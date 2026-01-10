VGA Mode 03 හි “A” නැවත සකස් කිරීම

8086 යුගයේ DOS පරිසරය තුළ, පෙළ ප්රදර්ශනය සාමාන්යයෙන් BIOS සහ ග්රැෆික් ඇඩැප්ටරයේ ඇතුළත් චරිත Generator මත පදනම් වූ අතර, ඕනෑම සංකීර්ණ චරිත ප්රදර්ශන පද්ධතියකට වඩා. අපගේ පසුගිය ගැඹුරු නවාතැන් වලදී, අපි අසාමාන්ය නවීන හා සරල beeps නිෂ්පාදනය කිරීම සඳහා මෘදුකාංග වේලාවන් ඇතුළත් කරන්නේ කෙසේද මේ පාර අපි ASCII චරිතයේ පෙනුම වෙනස් කරමු (මේ අවස්ථාවේදී 'A' ) එහි පික්සල් දත්ත සකස් කිරීමෙන්. VGA-Mode 13 පැය PC කථානායක ASCII සහ DOS Character Set ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange) යනු මුලින්ම 0–127 ප්රමාණයේ අකුරු (කැප්ටර, අංක, අකුරු) සකස් කරන ලද 7-බයිට් කේතයකි.DOS හි දී, සම්මත සකස් කරන ලද ASCII සංකේතය (සමහර විට Code Page 437) 128 අකුරු (128–255) එකතු කර ඇත. Text Mode 03h (80 × 25) 8086 DOS හි Text Output සඳහා භාවිතා කරන සාමාන් ය ප්රදර්ශන ක්රම වලින් එකක් තමයි Mode 03h. In Mode 03h, Screen is divided into 80 columns and 25 rows of text characters. එක් චරිතයක් සහ අංගයක් ඇත (උදාහරණයක් ලෙස ප්රවර්ග සහ පසුබිම වර්ණ, බිඳ වැටීම, ආදිය). cell \n \n \n පළමුවැනි CGA (Color Graphics Adapter) සමඟ, සෑම පින්තූරයක්ම සාමාන් යයෙන් 8×8 පික්සල් මැටික්ස් විය (එහෙත් සමහර ඇඩැප්ටරවල EGA සඳහා 8×14 හෝ 9×14 සහ VGA සඳහා 9×16 භාවිතා කළ හැකිය). සාමාන්ය VGA සඳහා 80×25 teks ක්රමය, සෑම චරිත සෛලයක් සාමාන්යයෙන් 9 පික්සල් පුළුල් හා 16 පික්සල් උස (එත් සැබෑ ග්ලිෆය පමණක් 8 පික්සල් පුළුල් විය හැක, 9 වන කොලුව ප්රමාණය හෝ වෙනත් ලක්ෂණ සඳහා භාවිතා කර ඇත). 80×25 හි 9×16 චරිත සෛලයේ සාමාන් ය VGA Text Mode ලෙස සැලකිලිමත් වුණොත්, Raw Pixel වල සම්පූර්ණ screen resolutions 720×400 (80 columns × 9 pixels wide, 25 rows × 16 pixels tall) වේ.In Mode 03h, each character is stored in video RAM (at ES:DI B800h:0000h) with a Byte for the character Index (00h - FFh) and another byte for defining front-ground color and background color (0-F for the Background and 0-F for the Foreground). කොහොමද ? සමහර වෙලාවට ඔබ ආකර්ෂණීය පෙළ තත්වයේ පෙනුම හැර යන්නට අවශ්ය විය හැකිය. සමහර විට ඔබ ඔබේම සංකේත පෙන්වන්න හෝ ASCII ග්රැෆික් සමඟ නිර්මාණශීලී වීමට අවශ්ය විය හැකිය. DOS සහ අනෙකුත් පහළ මට්ටමේ පරිසරවලදී, ඔබ BIOS හෝ VGA මතකය සෘජුවම සකස් කිරීමට ඔබට පුදුමාකාර හැකියාවක් ඇත සෑම චරිතයකම පික්සල් පෙනුම තීරණය කරන්න. අපි BIOS 'interrupt 10h with AL = 11h භාවිතා කරමු අපගේ Custom font load කරන්න. Let's break it down step by step: පියවරෙන් පියවර මුලින්ම අපගේ ආරම්භක පරිසරය නැවත ක්ලෝන් කරමු, එවිට ඔබට අනුගමනය කළ හැකිය: git clone git@github.com:MilesTails01/i8086_boilercode.git\n බාගත කිරීමෙන් පසු ඔබට DOSBOX.zip සහ TOOLS.zip විවෘත කළ යුතුය cd \\bin\ntar -xf TOOLS.zip\ntar -xf DOSBOX.zip\n\nbuild.bat // Compile, Link and Start the source\ndebug.bat // Starts AFDEBUG and loads the compiled exe\nstart.bat // Start the program without rebuilding it\n අවශ් ය නොවන ඕනෑම දෙයක් ඉවත් කරන්න.කොඩ් සරලව තබා සහ අවම වශයෙන් ආරම්භ කරන්න ; #################################\n; # ASCII.ASM #\n; #################################\n\n; #################################\n; # STACK #\n; #################################\nSTACK SEGMENT PARA STACK\n db 256 dup(0)\nSTACK ENDS\n\n; #################################\n; # DATA #\n; #################################\nDATA SEGMENT PARA 'DATA'\nDATA ENDS\n\n; #################################\n; # CODE #\n; #################################\nCODE SEGMENT PARA 'CODE'\n\n ASSUME cs:CODE, ds:DATA, ss:STACK\n mov ax, DATA\n mov ds, ax\n mov ax, STACK\n mov ss, ax\n mov sp, 256\n\nCODE ENDS\n පියවර 1 අපි මුලින්ම අපේ චරිත පික්සල් දත්ත සකස් කරමු. පසුබිම වර්ණ හා සාමාන්ය 80x25 ක්රමයේ දී මාතෘකාවක් සඳහා ප්රමාණය 9x16 වන බව මතක තබා ගන්න. අපි 8bit ප්රතිඵල ඇතුළත් සෑම රේඛාවකම 14 රේඛාවක් සකස් කරනු ඇත (ඔබට මතක තබා ගන්න 9 වෙනි bit 0 ප්රතිඵල db 1 බයිට් සීමා කර ඇත). මෙම චරිතය බ්ලැක්ස් striped වනු ඇත ඔබ පසුව පෙනෙන ආකාරය කුමක්ද සිතන්නේ නම්. 0 1 CHAR_DATA db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n පියවර 2 මුළු රූපයම පොරොන්දුවකින් පිරිසිදු කිරීම සඳහා මුද්රණ කාර්යයක් සකස් කරමු A PRINT PROC NEAR\n mov ax, 0B800h ; VGA text mode memory segment\n mov es, ax\n mov di, 0 ; Start at the top-left of the screen\n mov cx, 2000 ; 80x25 screen = 2000 characters\n mov al, 'A' ; ASCII code for 'A'\n mov ah, 19h ; Attribute byte (blue on white)\n rep stosw ; Fill screen with 'A'\n ret\nPRINT ENDP\n පියවර 3 දැන් වැදගත් කොටසක්: අපි භාවිතා වනු ඇත interrupt 10h (Bios Interrupt) සමග AH 11h. මම අදහස් වලට AX, BX, CX, DX සහ BP සඳහා ප්රමාණයේ සංකේතය ලිව්වා. REPLACE_ASCII PROC NEAR\n ; mov ax, 03h ; Set video mode to text mode (80x25, color)\n ; int 10h ; 9x16 font size\n ;\n ; mov ax, 1112h ; Force 8x8 font size for character cells\n ; xor bl, bl ; RAM block\n ; int 10h\n\n ; Change text mode character (int 10h)\n ; AH = 11h \n ; BH = Number of bytes per character\n ; CX = Number of characters to change\n ; DX = Starting character to change\n ; ES:BP = Offset of character data\n\n push ds\n pop es ; make sure es = ds\n lea bp, CHAR_DATA ; Pointer to custom font data\n mov ax, 1100h ; Load user-defined font\n mov bh, 0Eh ; Number of bytes per character\n xor bl,bl ; RAM block\n mov cx, 01h ; Number of characters to replace = 1 for now\n mov dx, 41h ; Starting character to change (41h = 'A' in ASCII)\n int 10h ; Call BIOS to load the font\n\n ret\nREPLACE_ASCII ENDP\n පියවර 4 විකල්ප: ඔබට අවශ්ය නම්, ඔබ රූපයේ මධ්යස්ථානයේ දැනට පවතින ASCII තැපැල් මුද්රණය කළ හැකිය ;) ASCIIPRINT PROC NEAR\n mov ax, 0B800h ; VGA text mode memory segment\n mov es, ax\n xor di, di ; Reset offset\n\n mov cx, 5 ; Total number of characters (0-255)\n mov ah, 4Fh ; Attribute byte (red on white)\n mov dl, 10 ; Padding on the left (adjust as needed)\n mov dh, 60 ; Total width of the centered line (adjust as needed)\n mov di, 1620 ; Row (10 x 80 + padding) * 2, starting with left padding\n\n\nPrintLoop:\n stosw ; Store the character (AL) and attribute (AH)\n inc al ; Move to the next ASCII character\n dec dh ; Decrement width counter\n jnz PrintLoop ; Continue until row width is filled\n add di, 40 ; Move to the next row with padding ((80 - 60) * 2)\n mov dh, 60 ; Reset row width\n loop PrintLoop ; Repeat for all 256 characters\n\n ret\nASCIIPRINT ENDP\n ප් රතිඵල A ගේ සෑම චරිතයක්ම නව striped block සමඟ මාරු කර ඇත.This Glyph ඊළඟ ලිපියෙන් ඉතා පහසු වේවි. සම්පූර්ණ කේතය ; #################################\n; # ASCII.ASM #\n; #################################\n\n; #################################\n; # STACK #\n; #################################\nSTACK SEGMENT PARA STACK\n db 256 dup(0)\nSTACK ENDS\n\n; #################################\n; # DATA #\n; #################################\nDATA SEGMENT PARA 'DATA'\n CHAR_DATA db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\n db 010101010b\nDATA ENDS\n\n; #################################\n; # CODE #\n; #################################\nCODE SEGMENT PARA 'CODE'\n\n ASSUME cs:CODE, ds:DATA, ss:STACK\n mov ax, DATA\n mov ds, ax\n mov ax, STACK\n mov ss, ax\n mov sp, 256\n\n; #################################\n; # MAIN #\n; #################################\n\n call REPLACE_ASCII\n call PRINT\n call ASCIIPRINT\n\n ret\n\n; =============================\n; | FUNCTIONS |\n; =============================\n\nPUBLIC REPLACE_ASCII\n\nREPLACE_ASCII PROC NEAR\n ; mov ax, 03h ; Set video mode to text mode (80x25, color)\n ; int 10h ; 9x16 font size\n ;\n ; mov ax, 1112h ; Force 8x8 font size for character cells\n ; xor bl, bl ; RAM block\n ; int 10h\n\n ; Change text mode character (int 10h)\n ; AH = 11h \n ; BH = Number of bytes per character\n ; CX = Number of characters to change\n ; DX = Starting character to change\n ; ES:BP = Offset of character data\n\n push ds\n pop es ; make sure es = ds\n lea bp, CHAR_DATA ; Pointer to custom font data\n mov ax, 1100h ; Load user-defined font\n mov bh, 0Eh ; Number of bytes per character\n xor bl,bl ; RAM block\n mov cx, 01h ; Number of characters to replace = 1 for now\n mov dx, 41h ; Starting character to change (41h = 'A' in ASCII)\n int 10h ; Call BIOS to load the font\n\n ret\nREPLACE_ASCII ENDP\n\nPRINT PROC NEAR\n mov ax, 0B800h ; VGA text mode memory segment\n mov es, ax\n mov di, 0 ; Start at the top-left of the screen\n mov cx, 2000 ; 80x25 screen = 2000 characters\n mov al, 'A' ; ASCII code for 'A'\n mov ah, 19h ; Attribute byte (blue on white)\n rep stosw ; Fill screen with 'A'\n ret\nPRINT ENDP\n\nASCIIPRINT PROC NEAR\n mov ax, 0B800h ; VGA text mode memory segment\n mov es, ax\n xor di, di ; Reset offset\n\n mov cx, 5 ; Total number of characters (0-255)\n mov ah, 4Fh ; Attribute byte (red on white)\n mov dl, 10 ; Padding on the left (adjust as needed)\n mov dh, 60 ; Total width of the centered line (adjust as needed)\n mov di, 1620 ; Row (10 x 80 + padding) * 2, starting with left padding\n\n\nPrintLoop:\n stosw ; Store the character (AL) and attribute (AH)\n inc al ; Move to the next ASCII character\n dec dh ; Decrement width counter\n jnz PrintLoop ; Continue until row width is filled\n add di, 40 ; Move to the next row with padding ((80 - 60) * 2)\n mov dh, 60 ; Reset row width\n loop PrintLoop ; Repeat for all 256 characters\n\n ret\nASCIIPRINT ENDP\n\nCODE ENDS\nEND\n