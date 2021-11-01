Learning Management: My Adventure as an Acting Delivery Manager

At the beginning of the year, my delivery manager(DM) took extended paternity leave. I was offered the opportunity to be the acting DM for two months, during his absence. I've been a web developer for 11 years having worked on all sorts of products at many different companies. I realised as a DM was there were more things to be aware of as a developer, I would be deeply involved in the feature that I was working on, not so much in what others were working on or upcoming work. Being in the know of a lot of different things at the same time introduces extra challenges.