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Lessons From Hands-on Research on High-Velocity AI Development

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byFrancesco Bisardi@francescobisardi

Former national champion powerlifter turned AI & GTM researcher

December 12th, 2025
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Francesco Bisardi@francescobisardi

Former national champion powerlifter turned AI & GTM researcher

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machine-learning#ai#llms#ai-agents#mcp#software-engineering#productivity#context-engineering#vibe-coding

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