrape_button"):\n st.write("scraping the website...")\n result = scrape_website(url)\n st.write("Scraping complete.")\n st.write(result) The st.title and st.markdown functions set up the application title and provide instructions for users.\nThe st.text_input component lets users input the URL of the website they want to scrape.\nClicking the "Scrape" button triggers the scraping logic, displaying progress messages using st.info. You can learn more about streamlit components from their documentation. 2. Add Custom Styles To style your application, create an assets folder in your project directory and add a style.css file. Customize the Streamlit interface with CSS: .stAppViewContainer {\n background-image: url("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1732979887702-40baea1c1ff6?q=80&w=2832&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D");\n background-size: cover;\n color: black;\n}\n\n.stAppHeader {\n background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);\n}\n\n.st-ae {\n background-color: rgba(233, 235, 234, 0.895);\n}\n\n.st-emotion-cache-ysk9xe {\n color: black;\n}\n\n.st.info, .stAlert {\n background-color: black;\n}\n.st-key-scrape_button button {\n display: inline-block;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #007bff;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n animation: pulse 2s infinite;\n}\n\n.st-key-scrape_button button:hover {\n background-color: #0056b3;\n color: #fff;\n} 3. Run the Streamlit app In your project directory, run the following command: streamlit run ui.py This will launch a local server, and you should see a URL in the terminal, usually http://localhost:8501. Open this URL in your browser to interact with the web application. Scraping website with Selenium Next, write the code to extract the HTML content of any webpage using Selenium. However, for the code to work, you need a Chrome WebDriver. Install ChromeDriver for Selenium Selenium requires a WebDriver to interact with web pages. Here’s how to set it up: Download ChromeDriver:Visit thisChromeDriver website and download the version matching your Google Chrome browser.\nAdd ChromeDriver to PATH After downloading ChromeDriver, extract the file and copy the application file name “chromedriver” and paste it into your project folder. When this is done, create a new file called main.py and implement the code below: from selenium import webdriver\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n # Path to WebDriver\n webdriver_path = "./chromedriver" # Replace with your WebDriver path\n service = Service(webdriver_path)\n driver = webdriver.Chrome(service=service)\n\n try:\n # Open the website\n driver.get(website_url)\n\n # Wait for the page to fully load\n WebDriverWait(driver, 10).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.TAG_NAME, "body")))\n\n # Extract the HTML source\n html_content = driver.page_source\n return html_content\n\n finally:\n # Ensure the browser is closed after scraping\n driver.quit() Save and run the code; you should get all the HTML of the page you scraped displayed in your streamlit application like this: Using a Proxy Provider to Bypass website with Captcha and IP Bans While you can now retrieve the HTML of a website, the above code may not work for sites with advanced anti-scraping mechanisms such as CAPTCHA challenges or IP bans. For example, scraping a site like Indeed or Amazon using Selenium may result in a CAPTCHA page blocking access. This happens because the website detects that a bot is trying to access its content. If this behaviour persists, the site may eventually ban your IP address, preventing further access. To fix this, integrate Bright Data’s Scraping Browser into your script. The scraping browser is a robust tool that leverages multiple proxy networks, including residential IPs, to bypass anti-scraping defenses. It handles unblocking pages by managing custom headers, browser fingerprinting, CAPTCHA solving, and more. This ensures that your scraping efforts remain undetected while accessing content seamlessly. Setting up Bright Data’s Scraping Browser for free Signing up — go to Bright Data’s homepage and click on “Start Free Trial”. If you already have an account with Bright Data, you can just log in.\n\n\nAfter logging in, click on “Get Proxy Products”.\n\n\n\nClick on the “Add” button and select “Scraping Browser.”\n\n\n\nNext, you will be taken to the “Add zone” page, where you will be required to choose a name for your new scraping browser proxy zone. After that, click on “Add”.\n\n\n\nAfter this, your proxy zone credentials will be created. You will need these details in your script to bypass any anti-scraping mechanisms used on any website. You can also check out Bright Data’s developer documentation for more details about the scraping browser. In your main.py file, change the code to this. You will notice that this code is cleaner and shorter than the previous code. from selenium.webdriver import Remote, ChromeOptions\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chromium.remote_connection import ChromiumRemoteConnection\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n\nAUTH = '<username>:<passord>'\nSBR_WEBDRIVER = f'https://{AUTH}@brd.superproxy.io:9515'\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n print("Connecting to Scraping Browser...")\n sbr_connection = ChromiumRemoteConnection(SBR_WEBDRIVER, "goog", "chrome")\n with Remote(sbr_connection, options=ChromeOptions()) as driver:\n driver.get(website_url)\n print("Waiting captcha to solve...")\n solve_res = driver.execute(\n "executeCdpCommand",\n {\n "cmd": "Captcha.waitForSolve",\n "params": {"detectTimeout": 10000},\n },\n )\n print("Captcha solve status:", solve_res["value"]["status"])\n print("Navigated! Scraping page content...")\n html = driver.page_source\n return html Replace <username> and <password> with your scraping browser username and password. Cleaning the Dom content After scraping the HTML content of a website, it’s often filled with unnecessary elements such as JavaScript, CSS styles, or unwanted tags that do not contribute to the core information you’re extracting. To make the data more structured and useful for further processing, you need to clean the DOM content by removing irrelevant elements and organizing the text. This section explains how to clean the HTML content, extract meaningful text, and split it into smaller chunks for downstream processing. The cleaning process is essential for preparing data for tasks like natural language processing or content analysis. Code Walkthrough for Cleaning DOM Content Here’s the code that will be added to main.py to handle cleaning the DOM content: from bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n# Extract the body content from the HTML\ndef extract_body_content(html_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(html_content, "html.parser")\n body_content = soup.body\n if body_content:\n return str(body_content)\n return ""\n\n# Clean the body content by removing scripts, styles, and other unwanted elements\ndef clean_body_content(body_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(body_content, "html.parser")\n\n # Remove <script> and <style> tags\n for script_or_style in soup(["script", "style"]):\n script_or_style.extract()\n\n # Extract cleaned text with each line separated by a newline\n cleaned_content = soup.get_text(separator="\\n")\n cleaned_content = "\\n".join(\n line.strip() for line in cleaned_content.splitlines() if line.strip()\n )\n\n return cleaned_content\n\n# Split the cleaned content into smaller chunks for processing\ndef split_dom_content(dom_content, max_length=5000):\n return [\n dom_content[i : i + max_length] for i in range(0, len(dom_content), max_length)\n ] What the Code Does Extracting the Body Content:\n\nThe extract_body_content function uses BeautifulSoup to parse the HTML and extract the <body> tag's content.\nIf a <body> tag exists, the function returns it as a string. Otherwise, it returns an empty string.\n\n\nCleaning the Content:\n\nThe clean_body_content function processes the extracted content to remove unnecessary elements:\n\n<script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS.\nThe function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content.\nIt formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces.\n\n\n\n\nSplitting the Content:\n\nThe split_dom_content function takes the cleaned content and splits it into smaller chunks with a default maximum length of 5,000 characters.\nThis is useful for processing large amounts of text in manageable pieces, especially when passing data to models with token or input size limits. Save your changes and test your application. You should get an output like this after scraping a website. Parsing the Dom content to Ollama Once the DOM content is cleaned and prepared, the next step is parsing the information to extract specific details using Ollama, a large language model (LLM) integrated with LangChain. Ollama is a CLI tool used to download and run LLMs locally. However, before using Ollama, you have to do the following installations: If you haven’t, download and install Ollama from the official website. You can install it on Mac using the command Homebrew.\nbrew install ollama\n\n\n\nNext, install any model from this list; there are models like Phi3, Mistral, Gemma 2, etc.; each has its own system requirements. This code uses the phi3 mainly because it's lightweight.\nollama pull phi3 After installation, you can call on that model from your script using LangChain to provide meaningful insights from the data that will be sent to it. Here’s how to set up the functionality to parse DOM content into phi3 model Code walkthrough for llm.py The following code implements the logic to parse DOM chunks with Ollama and extract relevant details: from langchain_ollama import OllamaLLM\nfrom langchain_core.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate\n\n# Template to instruct Ollama for parsing\ntemplate = (\n "You are tasked with extracting specific information from the following text content: {dom_content}. "\n "Please follow these instructions carefully: \\n\\n"\n "1. **Extract Information:** Only extract the information that directly matches the provided description: {parse_description}. "\n "2. **No Extra Content:** Do not include any additional text, comments, or explanations in your response. "\n "3. **Empty Response:** If no information matches the description, return an empty string ('')."\n "4. **Direct Data Only:** Your output should contain only the data that is explicitly requested, with no other text."\n)\n\n# Initialize the Ollama model\nmodel = OllamaLLM(model="phi3")\n\n# Function to parse DOM chunks with Ollama\ndef parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description):\n prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_template(template)\n chain = prompt | model\n\n parsed_results = []\n\n for i, chunk in enumerate(dom_chunks, start=1):\n if not chunk.strip(): # Skip empty chunks\n print(f"Skipping empty chunk at batch {i}")\n continue\n\n try:\n print(f"Processing chunk {i}: {chunk[:100]}...") # Print a preview\n print(f"Parse description: {parse_description}")\n response = chain.invoke(\n {\n "dom_content": chunk,\n "parse_description": parse_description,\n }\n )\n print(f"Response for batch {i}: {response}")\n parsed_results.append(response)\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"Error parsing chunk {i}: {repr(e)}")\n parsed_results.append(f"Error: {repr(e)}")\n\n return "\\n".join(parsed_results) What the code does. Instruction Template:\n\nProvides precise guidance for Ollama on what information to extract.\nEnsures the output is clean, concise, and relevant to the parsing description.\n\n\nChunk Processing:\n\nThe parse_with_ollama function iterates through the DOM chunks, processing each with the LLM.\nSkips empty chunks to optimize performance.\n\n\nError Handling:\n\nHandles errors gracefully, logs them, and continues processing remaining chunks. Updating the file ui.py file Add the following code to the ui.py file to allow users to input parsing instructions to the LLM and view results: from main import scrape_website, extract_body_content, clean_body_content, split_dom_content\nfrom llm import parse_with_ollama\n\nif "dom_content" in st.session_state:\n parse_description = st.text_area("Enter a description to extract specific insights from your scraped data:")\n\n if st.button("Parse Content", key="parse_button"):\n if parse_description.strip() and st.session_state.get("dom_content"):\n st.info("Parsing the content...")\n dom_chunks = split_dom_content(st.session_state.dom_content)\n parsed_result = parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description)\n st.text_area("Parsed Results", parsed_result, height=300)\n else:\n st.error("Please provide valid DOM content and a description to parse.") How It Works in the UI User Input:\n\nThe user provides a natural language description of the data to extract in a text area.\n\n\nParsing Trigger:\n\nWhen the Parse Content button is clicked, the cleaned DOM content is split into manageable chunks and passed to parse_with_ollama.\n\n\nResults Display:\n\nThe parsed results are displayed in a text area, allowing users to review the extracted information. With this done, the scraper can now provide responses to your prompts based on the data scraped. What's next? The combination of web scraping and AI opens up exciting possibilities for data-driven insights. Beyond collecting and saving data, you can now leverage AI to optimize the process of gaining insight from the data scraped. This is useful for marketing and sales teams, data analysis, business owners, and a lot more. You can find the complete code for the AI scraper here. Feel free to experiment with it and adapt it to your unique needs. Contributions are also welcome—if you have ideas for improvements, consider creating a pull request! You can also take this further. Here are some ideas: Experiment with Prompts: Tailor your prompts to extract specific insights or address unique project requirements.\nUser Interface\nIntegrate other LLM Models: Explore other language models like OpenAI, Gemini, etc to further optimize your data analysis. While some websites are straightforward to scrape by using just Selenium, Puppeteer, and the like, other websites that implement advanced security measures such as CAPTCHAs and IP bans may prove difficult. To overcome these challenges and ensure you can scrape 99% of websites for free using the Scraper, you will be building this in this article, and you will be integrating a proxy tool in your code that will help bypass these security measures. proxy tool proxy tool However, collecting the data is just one step; what you do with that data is equally, if not more, important. Often, this requires painstakingly sifting through large volumes of information manually. But what if you could automate this process? By leveraging a language model (LLM), you can not only collect data but also query it to extract meaningful insights—saving time and effort. In this guide, you’ll learn how to combine web scraping with AI to build a powerful tool for collecting and analyzing data at scale for free. Let’s dive in! Prerequisites Prerequisites Before you begin, ensure you have the following: Basic Python knowledge, as this project involves writing and understanding Python code. Install Python (3.7 or later) on your system. You can download it from python.org. Basic Python knowledge, as this project involves writing and understanding Python code. Install Python (3.7 or later) on your system. You can download it from python.org . python.org python.org Installation and Setup Installation and Setup To continue with this tutorial, complete the following steps: Follow these steps to set up your environment and prepare for building the AI-powered scraper. 1. Create a Virtual Environment 1. Create a Virtual Environment First, set up a virtual environment to manage your project’s dependencies. This will ensure you have an isolated space for all the required packages. Create a new project directory:\nOpen your terminal (or Command Prompt/PowerShell on Windows) and create a new directory for your project:\nmkdir ai-website-scraper\n\ncd ai-website-scraper Create the virtual environment: Create a new project directory: Open your terminal (or Command Prompt/PowerShell on Windows) and create a new directory for your project: mkdir ai-website-scraper\n\ncd ai-website-scraper Create a new project directory: Create a new project directory: Open your terminal (or Command Prompt/PowerShell on Windows) and create a new directory for your project: mkdir ai-website-scraper\n\ncd ai-website-scraper mkdir ai-website-scraper\n\ncd ai-website-scraper Create the virtual environment: Create the virtual environment: Create the virtual environment: Run the following command to create the virtual environment: On Windows:\npython -m venv venv On macOS/Linux:\npython3 -m venv venv On Windows: python -m venv venv On Windows: On Windows: python -m venv venv python -m venv venv On macOS/Linux: python3 -m venv venv On macOS/Linux: On macOS/Linux: python3 -m venv venv python3 -m venv venv This creates a venv folder that will store the virtual environment. venv 2. Activate the Virtual Environment Activate the Virtual Environment Activate the virtual environment to begin working within it: On Windows:\n.\\venv\\Scripts\\activate On macOS/Linux:\nsource venv/bin/activate On Windows: .\\venv\\Scripts\\activate On Windows: On Windows: .\\venv\\Scripts\\activate .\\venv\\Scripts\\activate On macOS/Linux: source venv/bin/activate On macOS/Linux: On macOS/Linux: source venv/bin/activate source venv/bin/activate Your terminal prompt will change to show ( venv ), confirming you're now inside the virtual environment. venv 3. Install Required Dependencies 3. Install Required Dependencies Now, install the libraries your project needs. Create a requirements.txt file in your project directory and add the following dependencies: requirements.txt streamlit\nselenium\nBeautifulsoup4\nlangchain\nlangchain-ollama\nlxml \nhtml5lib streamlit\nselenium\nBeautifulsoup4\nlangchain\nlangchain-ollama\nlxml \nhtml5lib These packages are essential for scraping, data processing, and building the UI: streamlit: This is used to create the interactive user interface. Selenium: For scraping website content. beautifulsoup4: For parsing and cleaning the HTML. langchain and langchain-ollama: This is for integrating with the Ollama LLM and processing text. lxml and html5lib: For advanced HTML parsing. streamlit: This is used to create the interactive user interface. streamlit : This is used to create the interactive user interface. streamlit Selenium: For scraping website content. Selenium : For scraping website content. Selenium beautifulsoup4: For parsing and cleaning the HTML. beautifulsoup4 : For parsing and cleaning the HTML. beautifulsoup4 langchain and langchain-ollama: This is for integrating with the Ollama LLM and processing text. langchain and langchain-ollama : This is for integrating with the Ollama LLM and processing text. langchain langchain-ollama lxml and html5lib: For advanced HTML parsing. lxml and html5lib : For advanced HTML parsing. lxml html5lib Install the dependencies by running the following command: (Ensure that you are in the folder where the file is located before running the command.) pip install -r requirements.txt pip install -r requirements.txt Building the UI with Streamlit Streamlit makes it easy to create an interactive user interface (UI) for Python applications. In this section, you will build a simple, user-friendly interface where users can input a URL and display the scraped data. Streamlit Streamlit 1. Set Up the Streamlit Script 1. Set Up the Streamlit Script Create a file named ui.py in your project directory. This script will define the UI for your scraper. Use the code below to structure your application: import streamlit as st\nimport pathlib\nfrom main import scrape_website\n\n# function to load css from the assets folder\ndef load_css(file_path):\n with open(file_path) as f:\n st.html(f"<style>{f.read()}</style>")\n\n# Load the external CSS\ncss_path = pathlib.Path("assets/style.css")\nif css_path.exists():\n load_css(css_path)\n\nst.title("AI Scraper")\n\nst.markdown(\n "Enter a website URL to scrape, clean the text content, and display the result in smaller chunks."\n)\n\nurl = st.text_input(label= "", placeholder="Enter the URL of the website you want to scrape")\n\nif st.button("Scrape", key="scrape_button"):\n st.write("scraping the website...")\n result = scrape_website(url)\n st.write("Scraping complete.")\n st.write(result) import streamlit as st\nimport pathlib\nfrom main import scrape_website\n\n# function to load css from the assets folder\ndef load_css(file_path):\n with open(file_path) as f:\n st.html(f"<style>{f.read()}</style>")\n\n# Load the external CSS\ncss_path = pathlib.Path("assets/style.css")\nif css_path.exists():\n load_css(css_path)\n\nst.title("AI Scraper")\n\nst.markdown(\n "Enter a website URL to scrape, clean the text content, and display the result in smaller chunks."\n)\n\nurl = st.text_input(label= "", placeholder="Enter the URL of the website you want to scrape")\n\nif st.button("Scrape", key="scrape_button"):\n st.write("scraping the website...")\n result = scrape_website(url)\n st.write("Scraping complete.")\n st.write(result) The st.title and st.markdown functions set up the application title and provide instructions for users. The st.text_input component lets users input the URL of the website they want to scrape. Clicking the "Scrape" button triggers the scraping logic, displaying progress messages using st.info. The st.title and st.markdown functions set up the application title and provide instructions for users. st.title st.markdown The st.text_input component lets users input the URL of the website they want to scrape. st.text_input Clicking the "Scrape" button triggers the scraping logic, displaying progress messages using st.info . st.info You can learn more about streamlit components from their documentation . documentation documentation 2. Add Custom Styles 2. Add Custom Styles To style your application, create an assets folder in your project directory and add a style.css file. Customize the Streamlit interface with CSS: .stAppViewContainer {\n background-image: url("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1732979887702-40baea1c1ff6?q=80&w=2832&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D");\n background-size: cover;\n color: black;\n}\n\n.stAppHeader {\n background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);\n}\n\n.st-ae {\n background-color: rgba(233, 235, 234, 0.895);\n}\n\n.st-emotion-cache-ysk9xe {\n color: black;\n}\n\n.st.info, .stAlert {\n background-color: black;\n}\n.st-key-scrape_button button {\n display: inline-block;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #007bff;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n animation: pulse 2s infinite;\n}\n\n.st-key-scrape_button button:hover {\n background-color: #0056b3;\n color: #fff;\n} .stAppViewContainer {\n background-image: url("https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1732979887702-40baea1c1ff6?q=80&w=2832&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D");\n background-size: cover;\n color: black;\n}\n\n.stAppHeader {\n background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0);\n}\n\n.st-ae {\n background-color: rgba(233, 235, 234, 0.895);\n}\n\n.st-emotion-cache-ysk9xe {\n color: black;\n}\n\n.st.info, .stAlert {\n background-color: black;\n}\n.st-key-scrape_button button {\n display: inline-block;\n padding: 10px 20px;\n font-size: 16px;\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #007bff;\n border: none;\n border-radius: 5px;\n cursor: pointer;\n animation: pulse 2s infinite;\n}\n\n.st-key-scrape_button button:hover {\n background-color: #0056b3;\n color: #fff;\n} 3. Run the Streamlit app 3. Run the Streamlit app In your project directory, run the following command: streamlit run ui.py streamlit run ui.py This will launch a local server, and you should see a URL in the terminal, usually http://localhost:8501 . Open this URL in your browser to interact with the web application. http://localhost:8501 Scraping website with Selenium Scraping website with Selenium Next, write the code to extract the HTML content of any webpage using Selenium. However, for the code to work, you need a Chrome WebDriver. Install ChromeDriver for Selenium Install ChromeDriver for Selenium Selenium requires a WebDriver to interact with web pages. Here’s how to set it up: Download ChromeDriver:Visit thisChromeDriver website and download the version matching your Google Chrome browser. Add ChromeDriver to PATH Download ChromeDriver: Visit this ChromeDriver website and download the version matching your Google Chrome browser. ChromeDriver website ChromeDriver website Add ChromeDriver to PATH After downloading ChromeDriver, extract the file and copy the application file name “ chromedriver ” and paste it into your project folder. chromedriver When this is done, create a new file called main.py and implement the code below: main.py from selenium import webdriver\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n # Path to WebDriver\n webdriver_path = "./chromedriver" # Replace with your WebDriver path\n service = Service(webdriver_path)\n driver = webdriver.Chrome(service=service)\n\n try:\n # Open the website\n driver.get(website_url)\n\n # Wait for the page to fully load\n WebDriverWait(driver, 10).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.TAG_NAME, "body")))\n\n # Extract the HTML source\n html_content = driver.page_source\n return html_content\n\n finally:\n # Ensure the browser is closed after scraping\n driver.quit() from selenium import webdriver\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support.ui import WebDriverWait\nfrom selenium.webdriver.support import expected_conditions as EC\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n # Path to WebDriver\n webdriver_path = "./chromedriver" # Replace with your WebDriver path\n service = Service(webdriver_path)\n driver = webdriver.Chrome(service=service)\n\n try:\n # Open the website\n driver.get(website_url)\n\n # Wait for the page to fully load\n WebDriverWait(driver, 10).until(EC.presence_of_element_located((By.TAG_NAME, "body")))\n\n # Extract the HTML source\n html_content = driver.page_source\n return html_content\n\n finally:\n # Ensure the browser is closed after scraping\n driver.quit() Save and run the code; you should get all the HTML of the page you scraped displayed in your streamlit application like this: Using a Proxy Provider to Bypass website with Captcha and IP Bans Using a Proxy Provider to Bypass website with Captcha and IP Bans While you can now retrieve the HTML of a website, the above code may not work for sites with advanced anti-scraping mechanisms such as CAPTCHA challenges or IP bans. For example, scraping a site like Indeed or Amazon using Selenium may result in a CAPTCHA page blocking access. This happens because the website detects that a bot is trying to access its content. If this behaviour persists, the site may eventually ban your IP address, preventing further access. To fix this, integrate Bright Data’s Scraping Browser into your script. The scraping browser is a robust tool that leverages multiple proxy networks, including residential IPs, to bypass anti-scraping defenses. It handles unblocking pages by managing custom headers, browser fingerprinting, CAPTCHA solving, and more. This ensures that your scraping efforts remain undetected while accessing content seamlessly. Bright Data’s Scraping Browser Bright Data’s Scraping Browser Setting up Bright Data’s Scraping Browser for free Setting up Bright Data’s Scraping Browser for free Signing up — go to Bright Data’s homepage and click on “Start Free Trial”. If you already have an account with Bright Data, you can just log in. After logging in, click on “Get Proxy Products”. Click on the “Add” button and select “Scraping Browser.” Next, you will be taken to the “Add zone” page, where you will be required to choose a name for your new scraping browser proxy zone. After that, click on “Add”. After this, your proxy zone credentials will be created. You will need these details in your script to bypass any anti-scraping mechanisms used on any website. Signing up — go to Bright Data’s homepage and click on “Start Free Trial”. If you already have an account with Bright Data, you can just log in. Signing up — go to Bright Data’s homepage and click on “ Start Free Trial ”. If you already have an account with Bright Data, you can just log in. Bright Data’s homepage Bright Data’s homepage Start Free Trial After logging in, click on “Get Proxy Products”. After logging in, click on “ Get Proxy Products ”. Get Proxy Products Click on the “Add” button and select “Scraping Browser.” Click on the “ Add ” button and select “ Scraping Browser .” Add Scraping Browser Next, you will be taken to the “Add zone” page, where you will be required to choose a name for your new scraping browser proxy zone. After that, click on “Add”. Next, you will be taken to the “ Add zone ” page, where you will be required to choose a name for your new scraping browser proxy zone. After that, click on “ Add ”. Add zone Add After this, your proxy zone credentials will be created. You will need these details in your script to bypass any anti-scraping mechanisms used on any website. After this, your proxy zone credentials will be created. You will need these details in your script to bypass any anti-scraping mechanisms used on any website. You can also check out Bright Data’s developer documentation for more details about the scraping browser. In your main.py file, change the code to this. You will notice that this code is cleaner and shorter than the previous code. main.py from selenium.webdriver import Remote, ChromeOptions\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chromium.remote_connection import ChromiumRemoteConnection\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n\nAUTH = '<username>:<passord>'\nSBR_WEBDRIVER = f'https://{AUTH}@brd.superproxy.io:9515'\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n print("Connecting to Scraping Browser...")\n sbr_connection = ChromiumRemoteConnection(SBR_WEBDRIVER, "goog", "chrome")\n with Remote(sbr_connection, options=ChromeOptions()) as driver:\n driver.get(website_url)\n print("Waiting captcha to solve...")\n solve_res = driver.execute(\n "executeCdpCommand",\n {\n "cmd": "Captcha.waitForSolve",\n "params": {"detectTimeout": 10000},\n },\n )\n print("Captcha solve status:", solve_res["value"]["status"])\n print("Navigated! Scraping page content...")\n html = driver.page_source\n return html from selenium.webdriver import Remote, ChromeOptions\nfrom selenium.webdriver.chromium.remote_connection import ChromiumRemoteConnection\nfrom selenium.webdriver.common.by import By\nfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n\nAUTH = '<username>:<passord>'\nSBR_WEBDRIVER = f'https://{AUTH}@brd.superproxy.io:9515'\n\n# Function to scrape HTML from a website\ndef scrape_website(website_url):\n print("Connecting to Scraping Browser...")\n sbr_connection = ChromiumRemoteConnection(SBR_WEBDRIVER, "goog", "chrome")\n with Remote(sbr_connection, options=ChromeOptions()) as driver:\n driver.get(website_url)\n print("Waiting captcha to solve...")\n solve_res = driver.execute(\n "executeCdpCommand",\n {\n "cmd": "Captcha.waitForSolve",\n "params": {"detectTimeout": 10000},\n },\n )\n print("Captcha solve status:", solve_res["value"]["status"])\n print("Navigated! Scraping page content...")\n html = driver.page_source\n return html Replace <username> and <password> with your scraping browser username and password. <username> <password> Cleaning the Dom content Cleaning the Dom content After scraping the HTML content of a website, it’s often filled with unnecessary elements such as JavaScript, CSS styles, or unwanted tags that do not contribute to the core information you’re extracting. To make the data more structured and useful for further processing, you need to clean the DOM content by removing irrelevant elements and organizing the text. This section explains how to clean the HTML content, extract meaningful text, and split it into smaller chunks for downstream processing. The cleaning process is essential for preparing data for tasks like natural language processing or content analysis. Code Walkthrough for Cleaning DOM Content Code Walkthrough for Cleaning DOM Content Here’s the code that will be added to main.py to handle cleaning the DOM content: main.py from bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n# Extract the body content from the HTML\ndef extract_body_content(html_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(html_content, "html.parser")\n body_content = soup.body\n if body_content:\n return str(body_content)\n return ""\n\n# Clean the body content by removing scripts, styles, and other unwanted elements\ndef clean_body_content(body_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(body_content, "html.parser")\n\n # Remove <script> and <style> tags\n for script_or_style in soup(["script", "style"]):\n script_or_style.extract()\n\n # Extract cleaned text with each line separated by a newline\n cleaned_content = soup.get_text(separator="\\n")\n cleaned_content = "\\n".join(\n line.strip() for line in cleaned_content.splitlines() if line.strip()\n )\n\n return cleaned_content\n\n# Split the cleaned content into smaller chunks for processing\ndef split_dom_content(dom_content, max_length=5000):\n return [\n dom_content[i : i + max_length] for i in range(0, len(dom_content), max_length)\n ] from bs4 import BeautifulSoup\n\n# Extract the body content from the HTML\ndef extract_body_content(html_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(html_content, "html.parser")\n body_content = soup.body\n if body_content:\n return str(body_content)\n return ""\n\n# Clean the body content by removing scripts, styles, and other unwanted elements\ndef clean_body_content(body_content):\n soup = BeautifulSoup(body_content, "html.parser")\n\n # Remove <script> and <style> tags\n for script_or_style in soup(["script", "style"]):\n script_or_style.extract()\n\n # Extract cleaned text with each line separated by a newline\n cleaned_content = soup.get_text(separator="\\n")\n cleaned_content = "\\n".join(\n line.strip() for line in cleaned_content.splitlines() if line.strip()\n )\n\n return cleaned_content\n\n# Split the cleaned content into smaller chunks for processing\ndef split_dom_content(dom_content, max_length=5000):\n return [\n dom_content[i : i + max_length] for i in range(0, len(dom_content), max_length)\n ] What the Code Does What the Code Does Extracting the Body Content:\n\nThe extract_body_content function uses BeautifulSoup to parse the HTML and extract the <body> tag's content.\nIf a <body> tag exists, the function returns it as a string. Otherwise, it returns an empty string. Cleaning the Content:\n\nThe clean_body_content function processes the extracted content to remove unnecessary elements:\n\n<script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS.\nThe function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content.\nIt formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. Splitting the Content:\n\nThe split_dom_content function takes the cleaned content and splits it into smaller chunks with a default maximum length of 5,000 characters.\nThis is useful for processing large amounts of text in manageable pieces, especially when passing data to models with token or input size limits. Extracting the Body Content: The extract_body_content function uses BeautifulSoup to parse the HTML and extract the <body> tag's content.\nIf a <body> tag exists, the function returns it as a string. Otherwise, it returns an empty string. The extract_body_content function uses BeautifulSoup to parse the HTML and extract the <body> tag's content. If a <body> tag exists, the function returns it as a string. Otherwise, it returns an empty string. The extract_body_content function uses BeautifulSoup to parse the HTML and extract the <body> tag's content. extract_body_content <body> If a <body> tag exists, the function returns it as a string. Otherwise, it returns an empty string. <body> Cleaning the Content: The clean_body_content function processes the extracted content to remove unnecessary elements:\n\n<script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS.\nThe function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content.\nIt formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. The clean_body_content function processes the extracted content to remove unnecessary elements:\n\n<script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS.\nThe function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content.\nIt formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. The clean_body_content function processes the extracted content to remove unnecessary elements: <script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS.\nThe function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content.\nIt formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. clean_body_content <script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS. The function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content. It formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. <script> and <style> tags are removed to eliminate JavaScript and CSS. <script> <style> The function retrieves the plain text from the cleaned content. It formats the text by stripping empty lines and extraneous spaces. Splitting the Content: The split_dom_content function takes the cleaned content and splits it into smaller chunks with a default maximum length of 5,000 characters.\nThis is useful for processing large amounts of text in manageable pieces, especially when passing data to models with token or input size limits. The split_dom_content function takes the cleaned content and splits it into smaller chunks with a default maximum length of 5,000 characters. This is useful for processing large amounts of text in manageable pieces, especially when passing data to models with token or input size limits. The split_dom_content function takes the cleaned content and splits it into smaller chunks with a default maximum length of 5,000 characters. split_dom_content This is useful for processing large amounts of text in manageable pieces, especially when passing data to models with token or input size limits. Save your changes and test your application. You should get an output like this after scraping a website. Parsing the Dom content to Ollama Parsing the Dom content to Ollama Once the DOM content is cleaned and prepared, the next step is parsing the information to extract specific details using Ollama , a large language model (LLM) integrated with LangChain. Ollama is a CLI tool used to download and run LLMs locally. However, before using Ollama, you have to do the following installations: Ollama Ollama If you haven’t, download and install Ollama from the official website. You can install it on Mac using the command Homebrew.\nbrew install ollama Next, install any model from this list; there are models like Phi3, Mistral, Gemma 2, etc.; each has its own system requirements. This code uses the phi3 mainly because it's lightweight.\nollama pull phi3 If you haven’t, download and install Ollama from the official website. You can install it on Mac using the command Homebrew. brew install ollama If you haven’t, download and install Ollama from the official website . You can install it on Mac using the command Homebrew. official website official website brew install ollama brew install ollama Next, install any model from this list; there are models like Phi3, Mistral, Gemma 2, etc.; each has its own system requirements. This code uses the phi3 mainly because it's lightweight. ollama pull phi3 Next, install any model from this list ; there are models like Phi3, Mistral, Gemma 2, etc.; each has its own system requirements. This code uses the phi3 mainly because it's lightweight. this list this list ollama pull phi3 ollama pull phi3 After installation, you can call on that model from your script using LangChain to provide meaningful insights from the data that will be sent to it. Here’s how to set up the functionality to parse DOM content into phi3 model phi3 Code walkthrough for llm.py Code walkthrough for llm.py The following code implements the logic to parse DOM chunks with Ollama and extract relevant details: from langchain_ollama import OllamaLLM\nfrom langchain_core.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate\n\n# Template to instruct Ollama for parsing\ntemplate = (\n "You are tasked with extracting specific information from the following text content: {dom_content}. "\n "Please follow these instructions carefully: \\n\\n"\n "1. **Extract Information:** Only extract the information that directly matches the provided description: {parse_description}. "\n "2. **No Extra Content:** Do not include any additional text, comments, or explanations in your response. "\n "3. **Empty Response:** If no information matches the description, return an empty string ('')."\n "4. **Direct Data Only:** Your output should contain only the data that is explicitly requested, with no other text."\n)\n\n# Initialize the Ollama model\nmodel = OllamaLLM(model="phi3")\n\n# Function to parse DOM chunks with Ollama\ndef parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description):\n prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_template(template)\n chain = prompt | model\n\n parsed_results = []\n\n for i, chunk in enumerate(dom_chunks, start=1):\n if not chunk.strip(): # Skip empty chunks\n print(f"Skipping empty chunk at batch {i}")\n continue\n\n try:\n print(f"Processing chunk {i}: {chunk[:100]}...") # Print a preview\n print(f"Parse description: {parse_description}")\n response = chain.invoke(\n {\n "dom_content": chunk,\n "parse_description": parse_description,\n }\n )\n print(f"Response for batch {i}: {response}")\n parsed_results.append(response)\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"Error parsing chunk {i}: {repr(e)}")\n parsed_results.append(f"Error: {repr(e)}")\n\n return "\\n".join(parsed_results) from langchain_ollama import OllamaLLM\nfrom langchain_core.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate\n\n# Template to instruct Ollama for parsing\ntemplate = (\n "You are tasked with extracting specific information from the following text content: {dom_content}. "\n "Please follow these instructions carefully: \\n\\n"\n "1. **Extract Information:** Only extract the information that directly matches the provided description: {parse_description}. "\n "2. **No Extra Content:** Do not include any additional text, comments, or explanations in your response. "\n "3. **Empty Response:** If no information matches the description, return an empty string ('')."\n "4. **Direct Data Only:** Your output should contain only the data that is explicitly requested, with no other text."\n)\n\n# Initialize the Ollama model\nmodel = OllamaLLM(model="phi3")\n\n# Function to parse DOM chunks with Ollama\ndef parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description):\n prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_template(template)\n chain = prompt | model\n\n parsed_results = []\n\n for i, chunk in enumerate(dom_chunks, start=1):\n if not chunk.strip(): # Skip empty chunks\n print(f"Skipping empty chunk at batch {i}")\n continue\n\n try:\n print(f"Processing chunk {i}: {chunk[:100]}...") # Print a preview\n print(f"Parse description: {parse_description}")\n response = chain.invoke(\n {\n "dom_content": chunk,\n "parse_description": parse_description,\n }\n )\n print(f"Response for batch {i}: {response}")\n parsed_results.append(response)\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"Error parsing chunk {i}: {repr(e)}")\n parsed_results.append(f"Error: {repr(e)}")\n\n return "\\n".join(parsed_results) What the code does. Instruction Template:\n\nProvides precise guidance for Ollama on what information to extract.\nEnsures the output is clean, concise, and relevant to the parsing description. Chunk Processing:\n\nThe parse_with_ollama function iterates through the DOM chunks, processing each with the LLM.\nSkips empty chunks to optimize performance. Error Handling:\n\nHandles errors gracefully, logs them, and continues processing remaining chunks. Instruction Template: Provides precise guidance for Ollama on what information to extract.\nEnsures the output is clean, concise, and relevant to the parsing description. Provides precise guidance for Ollama on what information to extract. Ensures the output is clean, concise, and relevant to the parsing description. Provides precise guidance for Ollama on what information to extract. Ensures the output is clean, concise, and relevant to the parsing description. Chunk Processing: The parse_with_ollama function iterates through the DOM chunks, processing each with the LLM.\nSkips empty chunks to optimize performance. The parse_with_ollama function iterates through the DOM chunks, processing each with the LLM. Skips empty chunks to optimize performance. The parse_with_ollama function iterates through the DOM chunks, processing each with the LLM. Skips empty chunks to optimize performance. Error Handling: Handles errors gracefully, logs them, and continues processing remaining chunks. Handles errors gracefully, logs them, and continues processing remaining chunks. Handles errors gracefully, logs them, and continues processing remaining chunks. Updating the file ui.py file Updating the file ui.py file Add the following code to the ui.py file to allow users to input parsing instructions to the LLM and view results: from main import scrape_website, extract_body_content, clean_body_content, split_dom_content\nfrom llm import parse_with_ollama\n\nif "dom_content" in st.session_state:\n parse_description = st.text_area("Enter a description to extract specific insights from your scraped data:")\n\n if st.button("Parse Content", key="parse_button"):\n if parse_description.strip() and st.session_state.get("dom_content"):\n st.info("Parsing the content...")\n dom_chunks = split_dom_content(st.session_state.dom_content)\n parsed_result = parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description)\n st.text_area("Parsed Results", parsed_result, height=300)\n else:\n st.error("Please provide valid DOM content and a description to parse.") from main import scrape_website, extract_body_content, clean_body_content, split_dom_content\nfrom llm import parse_with_ollama\n\nif "dom_content" in st.session_state:\n parse_description = st.text_area("Enter a description to extract specific insights from your scraped data:")\n\n if st.button("Parse Content", key="parse_button"):\n if parse_description.strip() and st.session_state.get("dom_content"):\n st.info("Parsing the content...")\n dom_chunks = split_dom_content(st.session_state.dom_content)\n parsed_result = parse_with_ollama(dom_chunks, parse_description)\n st.text_area("Parsed Results", parsed_result, height=300)\n else:\n st.error("Please provide valid DOM content and a description to parse.") How It Works in the UI User Input:\n\nThe user provides a natural language description of the data to extract in a text area. Parsing Trigger:\n\nWhen the Parse Content button is clicked, the cleaned DOM content is split into manageable chunks and passed to parse_with_ollama. Results Display:\n\nThe parsed results are displayed in a text area, allowing users to review the extracted information. User Input: The user provides a natural language description of the data to extract in a text area. The user provides a natural language description of the data to extract in a text area. The user provides a natural language description of the data to extract in a text area. Parsing Trigger: When the Parse Content button is clicked, the cleaned DOM content is split into manageable chunks and passed to parse_with_ollama. When the Parse Content button is clicked, the cleaned DOM content is split into manageable chunks and passed to parse_with_ollama. When the Parse Content button is clicked, the cleaned DOM content is split into manageable chunks and passed to parse_with_ollama. Results Display: The parsed results are displayed in a text area, allowing users to review the extracted information. The parsed results are displayed in a text area, allowing users to review the extracted information. The parsed results are displayed in a text area, allowing users to review the extracted information. With this done, the scraper can now provide responses to your prompts based on the data scraped. What's next? What's next? The combination of web scraping and AI opens up exciting possibilities for data-driven insights. Beyond collecting and saving data, you can now leverage AI to optimize the process of gaining insight from the data scraped. This is useful for marketing and sales teams, data analysis, business owners, and a lot more. You can find the complete code for the AI scraper here. Feel free to experiment with it and adapt it to your unique needs. Contributions are also welcome—if you have ideas for improvements, consider creating a pull request! You can also take this further. Here are some ideas: Experiment with Prompts: Tailor your prompts to extract specific insights or address unique project requirements. User Interface Integrate other LLM Models: Explore other language models like OpenAI, Gemini, etc to further optimize your data analysis. Experiment with Prompts: Tailor your prompts to extract specific insights or address unique project requirements. User Interface Integrate other LLM Models: Explore other language models like OpenAI , Gemini , etc to further optimize your data analysis. OpenAI OpenAI Gemini Gemini