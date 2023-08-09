Launching a Web3 Project in 2023: My Go-To-Market Strategy (Part 1)

Too Long; Didn't Read

Launching a Web3 project? Read my new article about Go-To-Market Strategy. In this article, I give an overall perspective on GTM in Web3 with examples and detailed explanations. Reading it is vital for the founders of early-stage startups, product and brand strategists, marketers, and all professionals interested in diving deep into the world of Web3. This is the first part, and the next will be about tactics. Enjoy reading and share the link with your friends and community!