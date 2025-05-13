The GDPR Is Not Just Red Tape – Here’s Why UK Workers Support It – அமெரிக்காவில் வேலை செய்பவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரித்து வருகிறது

மூலம் UserStory6m2025/05/13
Read on Terminal Reader
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagEShi-flagHIja-flagJAaz-flagAZsv-flagSVnl-flagNLuz-flagUZro-flagROhr-flagHRsq-flagSQgl-flagGLta-flagTA
TA

மிக நீளமானது; வாசிப்பதற்கு

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]
featured image - The GDPR Is Not Just Red Tape – Here’s Why UK Workers Support It – அமெரிக்காவில் வேலை செய்பவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரித்து வருகிறது
company staff in a meeting Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
UserStory HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

எழுத்தாளர்கள் :

(1) Gerard Buckley, University College London, UK ([email protected] )

(2) Tristan Caulfield, University College London, UK ([email protected])

(3) Ingolf Becker, University College London, UK ([email protected])

Authors:

(1) Gerard Buckley, University College London, UK ([email protected] )

(2) Tristan Caulfield, University College London, UK ([email protected])

(3) Ingolf Becker, University College London, UK ([email protected])

வலதுபுறம் Table

Abstract மற்றும் 1 - Introduction

  1. Background to the GDPR

  2. Literature Review

    3.1 Consumer awareness and knowledge of the regulation

    3.2 Consumer awareness and knowledge of the regulator

    3.3 Consumer perceptions of privacy

    3.4 Business response to Data Protection regulation

    3.5 Employee awareness of their employer’s Data Protection regulator

    3.6 Employee perception of benefit of the GDPR to their employer

    3.7 The research goal is the consumer/employee perception of the GDPR

    3.8 Summary

  3. Methods

    4.1 Design

    4.2 Data Analysis and 4.3 Ethical considerations

  4. Analysis and Results

    5.1 Background demographics and 5.2 Hypothesis 1: Consumers are aware and knowledgeable about the GDPR

    5.3 Hypothesis 2: Consumers lack awareness and knowledge about the regulator

    5.4 Hypothesis 3: Consumers feel their privacy is better since GDPR was introduced

    5.5 Hypothesis 4: Companies have responded to GDPR and made changes

    5.6 Hypothesis 5: Employees lack awareness of the GDPR regulator at work

    5.7 Hypothesis 6: Employees have seen little benefits to their company from GDPR

    5.8 Research question: GDPR: Is it worth it? and 5.9 A regression model based on the dual professional-consumer perspective

  5. Discussion and 6.1 High consumer awareness and knowledge of the GDPR

    6.2 Respondents lacked a formed opinion and 6.3 GDPR has driven changes

    6.4 Perceptions of privacy have improved and 6.5 The profile of the regulator may not matter

    6.6 Regulator Enforcer and 6.7 GDPR is worth it if...

    6.8 Implications

    6.9 Limitations and future work

  6. Conclusion, Funding and Disclosure Statement, and References

A. Table of Survey Answers - கேள்விகள்

Re: Regression Analysis அறிகுறிகள்

C. விசாரணை

abstract உரையாடல்கள்

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

1 அறிமுகம்

ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]

2 GDPR இன் பின்னூட்டம்

இந்த பகுதியில் GDPR பற்றிய விரிவான விளக்கத்தைக் கொடுக்கக் கூடாது.ஆனால், பெரிய பிரச்சினைகளைப் பற்றி நாம் கவனம் செலுத்துகிறோம் மற்றும் எங்கள் கவலைக்குள்ளான பகுதியில் பொருந்திய விதிகள் ஒப்பந்தங்களை வழங்குகிறோம்.தொடர்பாக, மேலும் ஒரு அடிப்படை விளக்கத்தைப் பெறுவதற்காக, Voigt & Bussche 2017 அல்லது Hoofnagle et al. 2019 பார்க்கவும்.


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.


கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.


ஒரு முதியவன் பாதாளங்களைத் தாண்டும் தன் மந்திரக்கோலால் சாய்த்தபடியிருக்கிறான் நாட்சத்திரங்களை. .............................................................................................................................................................................. இது எத்தனையாவது [...]


கொழும்பில் நடைபெற்ற LankaPay Technnovation விருதுகள் வழங்கும் நிகழ்வில், ‘The Best Common ATM Acquirer of the year - Category C’ என்ற பிரிவில் DFCC வங்கி வெற்றியாளராக தெரிவானது.


இந்த பதிவு CC BY 4.0 DEED License கீழ் archiv இல் கிடைக்கிறது.

இந்த பதிவு CC BY 4.0 DEED License கீழ் archiv இல் கிடைக்கிறது.

Archive இல் கிடைக்கும்


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

UserStory HackerNoon profile picture
UserStory@userstory
UserStory uncovers the user-centered innovations that will shape tomorrow's experiences.
Read my stories

ஹேங் டேக்குகள்

purcat-imgcybersecurity#privacy-regulation#gdpr-implementation#data-protection#regulatory-compliance#workplace-data-practices#gdpr-compliance-study#employee-perception-gdpr#hackernoon-top-story

இந்த கட்டுரையில் வழங்கப்பட்டது...

Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here

தொடர்புடைய கதைகள்

Article Thumbnail
Meet Brave: HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
Jan 01, 1970
#tech-companies
Article Thumbnail
Meet Octopus Network: HackerNoon Company of the Week
by companyoftheweek
Jan 01, 1970
#tech-companies
Article Thumbnail
Quid Pro Quo Made Profitable: Review Our App & Win $1000
by product
Jan 01, 1970
#hackernoon-app
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks