Esta nova técnica de prompt torna as saídas de IA realmente utilizáveis

Um desafio persistente com modelos de linguagem grandes (LLMs) é sua tendência a produzir resultados imprevisíveis. Apesar de prompts cuidadosamente elaborados, os LLMs frequentemente desviam das expectativas, tornando seus resultados difíceis de reutilizar ou integrar em fluxos de trabalho. Pior ainda, os resultados geralmente não são repetíveis, complicando o processamento downstream.





Nesta postagem do blog, exploramos o meta-prompting estruturado , uma técnica que gera dinamicamente esquemas JSON para soluções antes de executar tarefas. Isso ajuda a criar prompts mais reutilizáveis, confiáveis e previsíveis.

Fundo

A maioria dos LLMs modernos agora oferece um modo de saída JSON, mas os resultados nem sempre estão de acordo com um esquema esperado. Os desenvolvedores frequentemente recorrem a mecanismos de verificação e repetição, que consomem tempo, são caros e propensos a quebrar a experiência do usuário.





Com gpt4o , a OpenAI introduziu saídas estruturadas que garantiam que a saída estaria em conformidade com um esquema JSON fornecido pelo usuário. Embora os detalhes exatos não sejam divulgados, isso provavelmente é obtido por uma combinação de decodificação restrita e viés logit pré-amostra. Capacidades semelhantes são oferecidas por outras ferramentas como orientação, contornos, inversão, CommandR, SGLang. Essas abordagens capacitam os desenvolvedores a orientar as saídas em esquemas JSON, cada um com compensações exclusivas.

O que é meta-prompting estruturado?

Meta-prompting estruturado é qualquer técnica que usa um LLM para criar dinamicamente uma descrição estruturada de um problema antes de produzir uma solução. Este método oferece várias vantagens sobre o prompting direto:

Dinâmico : as estruturas de saída são geradas em tempo de execução com base nas descrições de tarefas, em vez de serem codificadas ou ajustadas no modelo. Adaptável : O esquema gerado é legível por humanos e pode ser inspecionado, verificado ou modificado por humanos ou outros LLMs. Reutilizável : o esquema pode ser salvo e reutilizado em diversas tarefas, execuções e máquinas. Previsível : as soluções obedecerão a uma estrutura bem definida, tornando-as adequadas para computação posterior.









Código

Vamos analisar um exemplo em que usamos meta-prompting estruturado para criar um esboço para um novo romance de suspense de espionagem best-seller.

Todo o código para esta postagem do blog está disponível neste Colab Notebook .

certifique-se de definir sua OPENAI_API_KEY nos segredos do Colab

1. Gerando uma estrutura

dO primeiro passo é definir um esquema JSON que descreva a saída desejada. Para fazer isso, criaremos um esquema JSON para um esquema JSON — efetivamente, um meta-esquema ! Isso é fornecido como parte da especificação, mas precisamos fazer algumas alterações.

1.1 Ajustando o meta-esquema

As APIs de saída estruturada do OpenAI e do Cohere impõem várias restrições aos esquemas JSON padrão. Isso é bem lamentável, mas é algo que podemos contornar por enquanto. Ajustaremos o meta-esquema para garantir a compatibilidade:

from jsonschema import Draft202012Validator def openai_compatible_metaschema(schema: Dict[str, object]): schema["type"] = "object" del schema["allOf"] return schema openai_json_metaschema = openai_compatible_metaschema( copy.deepcopy(Draft202012Validator.META_SCHEMA) )





Nota *: Aparentemente* a inversão não tem tais restrições e suporta esquemas JSON arbitrários... mas ainda não há acesso público!

1.2 Adicionando restrições ao nosso meta-prompt

Em seguida, incorporamos diretrizes no prompt para garantir que o esquema JSON resultante esteja de acordo com as restrições do OpenAI. Por exemplo:

Todos os campos devem ser obrigatórios.

Os objetos têm limites de profundidade e tamanho de aninhamento.

Propriedades adicionais devem ser proibidas ( "additionalProperties": false ).

system_guidelines = "

".join( [ "All fields must be required - To use Structured Outputs, all fields or function parameters must be specified as required. NOTE: Although all fields must be required (and the model will return a value for each parameter), it is possible to emulate an optional parameter by using a union type with null." "Objects have limitations on nesting depth and size - A schema may have up to 100 object properties total, with up to 5 levels of nesting.", "Limitations on total string size - In a schema, total string length of all property names, definition names, enum values, and const values cannot exceed 15,000 characters.", "Limitations on enum size - A schema may have up to 500 enum values across all enum properties. For a single enum property with string values, the total string length of all enum values cannot exceed 7,500 characters when there are more than 250 enum values.", "additionalProperties: false must always be set in objects - additionalProperties controls whether it is allowable for an object to contain additional keys / values that were not defined in the JSON Schema. Structured Outputs only supports generating specified keys / values, so we require developers to set additionalProperties: false to opt into Structured Outputs.", "Some type-specific keywords are not yet supported - Notable keywords not supported include: For strings: minLength, maxLength, pattern, format; For numbers: minimum, maximum, multipleOf; For objects: patternProperties, unevaluatedProperties, propertyNames, minProperties, maxProperties; For arrays: unevaluatedItems, contains, minContains, maxContains, minItems, maxItems, uniqueItems", "For anyOf, the nested schemas must each be a valid JSON Schema per this subset", "Definitions are supported - You can use definitions to define subschemas which are referenced throughout your schema. The following is a simple example.", "Recursive schemas are supported - Sample recursive schema using # to indicate root recursion.", ] )

1.3 Configurando o meta-prompt

Agora definimos o meta-prompt para gerar um esquema JSON para o esboço do thriller de espionagem

from langchain.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate task_description = "Write an outline for a bestselling spy thriller novel" task_guidelines = """ - You must follow one of the six basic story arcs: Rags to riches, Riches to rags, Icarus, Oedipus, Cinderella, Man in a hole - Outputs must include characters, plot points (including exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution), central conflict, setting, major turning points or "beats," character arcs, and a synopsis of the story; essentially, a detailed breakdown of the key elements that will drive the narrative throughout the novel. """ prompt_messages = ChatPromptTemplate.from_messages( [ ( "system", "You are an expert in creating JSON schemas. You have been asked to generate a detailed JSON schema for the output of a given task based based on a task desciption and some guidelines.", ), ( "system", "Your JSON schema must always adhere to the following system system guidelines for JSON schemas:

<system_guidelines>

{system_guidelines}

</system_guidelines>", ), ( "user", "Use the task description and guidelines below to generate an output JSON schema for the following task based on the guidelines provided.



<task_description>

{task_description}

</task_description>



<guidelines>

{task_guidelines}

</guidelines>", ), ] )

1.4 Gerando a estrutura

Invocamos o LLM para criar o esquema:

messages = prompt_messages.format_messages( system_guidelines=system_guidelines, task_description=task_description, task_guidelines=task_guidelines ) ## Make sure to set up OPENAI_API_KEY in your Colab Secrets ## https://x.com/GoogleColab/status/1719798406195867814 client = OpenAI(api_key=userdata.get('OPENAI_API_KEY')) model = "gpt-4o" metaprompt_completion = client.beta.chat.completions.parse( model=model, messages=convert_to_penai_messages(messages), response_format={ "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": JSONSchema( name="JsonMetaschema", description="JSON Metaschema for the 2020-12 Draft of the JSON Schema specification that can be used to validate JSON data", schema=openai_json_metaschema, strict=False, ) } ) task_output_schema = json.loads(metaprompt_completion.choices[0].message.content) print(json.dumps(task_output_schema, indent=2))





{ "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema", "title": "Outline for a Bestselling Spy Thriller Novel", "type": "object", "properties": { "storyArc": { "type": "string", "enum": [ "Rags to riches", "Riches to rags", "Icarus", "Oedipus", "Cinderella", "Man in a hole" ] }, "characters": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "role": { "type": "string" }, "description": { "type": "string" }, "arc": { "type": "string" } }, "required": ["name", "role", "description", "arc"], "additionalProperties": false }, "minItems": 1 }, "plotPoints": { "type": "object", "properties": { "exposition": { "type": "string" }, "risingAction": { "type": "string" }, "climax": { "type": "string" }, "fallingAction": { "type": "string" }, "resolution": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "exposition", "risingAction", "climax", "fallingAction", "resolution" ], "additionalProperties": false }, "centralConflict": { "type": "string" }, "setting": { "type": "string" }, "majorTurningPoints": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" }, "minItems": 1 }, "characterArcs": { "type": "object", "properties": { "protagonistArc": { "type": "string" }, "antagonistArc": { "type": "string" }, "supportingCharactersArcs": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" }, "minItems": 0 } }, "required": [ "protagonistArc", "antagonistArc", "supportingCharactersArcs" ], "additionalProperties": false }, "synopsis": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "storyArc", "characters", "plotPoints", "centralConflict", "setting", "majorTurningPoints", "characterArcs", "synopsis" ], "additionalProperties": false }





Agora temos um esquema que descreve o esboço para nosso romance de suspense de espionagem. Isso pode ser persistido em um arquivo ou em um banco de dados.

2. Gerando uma solução

2.1 Configuração rápida

Usando o esquema, definimos um prompt para o esboço do romance. Usaremos alguns prompts e diretrizes básicas para dramatização:

user_requirements = "Tell a story about counter-intelligence operative working against the clock. The novel should be extremely realistic, slow burn." task_prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_messages( [ ( "system", "You are a world-renowned author that has written dozens of bestselling thriller novels. Your task is to create an outline for a new novel based on the user's requirements.", ), ( "user", "Please write a novel outline based strictly on the following requirements <requirements>{requirements}</requirements>", ), ] ) task_completion = client.beta.chat.completions.parse( model=model, messages=convert_to_openai_messages(task_prompt.format_messages(requirements=user_requirements)), response_format={ "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": JSONSchema( ## TODO: You can change this depending your task name="ThrillerNovelOutlineSchema", description="A schema for outlining a new novel", schema=task_output_schema, strict=False, ) } ) task_result = json.loads(task_completion.choices[0].message.content)





Aqui está o esboço do nosso próximo thriller de espionagem:

{ "storyArc": "Cinderella", "synopsis": "In 'The Clockwork Veil', Ethan Cross, a savvy counter-intelligence operative, is thrust into a high-pressure scenario where leaked documents threaten national integrity. As he races against time to unmask a mole within the agency, Ethan confronts his personal fears and the boundaries of the meticulous strategies he's known for. This slow-burn thriller follows Ethan's transformation in a world where every second could spell disaster, culminating in a showdown with Lena Grey\u2014a former ally who has turned the clockwork of espionage into her personal vendetta. Through grit and cunning, Ethan must adapt his methods, realizing that in the world of espionage, the most powerful weapon is a well-timed intuition.", "characters": [ { "name": "Ethan Cross", "role": "Protagonist", "description": "A meticulous and resourceful counter-intelligence operative known for his analytical mind and calm demeanor under pressure.", "arc": "Ethan transforms from a methodical planner to a decisive action-taker as he confronts his personal fears and realizes the importance of instinct." }, { "name": "Lena Grey", "role": "Antagonist", "description": "A brilliant but disillusioned former operative now turned mole, seeking vengeance against the agency she believes wronged her.", "arc": "Lena starts with a single-minded focus on revenge but gradually becomes conflicted as old loyalties resurface." }, { "name": "Dr. Julia Ward", "role": "Supporting Character", "description": "An astute psychologist who helps Ethan manage the stress of his demanding role and assists in profiling Lena's psychological state.", "arc": "Julia grows from a secondary advisory role to a key player in helping Ethan unearth Lena's motivations." }, { "name": "Michael Garner", "role": "Supporting Character", "description": "Ethan's trusted field partner and an expert in electronic surveillance, providing vital technical support.", "arc": "Michael's experience is tested as he learns to adapt to unpredictable situations, becoming more versatile in his approach." } ], "plotPoints": { "exposition": "Ethan Cross is tasked with investigating a series of leaked documents that could compromise national security. The leaks point to an insider within the agency.", "risingAction": "As Ethan dives deeper, he uncovers a trail leading to Lena Grey, a former colleague presumed dead. Evidence mounts as Ethan closes in, forcing him to question his long-standing methodologies.", "climax": "Ethan finally confronts Lena, who has rigged a trap to destroy critical evidence. In a tense standoff, Ethan must choose between following protocol or taking a risk to stop her.", "fallingAction": "With quick thinking and a new reliance on intuition, Ethan manages to disarm the trap. Lena, deflated, questions her own motives as old memories of camaraderie surface.", "resolution": "Lena is apprehended, the mole hunt ends, and Ethan reflects on his journey, acknowledging the balance between calculated strategy and spontaneity." }, "centralConflict": "Ethan Cross must identify and capture a mole within the agency who is leaking classified information, while dealing with his own rigid attachment to protocol in a dynamically evolving threat landscape.", "setting": "The story unfolds across various global locations including the bustling intelligence hub of Langley, a remote cabin in the Swiss Alps, and the teeming streets of Berlin, lending an authentic and international scope to the narrative.", "majorTurningPoints": [ "Ethan discovers the identity of the mole as his former colleague Lena Grey.", "Lena executes a series of diversions leading to a crisis within the agency.", "Ethan's adherence to protocol nearly costs him a critical breakthrough.", "Ethan's confrontation with Lena culminates in an uncharacteristic display of intuition that saves the mission." ], "characterArcs": { "protagonistArc": "Ethan evolves from strictly adhering to procedures to embracing a balance between strategy and instinctive decision-making, essential in high-stakes situations.", "antagonistArc": "Lena's journey from spite-fueled revenge to questioning her own motivations reflects a shift from isolation to an internal struggle with her past loyalties.", "supportingCharactersArcs": [ "Julia grows from providing psychological insights to playing an active role in strategizing the final approach to Lena.", "Michael transitions from a technical support role to becoming a crucial element in executing Ethan's plans, emphasizing adaptability." ] } }





Agora podemos reutilizar esse esquema para gerar múltiplas soluções em um pipeline com fortes garantias sobre os campos que a saída contém.

Conclusão

O meta-prompting estruturado permite que você defina a estrutura rapidamente, tornando as saídas do LLM mais confiáveis para processos downstream. Fique ligado no próximo post, onde exploraremos a combinação do meta-prompting estruturado com outras técnicas.