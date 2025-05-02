Legacy Network AG: Powering The Future of Education With Blockchain and AI





With blockchain taking over the tech space, innovators are looking for new ways to educate individuals about the growing power of decentralized technology. Legacy Network AG is a first-of-its-kind education ecosystem innovator based in Ruggell, Liechtenstein. The company hopes to reshape global education through blockchain and artificial intelligence. With smart learning programs, a gamified user experience, and a multichain utility token ($LGCT), Legacy Network will change how education can look in the modern world.

A Mission Rooted in New Education Solutions

Formed by five passionate individuals, Legacy Network was born out of a need for engaging, efficient learning systems. Since then, the company has expanded to include over 40 employees worldwide. It has continued to succeed after its Series B funding round, which showed the founders just how necessary their project was.





The founders noticed that traditional education lacks personalization and entertainment. Learners often struggle to retain information if the subject is irrelevant to their personal lives. This outdated institutional style fails to prepare people for real-world applications, critical thinking, and self-sufficiency.

At the Core of Innovation: What Makes Legacy Network Different

With a technological core, Legacy Network integrates blockchain and AI to personalize learning. It teaches students crypto fundamentals and guides them into the Web3 ecosystem.





With the Octalysis-based gamification and the on-chain reward system, Legacy Network delivers “a futuristic, modern design that ensures a premium and highly interactive user experience.”





Using the $LGCT utility token, the multichain functionality powers rewards, accessibility, and ownership within the learning ecosystem. From Legacy Network’s perspective, this token represents an educational currency of the digital age. Legacy Academy incorporates a buy back and burn (BBB) mechanism, which ensures that every payment made for the product partially flows back to the token.





Additionally, the base chain migration will expand $LGCT’s reach to a broader, more active user base, enhancing its liquidity and market presence. With new exchange listings on BitPanda and Gate.io, the $LGCT coin will be accessible to mainstream audiences. As community confidence increases, the ecosystem will continue to grow from new and active user engagement.

The Gamification of Learning

Using game design principles, Legacy Network AG creates a fun learning experience. Instead of a boring, taxing task, education becomes engaging for all ages and experience levels. The ecosystem also provides users with a valuable investment because of the attached token and priceless crypto education.

Challenges and Triumphs

Initially, the company faced a lot of skepticism from the public. As a startup, it was hard to build trust and understand the strict regulations of building a business with blockchain technology. Despite these struggles, Legacy Network prevailed, surviving the “death phase” where most startups fail.





The co-founder and CEO, Fabio Martinetti, has over a decade of experience in tech and entrepreneurship and has guided the company towards industry recognition. Beyond tech, Fabio is a writer and philosopher and has studied psychology and sociology. His worldly knowledge has contributed to the company’s mission and ability to effectively educate individuals with a new way of learning.

Evolving Education