I-Dogecoin Foundation, isikhungo se-Corporate esemthethweni se-Dogecoin Foundation, i-Dogecoin Foundation, i-Dogecoin Foundation, i-Dogecoin ., ukuguqulwa kwe-plattform ye-financial services Bitstamp by Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) njengezindawo yokuhweba ye-Official Dogecoin Treasury eyenziwe ngokushesha nge-CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE). Miami, United States, September 9th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Ikhaya Dog I-Bitstamp USA Inc Ikhaya Dog I-Bitstamp USA Inc I-Official Dogecoin Treasury, eyasungulwa ukuze inikeze ukunambitheka kwelanga elide kanye nokuvuthwa kwe-Ecosystem Treasury ye-Dogecoin, iyatholakala ngempumelelo ku-Bitstamp yi-Robinhood's trusted platform. Lokhu ukuxhaswa kubonisa ukuxhaswa kwezinye amabhizinisi ukwakha futha elilodwa, esisebenzayo ye-Utility for Dogecoin futhi inikeza isinyathelo esiyisisekelo ku-future yi- yi-opportunities for DOGE owners.

"Sihlukile ukuthi I-House of Doge ne-CleanCore babona i-Bitstamp ye-Robinhood njenge-home yayo yokuhweba nokuhweba," wathi I-Nicola White, i-VP ye-Crypto Institutions e-Robinhood. "Nge-one of the strongest regulatory track records e-crypto, sincoma ukunikela isikhwama esigabeni futhi etholakalayo ukunceda ukukhula i-Dogecoin ecosystem. "

Nge-partnership, i-House of Doge inikeza ukwakha izibopho ezinzima zofuzo nge-Global Dogecoin community - kuhlanganise abathengisi asebenzayo, abathengisi abaneminyaka eminingi kanye nabathengisi abalandela inethiwekhi.

"I-Bitstamp by Robinhood yindawo esidumile ye-Dogecoin yokuthengisa," wathi uMarco Margiotta, CEO kaHouse of Doge.

I-Treasury ne-Bitstamp by Robinhood, sinikeza kuphela imikhiqizo, sinikeza isakhiwo se-Dogecoin yama-ecosystem yobuchwepheshe lapho ama-holders angakwazi ukufinyelela kuma-applications ezingaphezu kwe-economic utility.

Ukusebenzisana okuqhubekayo kwezinto ezintsha ezivela ku-House of Doge, kuhlanganise izivumelwano ze-licensing, i-product partnerships, kanye nezinhlangano ezidlulayo ezivela ku-Dogecoin utility emakethe zamathengi nama-enterprise.

About House of Doge

I-Dogecoin Foundation yinkampani esemthethweni ye-Dogecoin Foundation, elidlulele ukukhuthaza i-Dogecoin (DOGE) njenge-currency eyenziwe ngokubanzi kanye ne-decentralized global. Ngokuvumelana ne-infrastructure eyenza i-Dogecoin kwebhizinisi yomhlaba jikelele, i-House of Doge isakhiwo izinhlelo zangaphakathi, ezikhuthazayo kanye nezindleko zokusebenzisa emhlabeni jikelele. Kwi-payments ne-financial products ukuya ku-real-world asset tokenization ne-cultural partnerships, i-House of Doge inikeza isikhathi esilandelayo se-crypto utility, lapho i-Dogecoin ivumela ngaphandle kwe-meme kanye nenkqubo yayo yokusebenza kwe-Doing

mayelana Bitstamp by Robinhood

I-Bitstamp USA Inc. ithatha i-BitLicense e-New York, i-Virtual Currency License e-Louisiana, ne-money transmitter licenses e-41 nezinye amazwe; i-Bitstamp Asia Pte. Ltd. ithatha i-Major Payment Institution License e-Singapore, futhi i-Bitstamp Europe S.A. yinkampani yokuqala ebhalwe ngaphansi kwe-EU MiCA framework nge-Luxembourg futhi ithatha i-Payment Institution License lapho. I-Bitstamp UK Ltd. ibhalwe njenge-crypto-asset firm ne-Financial Conduct Authority e-UK. Zonke lezi zinhlangano zihlanganisa i-Robinhood Markets, Inc.