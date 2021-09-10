LensAI: Cookie-Busting Ads, Statistics, & Case Studies

LensAI is capable of embedding any ad formats into videos and images, including the classic ones (native ads, pop-ups, etc) LensAI can be integrated either through Google Ad Manager or Prebid inventory. LensAI Targeting was used to target those users who are browsing graphic content and context related to Style and Fashion, Music, Shopping, News and Politics, Home & Garden and so on. This is the safest way to reach the rightest audience and draw their attention while they are focused on studying the content.

Hey there. Phew, it’s been a while but so many things have happened in the past four months that one article won’t be enough to cover it all. I’ll try though!

In this article, I’ll talk about:

LensAI - No privacy hooks!

LensAI Case Studies, Statistics, and Metrics

Let’s go!

Lens AI: No privacy hooks detected

Literally, everyone has had a chance to give their two cents on the new cookie-less era. In 2019, when a LensAI idea was in conception, we had the following thoughts:

In most cases if a user is browsing the content, then somehow it is already relevant to them, they are interested in it, and our technology must “figure out” what exactly should be advertised to them while they are browsing that content.

So we brainstormed and we did it. Watch any of the 3 videos that go over how it works. If you already are familiar with our tech, then skip to the statistics and case studies instead:

Get more videos from our gallery that includes video samples for different ad goals and our own LensAI ad formats. The sky's the limit! LensAI is capable of embedding any ad formats into videos and images, including the classic ones (native ads, pop-ups, etc). LensAI can be integrated either through Google Ad Manager or Prebid inventory.

LensAI Case Studies, Statistics, and Conclusions

Before jumping into numbers, it’s worth mentioning that we used solutions provided by Amplitude that as a former startup is assisting those who are just beginning their journey.

Case Study #1 - E-commerce. CPA Model. Global Online Marketplace.

LensAI technology was used in this case study.

LensAI Targeting was used to pinpoint users who are browsing graphic content and context related to Style and Fashion, Music, Shopping, News and Politics, Home & Garden, etc.

LensAI Ad Format was installed as an ad banner in the graphic content in which the user is browsing a product relevant to the content and context.

LensAI Brand Safety safeguards the ads from prohibited content.

Traffic

Organic mobile and desktop traffic were collected for the period of 1 week off the websites on different topics: engineering, women’s fashion, world news and politics, adult entertainment, celebrity news, news aggregators.

Goals and Ad Objectives

The ad goal is to sell products from an online catalogue. To deliver information about items available for purchase to potential customers without breaching their privacy. To increase marketplace awareness and to drive more users to it through different channels.

LensAI Solution

LensAI was targeting potential key users via LensAI Ad Format, LensAI Targeting, LensAI Brand Safety in order to draw the attention of those who take a particular interest in online shopping in different product categories offered by the marketplace.

LensAI Targeting was used to target those users who are browsing graphic content and context related to Style & Fashion, Music, Shopping, News and Politics, Home & Garden, and so on.

LensAI Ad Format was installed as an ad banner into the graphic content in which the user is browsing a product relevant to the content and context.

LensAI Brand Safety safeguards the ads from prohibited content.

A targeted ad is being delivered to the user as soon as its image or frame gets into the browsing area. This is the safest way to reach the rightest audience and draw their attention while they are focused on studying the content.

Results

This ad campaign produced high CTR metrics and Conversion Rates(Payments Orders). CTR numbers fluctuated between 0,4 to 6,3% from website to website. LensAI has achieved desired CTR and sales numbers and has finalized this ad campaign as efficiently.

Case Study #2- Brand Awareness. CPM Model. Local Clothing Retailer. E-commerce.

LensAI technology was used in this case.

LensAI Targeting was used to pinpoint users who are browsing graphic content and context related to Style and Fashion, Music, Shopping, News and Politics, Home & Garden, etc.

LensAI Ad Format was installed as an ad banner in the graphic content in which the user is browsing a product relevant to the content and context.

LensAI Brand Safety safeguards the ads from prohibited content.

Traffic

Organic mobile and desktop traffic were collected for the period of 1 week off the websites on different topics: women’s fashion, world news, and politics, celebrity news.

Goals and Ad Objectives

The ad goal is to increase brand awareness and draw new audiences. To deliver information about a new brand to potential customers without breaching their privacy. To increase brand awareness and to drive more users to it through different channels.

LensAI Solution

LensAI was targeting potential key users via LensAI Ad Format, LensAI Targeting, LensAI Brand Safety in order to draw the attention of those who take a particular interest in online shopping of fashion clothing.

LensAI Targeting was used to target those users who are browsing graphic content and context related to Style & Fashion, Music, Shopping, Women’s Blogs, Dating, Home and Garden, Luxury Life.

LensAI Ad Format was installed as an ad banner into the graphic content in which the user is browsing a product relevant to the content and context.

LensAI Brand Safety safeguards the ads from prohibited content.

A targeted ad is being delivered to the user as soon as its image or frame gets into the browsing area. This is the safest way to reach the rightest audience and draw their attention while they are focused on studying the content.

Results

This ad campaign produced high CTR metrics and Conversion Rates(New Users Sign Up). CTR numbers fluctuated between 0,7 to 5,7% from publisher to publisher. LensAI has achieved desired CTR and new users sign-up numbers and has finalized this ad campaign as efficient.

Miscellaneous Data

We tried to analyze inside and outside during these case studies. While receiving the first statistics, we thought about optimizing our calculation expenses and how this may affect our flexibility and scaling. How will the user react to the novel ad format? Which algorithms should be applied to filter the nonessential graphic content and context for analysis? How does the tuning of our algorithms affect the impressions and their numbers? How many ad slots can we sell within one frame? What is the threshold for unit economics? The data we collected will be enough to discuss over the next couple of articles, for sure.

Obviously, I won’t make all the data public. But some are worth sharing, as they reflect the results of the engineering scope.

Case Number #1 и #2 Data

Heavy Load Testing

LensAI technology was tested on the web traffic provided by QT. Media. Goals of this testing:

Workload and resilience capacity of LensAI technology when mass launched on different websites.

Errors detection in data analysis with heavy loads

Metrics collection: impressions, conversions, CTR, etc.

Ad campaign efficacy analysis on the available web traffic

Received Data

As a result of the heavy load testing, we have come up with the following tech conclusions:

Workload and resilience under heavy load has successfully satisfied our expectations

Errors related to unessential content (porn, banners, logos, backgrounds, etc.) were detected. This enabled us to introduce new filters and to avoid unnecessary processing of the graphic content that doesn’t need to be analyzed. This has been successfully implemented.

Unit economics data were measured in terms of processing huge volumes of data. Cost reduction optimization has been performed.

Basic metrics have been collected; they are within the norm.

Ad campaign efficacy with LensAI technology and “money dot” format - an animated dot - can be improved through introducing new algorithms which take into account the position of the graphic content on the page. This solution will enable webmasters to select the position of the ad slot by default. This is to be implemented in the near future.

The click to impression ratio has been increasing from day to day due to the increasing number of processed images as well as new traffic that is served the ad right away without having to overcome “a minimum threshold of page impressions to display ads.

Oh yeah, while I was busy writing this article, we received this email from Plug & Play:

Hi Pavel and Tanya, After sitting down with our corporate partners, we are really excited to inform you that LensAI has been selected to participate in Plug and Play's Media & Ad Cohort 4! Our corporate representatives were impressed with your presentation and product. We are looking forward to having you in the program and helping you foster connections with our corporates.

We are humbly happy that what we do causes a stir and caters to the needs of the current and future market needs. To sum it up, I’m including pitch speech of founders prepared for investors: