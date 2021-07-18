Learning Python: A Cheatsheet for Beginners🔥

Cheatsheets are good when you want to revise some of the concepts but not an idle way to start learning.\n\n## Theory\n\n* Python is a scripting language.\n* **Scripting vs. Compiled?** - Language like c++/java's code needs to be compiled by its compiler. After compilation, it is just machine-level code. Whereas in a scripting language, its interpreter will be run the code on the spot one line at a time.\n\n## VSCODE extension:\n\n* Python\n* Python for vscode\n* Magic Python\n* Arepl\n\n## Making a virtual env:\n\n### **Why Virtual env?**\n\nBecause managing python dependencies is a mess, this will install dependencies for that project only instead of globally.\n\n* `python -m venv venv` this will create a venv folder in your directory.\n* `source ./venv/bin/activate` this will activate this virtual env.\n\n## Comments in python\n\n* single-line use `#`\n\n```python\n# single line comments\n```\n\n* multiline use `'''`. often called as docstring, as it is just to document function/classes.\n\n```python\n'''\nThis is a example of \nMultiline comment.\n'''\n```\n\n## Data Types:\n\n* int # Whole Numbers\n* float # Number with decimals.\n* str # String\n* list # ordered sequence of object\n* dict # unordered key-value pairs.\n* tup # ordered immutable seq. of objects.\n* set # Unordered collection of unique objs.\n* bool # Logical value True / False.\n* None # no value\n\n## Naming conventions:\n\n* Use underscore for variables.\n* variables cannot Start with a number.\n* Avoid special meaning keywords.\n* Use snake case for functions.\n* Use CamelCase for Classes names.\n\n## Printing in Python:\n\n```python\nprint("")\n```\n\n## Numbers in Python:\n\n```python\nprint(1+2) # Addition\nprint(3-2) # Subtraction\nprint(3*2) # Multiplication\nprint(3/2) # Division\nprint(3%2) # Mod.\nprint(3**2) # Power\nprint((3 + 10) * 15) # Using Braces.\n```\n\n## Using with variables:\n\n```python\na = 10\nprint(a)\n# TO check the type:\nprint(type(a))\n```\n\n### Variables make it easy to understands the code.\n\n```python\nmy_income = 100\ntax_rate = 0.1\nmy_taxes = my_income*tax_rate\nprint("My income tax is",my_taxes)\n```\n\n## Strings in Python:\n\nString is nothing but ordered seq. of characters.\nNote: Strings are immutable\n\n### Using directly with print:\n\n```python\nprint("Simple String")\nprint('Add quotes inside the "string" by using single quote.')\nprint("concat string "+"like this")\n```\n\n### Taking Input\n\n```python\ngreeting = "Hello"\nname = input("Enter your name: ")\nprint(greeting + ' ' + name)\n```\n\n### Use `,` instead of `+` This will auto seprate them by spaces.\n\n```python\nprint(greeting,name)\n```\n\n### Escape characters in python:\n\n```python\nprint("Hello\\nWorld")\n# or\nprint("""\n ---\nHello\nworld\\\nYeahh!!\n"Quotes"\n'Single quote'\n ---\n""")\n```\n\n### Check the length of the string:\n\n```python\nprint(len("Hey"))\n```\n\n### String indexing\n\n```python\na = "Hello"\na[0] Will return H\n```\n\n### String Slicing\n\n```python\na[start:end:step]\na[0:2] # Start from 0th index till 2(excluding)\na[::2] # Step will be 2.\n# We can use this to print a string backwards\ns[::-1]\n```\n\n### String methods:\n\n```python\n# Multiply Strings\na = 'H' * 10\n```\n\n```python\n# Upper Case a string\ns.upper()\n```\n\n```python\n# Lower case\ns.lower()\n```\n\n```python\n# Splitting\ns.split('W')\ns.split() # split via whitespace.\n```\n\n### Formatting strings:\n\n* `.format()`\n* `f""` F-string\n\n```python\nprint('The {2} {1} {0}'.format('fox','brown','quick'))\nprint('First Object: {a}, Second Object: {b}, Third Object: {c}'.format(a=1,b='Two',c=12.3))\nnum = 23.45\nprint("My 10 character, four decimal number is:{0:10.4f}".format(num))\nprint(f"My 10 character, four decimal number is:{num:10.4f}")\n```\n\n### String Print alignment\n\n```python\nleft_alignment = "Left Text"\ncenter_alignment = "Centered Text"\nright_alignment = "Right Text"\nprint(f"{left_alignment : <20}|{center_alignment : ^15}|{right_alignment : >20}")\nMore about this: https://pyformat.info/\n```\n\n## Lists in Python:\n\n### Basic Usage\n\n```python\n# Supports dynamic types, as it is python :)\nmy_list = [100,2.5,"Mohit"]\n# len(my_list) for length\n# Change objs:\nmy_list[0]=1000\n```\n\n**Slicing is same as String slicing**\n\n### Concat\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\nb = [4,5]\nc = a + b\n```\n\n### Append the list\n\n```python\nmy_list.append(10.8)\n```\n\n### Poping objs\n\n```python\nmy_list.pop(index) # default index is -1, returns popped element.\n```\n\n### Sorting\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\na.sort() # in-place sort, it will modify the list, returns None\n# Tip: use sorted(a) it will return the value instead of in-place\n```\n\n### Reverse\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\na.reverse() # also in-place\n```\n\n### Nested list\n\n```python\na = [1, 2, 3, [4,5,]]\nprint(a[3][1]) # Returns 5.\n```\n\n## Dictionaries in Python\n\nUnordered key-value mappings, basically you can have custom keys\n</br>Think it like, you can use this to make dynamic variables, where key will be the variable name.\n</br>Like list value can be any data type.\n\n### Basic Usage\n\n```python\nprices = {"apple":10, "orange":20.5}\nprint(prices)\nprint(prices["apple"])\nprint(prices.keys()) # get keys\nprint(prices.values()) # get values\nprint(prices.items()) # get items, return tuples with keys and values\nprint(prices.pop("apple")) # Pop the object\nprint(prices)\nprint(prices.clear()) # Clear All\nprint(prices)\nprint(prices.get("banana")) # it will check if it is present, return None if not.\nprint(prices.__contains__("apple")) # Returns true/false\n```\n\n## Tuples in Python\n\nSame as a list, but immutable.\n\n### Basic Usage\n\n```python\na = (1,2,2,4)\nprint(a)\n# Interesting Fact: tuple supports only two methods:\na.count(2) # This can be use with list as well.\na.index(3) # This can be use with list as well.\n```\n\n## Sets in Python\n\nSets are an unordered collection of unique elements.\n\n```python\na = set()\na.add(1)\na.add(1)\na.add(1)\nprint(a) # {1}\n```\n\n### Convert list to set\n\n```python\na = [1,1,2,2,2,3,3,3]\na = set(a)\n```\n\n## File IO with Python\n\n### init file obj\n\n```python\nfile = open("file.txt")\n```\n\n### read contents\n\n```python\ncontents = file.read()\nprint(contents)\n```\n\n### move the cursor/pointer\n\n```python\nfile.seek(0)\n```\n\n### read line by line\n\n```python\ncontents = file.readlines() # returns list of lines.\n```\n\n### close the file\n\n```python\nfile.close()\n```\n\n### Using context manager\n\n```python\nwith open("file.txt") as file:\n print(file.read())\n```\n\n### different modes for file\n\n* `r`: Read\n* `r+`: Read and Write\n* `w`: Write (will override the file)\n* `w+`: Write + Read (will override the file)\n* `a`: Append the file\n\n## Chaining comparison operators:\n\nTo chain `==, != <, >, >=, <= and is` these operators, we have these logical operators\n\n* and\n* or\n* not\n\n```python\nif 2 > 3 and 2 > 5:\n print("I am inevitable")\nif "hello" is "world" or "india" is "country":\n print("Yeah!!")\nif not 10 == 10:\n print("Tough luck!" )\n```\n\n## Python Statements:\n\nIndentation is **important** in python.\n\n### if, elif, else\n\n```python\nloc = 'Bank'\n\nif loc == 'Auto Shop':\n print('Welcome to the Auto Shop!')\nelif loc == 'Bank':\n print('Welcome to the bank!')\nelse:\n print('Where are you?')\n```\n\n### for loops\n\n```python\n# iterate list/string/tuple\nl = [1,2,3]\nfor item in l:\n print(item)\n# extraction made easy\nlist2 = [(2,4),(6,8),(10,12)]\nfor t1,t2 in list2: # Same as dict. t1 will be key, t2 will be value.\n print(t1) # will print 2,6,10\n# Protip about dict: use .value() and .keys() for looping Values/keys.\n```\n\n### white loops\n\nin python we can use python with else statement.\n\n```python\nx = 1\nwhile x < 3:\n print(f"x is {x}")\n x = x + 1\nelse:\n print("Uhhoo! x > 3")\n```\n\n### Statement in python\n\n* **break**: Breaks out of the current closest enclosing loop.\n* **continue**: Goes to the top of the closest enclosing loop.\n* **pass**: Does nothing at all, Programmers use this for placeholder.\n\n```python\ndef future_method():\n # Todo: implement it later.\n pass\nwhile True:\n break\nfor i in range(10):\n if i == 5:\n #omit\n continue \n print(i)\n```\n\n## Some useful operators\n\n### range()\n\nrange is a generator.\n<br/> **Syntax**: `range(start,end,step)`\n<br/>\nUse directly with loops for iteration.\n\n```python\na = list(range(0,11,2)) # returns 0,2,4,..10\n```\n\n### enumerate()\n\nwith help of this we can keep track of index and value.\n\n```python\na = [20,100,5,3,6]\nfor index,value in enumerate(a):\n print(f"{index}\\t{value}")\n```\n\n### zip()\n\n```python\nzip multiple lists.\na = [1,2,3]\nb = [4,5,6]\nfor item in zip(a,b):\n print(item)\n```\n\n### in operator:\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\nprint(3 in a) # True\n```\n\n### min and max:\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\nprint(min(a)) # 1\nprint(max(a)) # 3\n```\n\n## List Comprehensions\n\nQuicker and unique way to create lists.\n\n```python\n# Grab every letter in string\nlst = [x for x in 'word']\n\n# Square numbers in range and turn into list\nlst = [x**2 for x in range(0,11)]\n\n# Check for even numbers in a range\nlst = [x for x in range(11) if x % 2 == 0]\n```\n\n## help function in python\n\nif you are lazy like me, want to learn documentation about specific inbuilt method via terminal, you can use help()\n\n```python\na = [1,2,3]\nhelp(a.insert) # will print info about this method\n```\n\n## Functions in python\n\n### Basic function with argument and default value\n\n```python\n# def keyword to define functions.\ndef say_hello(name="world"):\n print(f"Hello {name}!")\n # or return f"Hello {name}!" if you want to return it.\n```\n\n### \\*args and \\*\\*kwargs\n\n* `*args`: N number of arguments, returns tuple.\n* `**kwargs`: N number of keyword arguments, returns dict.\n\n```python\ndef total_income(*args, **kwargs):\n print(f"Income for month, {kwargs['month']} is : {sum(args)}")\ntotal_income(10,20,300,month="July")\n```\n\n### lamda, filter and map\n\n```python\n#map\ndef square(num):\n return num**2\nmy_nums = [1,2,3,4,5]\nmap(square,my_nums) # 1, 4, 9, 16, 25\n\n# filter\ndef check_even(num):\n return num % 2 == 0\nnums = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]\nfilter(check_even, nums) # 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10\n\n# lets convert each of the above function to lambda.\nmap(lambda num:num**2,my_nums)\nfilter(lambda num:num%2==0, nums) \n```\n\n## Classes in python\n\n### Basic implementation\n\n```python\nclass Circle:\n pi = 3.14\n\n # Circle gets instantiated with a radius (default is 1)\n def __init__(self, radius=1):\n self.radius = radius \n self.area = radius * radius * Circle.pi\n\n # Method for resetting Radius\n def setRadius(self, new_radius):\n self.radius = new_radius\n self.area = new_radius * new_radius * self.pi\n\n # Method for getting Circumference\n def getCircumference(self):\n return self.radius * self.pi * 2\n\n\nc = Circle()\n\nprint('Radius is: ',c.radius)\nprint('Area is: ',c.area)\nprint('Circumference is: ',c.getCircumference())\n```\n\n### Inheritance\n\n```python\nclass Animal:\n def __init__(self):\n print("Animal created")\n\n def whoAmI(self):\n print("Animal")\n\n def eat(self):\n print("Eating")\n\n\nclass Dog(Animal):\n def __init__(self):\n Animal.__init__(self)\n print("Dog created")\n\n def whoAmI(self):\n print("Dog")\n\n def bark(self):\n print("Woof!")\n```\n\n### Polymorphism\n\n```python\nclass Animal:\n def __init__(self, name): # Constructor of the class\n self.name = name\n\n def speak(self): # Abstract method, defined by convention only\n raise NotImplementedError("Subclass must implement abstract method")\n\n\nclass Dog(Animal):\n \n def speak(self):\n return self.name+' says Woof!'\n \nclass Cat(Animal):\n\n def speak(self):\n return self.name+' says Meow!'\n \nfido = Dog('Fido')\nisis = Cat('Isis')\n\nprint(fido.speak())\nprint(isis.speak())\n```\n\n### Using Special methods\n\nJust like `__init__` we have more special methods.\n\n```python\nclass Book:\n def __init__(self, title, author, pages):\n print("A book is created")\n self.title = title\n self.author = author\n self.pages = pages\n\n def __str__(self):\n return "Title: %s, author: %s, pages: %s" %(self.title, self.author, self.pages)\n\n def __len__(self):\n return self.pages\n\n def __del__(self):\n print("A book is destroyed")\n\n\nbook = Book("Python Rocks!", "Jose Portilla", 159)\n\n#Special Methods\nprint(book)\nprint(len(book))\ndel book\n```\n\n## Exception Handling\n\n### try, except, finally, and else.\n\n```python\ndef askint():\n while True:\n try:\n val = int(input("Please enter an integer: "))\n except:\n # You can also expect specific error like TypeError or generic type Exception\n print("Looks like you did not enter an integer!")\n continue\n else:\n print("Yep that's an integer!")\n break\n finally:\n print("Finally, I executed!")\n print(val)\n```\n\n## Decorators\n\n```python\ndef new_decorator(func):\n\n def wrap_func():\n print("Code would be here, before executing the func")\n\n func()\n\n print("Code here will execute after the func()")\n\n return wrap_func\n\n@new_decorator\ndef func_needs_decorator():\n print("This function is in need of a Decorator")\n\nfunc_needs_decorator()\n# Code would be here, before executing the func\n# This function is in need of a Decorator\n# Code here will execute after the func()\n```\n\n## Generators\n\n```python\n# Without generator\ndef get_me_cubes(n):\n output_list = []\n for i in range(n):\n output_list.append(i**3)\n return output_list\n\nprint(get_me_cubes(10))\n# With generator\ndef generate_cubes(n):\n for i in range(n):\n yield i**3\n\nprint(generate_cubes(10))\n```\n\n## Useful Python modules you should look.\n\n* collections\n* os\n* shutil\n* datetime\n* math\n* random\n* pdb\n* re\n* timeit\n* zipfile\n\n## Working with CSVs in python\n\n```python\n# don't forget to install csv\nimport csv\ndata = open('example.csv',encoding="utf-8")\n# passing encoding is important otherwise you will get the Unicode error.\ncsv_data = csv.reader(data)\n# reading\ndata_lines = list(csv_data)\n# writing \nfile_to_output = open('to_save_file.csv','w',newline='')\n# use 'a' for append\ncsv_writer = csv.writer(file_to_output,delimiter=',')\ncsv_writer.writerow(['a','b','c'])\nfile_to_output.close()\n```\n\n## Working with pdfs in python\n\n```python\n# don't forget to use PyPDF2\nimport PyPDF2\nf = open('Working_Business_Proposal.pdf','rb')\n# we need to pass rb for binary files.\npdf_text = []\n\npdf_reader = PyPDF2.PdfFileReader(f)\n\nfor p in range(pdf_reader.numPages):\n page = pdf_reader.getPage(p)\n pdf_text.append(page.extractText())\n```\n\n## Sending Emails with python\n\n```python\nimport smtplib\nsmtp_object = smtplib.SMTP('smtp.gmail.com',587)\nemail = "youremail@email.com"\npassword = "yourpassword"\n# Tip: search about how you generate app passwords.\nsmtp_object.login(email,password)\nfrom_address = "fromemail@email.com"\nto_address = "toemail@email.com"\nsubject = "Subject"\nmessage = "Message"\nmsg = "Subject: " + subject + '\\n' + message\nsmtp_object.sendmail(from_address,to_address,msg)\nsmtp_object.quit()\n```\n\n\\\nThat’s it.\n\nI would recommend you to learn in-depth from this course: [Udemy Course](https://www.udemy.com/course/complete-python-bootcamp/)\n\nIf you can self learn, then you can refer to this Repository: [Github](https://github.com/Pierian-Data/Complete-Python-3-Bootcamp)