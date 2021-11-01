Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Learning Management: My Adventure as an Acting Delivery Manager by@pratheep

Learning Management: My Adventure as an Acting Delivery Manager

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
At the beginning of the year, my delivery manager(DM) took extended paternity leave. I was offered the opportunity to be the acting DM for two months, during his absence. I've been a web developer for 11 years having worked on all sorts of products at many different companies. I realised as a DM was there were more things to be aware of as a developer, I would be deeply involved in the feature that I was working on, not so much in what others were working on or upcoming work. Being in the know of a lot of different things at the same time introduces extra challenges.
image
Pratheep Raj Hacker Noon profile picture

@pratheep
Pratheep Raj

Chasing the unicorn

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
This Game of Post-It Notes Taught Me Everything About My Partner by @trdoc
#relationships

Tags

#engineering-management#team-management#software-delivery#project-management#acting-delivery-manager#business#management#leadership
Join Hacker Noon loading