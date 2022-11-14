Search icon
    Javascript Promise Methods With Polyfill Example: A Cheat Sheet for Developers
    Javascript Promise Methods With Polyfill Example: A Cheat Sheet for Developers

    Promise is a way to handle asynchronous operations in JavaScript. Promise consists of three states: Pending: Neither fulfilled nor rejected. Fulfilled: Completed Promise (success) Rejected: Failed Promise (failure) Promise all takes an array of promises as input and returns a promise object. The returned promise will be resolved when all the promises in the input array are resolved. If any of the promises is rejected, it will be rejected with the reason for the first rejected promise. Polyfill is also a way of handling asynchronous operations.
    #javascript#promises#cheatsheet
    @devsmitra

    Rahul Sharma

    Promise helps to do something asynchronously, It is a way to handle asynchronous operations in JavaScript.

    Promise consists of three states:

    1. Pending: Initial State, neither fulfilled nor rejected.
    2. Fulfilled: Completed Promise (success)
    3. Rejected: Failed Promise (failure)

    Without wasting time, Let's learn about the Promise functions.

    Note: I've also added a Polyfill example, Which will help you to understand easily and also help you if you are preparing for the interview.

    1. Promise.all

    Promise.all takes an array of promises as input and returns a promise object. The returned promise will be resolved when all the promises in the input array are resolved. If any of the promises in the input array is rejected, the returned promise will be rejected with the reason for the first rejected promise.

    Example:
    const promises = [1, 2, 3].map((item) => Promise.resolve(item));
Promise.all(promises).then(console.log); // [1, 2, 3]


    Polyfill Example:
    const all = (promises) => {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    const result = [];
    let count = 0;
    for (let i = 0; i < promises.length; i++) {
      Promise.resolve(promises[i]).then((res) => {
        result[i] = res;
        count++;
        if (count === promises.length) {
          resolve(result);
        }
      }, reject);
    }
  });
};


    2. Promise.race

    It takes an array of promises as input and returns a promise object. The returned promise will be resolved/rejected as soon as one of the promises in the input array is resolved/rejected.

    Example:
    const promises = [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
Promise.race(promises).then(console.log); // 1


    Polyfill Example:
    const race = (promises) => {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    promises.forEach((promise) =>
      Promise.resolve(promise).then(resolve, reject)
    );
  });
};

const promises = [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
race(promises).then(console.log); // 1


    3. Promise.allSettled

    It takes an array of promises as input and returns a promise object. The returned promise will be resolved when all the promises in the input array are settled. The returned promise will be resolved with an array of objects that each describes the outcome of each promise in the input array.

    Example:
    const promises = [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
Promise.allSettled(promises).then(console.log); // [{status: "fulfilled", value: 1}, {status: "rejected", reason: 2}, {status: "fulfilled", value: 3}]


    Polyfill Example:
    const allSettled = (promises) => {
  return new Promise((resolve) => {
    const result = [];
    let count = 0;

    const handleResult = (value, index, status) => {
      result[index] = { status, value };
      count++;
      if (count === promises.length) {
        resolve(result);
      }
    };

    for (let i = 0; i < promises.length; i++) {
      Promise.resolve(promises[i]).then(
        (res) => handleResult(res, i, "fulfilled"),
        (err) => handleResult(err, i, "rejected")
      );
    }
  });
};

const promises = [Promise.resolve(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
allSettled(promises).then(console.log); // [{status: "fulfilled", value: 1}, {status: "rejected", reason: 2}, {status: "fulfilled", value: 3}]


    4. Promise.any

    It takes an array of promises as input and returns a promise object. The returned promise will be resolved when any of the promises in the input array is resolved. If all of the promises in the input array are rejected, the returned promise will be rejected with an error array.

    Example:
    const promises = [Promise.reject(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
Promise.any(promises).then(console.log); // 3


    Polyfill Example:
    const any = (promises) => {
  return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
    const result = [];
    let count = 0;

    const handleResult = (value, index, status) => {
      result[index] = { status, value };
      count++;
      if (count === promises.length) reject(result);
    };

    for (let i = 0; i < promises.length; i++) {
      promises[i].then(resolve, (err) => handleResult(err, i, "rejected"));
    }
  });
};

const promises = [Promise.reject(1), Promise.reject(2), Promise.resolve(3)];
any(promises).then(console.log); // 3


    5. Promise.resolve

    It returns a resolved promise.

    Example:
    Promise.resolve(1).then(console.log); // 1


    Polyfill Example:
    const resolve = (value) => {
  return new Promise((resolve) => resolve(value));
};

resolve(1).then(console.log); // 1


    6. Promise.reject

    It returns a rejected promise.

    Example:
    Promise.reject(1).catch((err) => console.log(err)); // 1


    Polyfill Example:
    const reject = (value) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => reject(value));

reject(1).catch((err) => console.log(err)); // 1


    Thank you for reading 😊

    Got any questions or additional? please leave a comment.


    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa