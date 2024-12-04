Bu Yeni İstem Tekniği Yapay Zeka Çıktılarını Gerçekten Kullanılabilir Hale Getiriyor

Büyük dil modelleri (LLM'ler) ile ilgili sürekli bir zorluk, öngörülemeyen çıktı üretme eğilimleridir. Dikkatlice hazırlanmış istemlere rağmen, LLM'ler genellikle beklentilerden sapar ve çıktılarının yeniden kullanılmasını veya iş akışlarına entegre edilmesini zorlaştırır. Daha da kötüsü, sonuçlar genellikle tekrarlanabilir değildir ve bu da aşağı akış işlemeyi karmaşıklaştırır.





Bu blog yazısında, görevleri gerçekleştirmeden önce çözümler için JSON şemalarını dinamik olarak üreten bir teknik olan yapılandırılmış meta istemini inceliyoruz. Bu, daha yeniden kullanılabilir, güvenilir ve öngörülebilir istemler oluşturmaya yardımcı olur.

Arka plan

Çoğu modern LLM artık bir JSON çıktı modu sunuyor, ancak sonuçlar her zaman beklenen bir şemaya uymuyor. Geliştiriciler genellikle zaman alıcı, pahalı ve kullanıcı deneyimini bozmaya meyilli olan kontrol ve yeniden deneme mekanizmalarına başvuruyor.





gpt4o ile OpenAI, çıktının kullanıcı tarafından sağlanan bir JSON şemasına uymasını garanti eden yapılandırılmış çıktılar tanıttı. Kesin ayrıntılar açıklanmasa da, bunun muhtemelen kısıtlı kod çözme ve ön örneklem lojit önyargısının bir kombinasyonu ile elde edildiği muhtemeldir. Rehberlik, ana hatlar, ters çevirme, CommandR, SGLang gibi diğer araçlar tarafından da benzer yetenekler sunulmaktadır. Bu yaklaşımlar, geliştiricilerin çıktıları her biri benzersiz takaslarla JSON şemalarına yönlendirmesini sağlar.

Yapılandırılmış meta-istem nedir?

Yapılandırılmış meta-istem, bir LLM kullanarak bir çözüm üretmeden önce bir sorunun yapılandırılmış bir tanımını dinamik olarak oluşturan herhangi bir tekniktir. Bu yöntem, doğrudan istemlere göre birkaç avantaj sunar:

Dinamik : Çıktı yapıları, modele sabit kodlanmak veya ince ayar yapılmak yerine, görev açıklamalarına göre çalışma zamanında üretilir. Uyarlanabilir : Oluşturulan şema insanlar tarafından okunabilir ve insanlar veya diğer LLM'ler tarafından incelenebilir, doğrulanabilir veya değiştirilebilir. Yeniden kullanılabilir : Şema kaydedilebilir ve birden fazla görev, çalıştırma ve makinede yeniden kullanılabilir. Öngörülebilir : Çözümler, iyi tanımlanmış bir yapıya uyacaktır ve bu da onları sonraki hesaplamalar için uygun hale getirecektir.









Kod

En çok satan yeni bir casus gerilim romanı için taslak oluşturmak amacıyla yapılandırılmış meta istemini kullandığımız bir örneği inceleyelim.

Bu blog yazısının tüm kodları bu Colab Not Defterinde mevcuttur.

Colab Secrets'ta OPENAI_API_KEY ayarladığınızdan emin olun

1. Bir yapı oluşturma

dİlk adım, istenen çıktıyı tanımlayan bir JSON şeması tanımlamaktır. Bunu yapmak için, bir JSON şeması için bir JSON şeması oluşturacağız — etkili bir şekilde, bir meta şema ! Bu, spesifikasyonun bir parçası olarak sağlanır ancak bazı değişiklikler yapmamız gerekir.

1.1 Meta şemanın düzenlenmesi

OpenAI ve Cohere'nin yapılandırılmış çıktı API'leri standart JSON şemalarına çeşitli kısıtlamalar getirir. Bu oldukça talihsiz bir durum ancak şimdilik bunun etrafından dolaşabiliriz. Uyumluluğu sağlamak için meta şemayı ayarlayacağız:

from jsonschema import Draft202012Validator def openai_compatible_metaschema(schema: Dict[str, object]): schema["type"] = "object" del schema["allOf"] return schema openai_json_metaschema = openai_compatible_metaschema( copy.deepcopy(Draft202012Validator.META_SCHEMA) )





Not *: Görünüşe göre* ters çevirmenin böyle kısıtlamaları yok ve keyfi JSON şemalarını destekliyor... ama henüz genel erişim yok!

1.2 Meta-istemimize kısıtlamalar ekleme

Sonra, sonuçtaki JSON şemasının OpenAI'nin kısıtlamalarına uymasını sağlamak için istemin içine yönergeler ekleriz. Örneğin:

Tüm alanların doldurulması zorunludur.

Nesnelerin yuvalama derinliği ve boyutu konusunda sınırlamalar vardır.

Ek özelliklere izin verilmemelidir ( "additionalProperties": false ).

system_guidelines = "

".join( [ "All fields must be required - To use Structured Outputs, all fields or function parameters must be specified as required. NOTE: Although all fields must be required (and the model will return a value for each parameter), it is possible to emulate an optional parameter by using a union type with null." "Objects have limitations on nesting depth and size - A schema may have up to 100 object properties total, with up to 5 levels of nesting.", "Limitations on total string size - In a schema, total string length of all property names, definition names, enum values, and const values cannot exceed 15,000 characters.", "Limitations on enum size - A schema may have up to 500 enum values across all enum properties. For a single enum property with string values, the total string length of all enum values cannot exceed 7,500 characters when there are more than 250 enum values.", "additionalProperties: false must always be set in objects - additionalProperties controls whether it is allowable for an object to contain additional keys / values that were not defined in the JSON Schema. Structured Outputs only supports generating specified keys / values, so we require developers to set additionalProperties: false to opt into Structured Outputs.", "Some type-specific keywords are not yet supported - Notable keywords not supported include: For strings: minLength, maxLength, pattern, format; For numbers: minimum, maximum, multipleOf; For objects: patternProperties, unevaluatedProperties, propertyNames, minProperties, maxProperties; For arrays: unevaluatedItems, contains, minContains, maxContains, minItems, maxItems, uniqueItems", "For anyOf, the nested schemas must each be a valid JSON Schema per this subset", "Definitions are supported - You can use definitions to define subschemas which are referenced throughout your schema. The following is a simple example.", "Recursive schemas are supported - Sample recursive schema using # to indicate root recursion.", ] )

1.3 Meta-istemi ayarlama

Şimdi casus gerilim filmi taslağı için bir JSON şeması oluşturmak üzere meta istemi tanımlıyoruz

from langchain.prompts import ChatPromptTemplate task_description = "Write an outline for a bestselling spy thriller novel" task_guidelines = """ - You must follow one of the six basic story arcs: Rags to riches, Riches to rags, Icarus, Oedipus, Cinderella, Man in a hole - Outputs must include characters, plot points (including exposition, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution), central conflict, setting, major turning points or "beats," character arcs, and a synopsis of the story; essentially, a detailed breakdown of the key elements that will drive the narrative throughout the novel. """ prompt_messages = ChatPromptTemplate.from_messages( [ ( "system", "You are an expert in creating JSON schemas. You have been asked to generate a detailed JSON schema for the output of a given task based based on a task desciption and some guidelines.", ), ( "system", "Your JSON schema must always adhere to the following system system guidelines for JSON schemas:

<system_guidelines>

{system_guidelines}

</system_guidelines>", ), ( "user", "Use the task description and guidelines below to generate an output JSON schema for the following task based on the guidelines provided.



<task_description>

{task_description}

</task_description>



<guidelines>

{task_guidelines}

</guidelines>", ), ] )

1.4 Yapının oluşturulması

Şemayı oluşturmak için LLM'yi çağırıyoruz:

messages = prompt_messages.format_messages( system_guidelines=system_guidelines, task_description=task_description, task_guidelines=task_guidelines ) ## Make sure to set up OPENAI_API_KEY in your Colab Secrets ## https://x.com/GoogleColab/status/1719798406195867814 client = OpenAI(api_key=userdata.get('OPENAI_API_KEY')) model = "gpt-4o" metaprompt_completion = client.beta.chat.completions.parse( model=model, messages=convert_to_penai_messages(messages), response_format={ "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": JSONSchema( name="JsonMetaschema", description="JSON Metaschema for the 2020-12 Draft of the JSON Schema specification that can be used to validate JSON data", schema=openai_json_metaschema, strict=False, ) } ) task_output_schema = json.loads(metaprompt_completion.choices[0].message.content) print(json.dumps(task_output_schema, indent=2))





{ "$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema", "title": "Outline for a Bestselling Spy Thriller Novel", "type": "object", "properties": { "storyArc": { "type": "string", "enum": [ "Rags to riches", "Riches to rags", "Icarus", "Oedipus", "Cinderella", "Man in a hole" ] }, "characters": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "object", "properties": { "name": { "type": "string" }, "role": { "type": "string" }, "description": { "type": "string" }, "arc": { "type": "string" } }, "required": ["name", "role", "description", "arc"], "additionalProperties": false }, "minItems": 1 }, "plotPoints": { "type": "object", "properties": { "exposition": { "type": "string" }, "risingAction": { "type": "string" }, "climax": { "type": "string" }, "fallingAction": { "type": "string" }, "resolution": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "exposition", "risingAction", "climax", "fallingAction", "resolution" ], "additionalProperties": false }, "centralConflict": { "type": "string" }, "setting": { "type": "string" }, "majorTurningPoints": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" }, "minItems": 1 }, "characterArcs": { "type": "object", "properties": { "protagonistArc": { "type": "string" }, "antagonistArc": { "type": "string" }, "supportingCharactersArcs": { "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" }, "minItems": 0 } }, "required": [ "protagonistArc", "antagonistArc", "supportingCharactersArcs" ], "additionalProperties": false }, "synopsis": { "type": "string" } }, "required": [ "storyArc", "characters", "plotPoints", "centralConflict", "setting", "majorTurningPoints", "characterArcs", "synopsis" ], "additionalProperties": false }





Artık casus gerilim romanımızın ana hatlarını açıklayan bir şemaya sahibiz. Bu bir dosyada veya bir veritabanında saklanabilir.

2. Bir çözüm üretmek

2.1 Hızlı kurulum

Şemayı kullanarak roman taslağı için bir komut tanımlayacağız. Bazı temel rol yapma komutlarını ve yönergeleri kullanacağız:

user_requirements = "Tell a story about counter-intelligence operative working against the clock. The novel should be extremely realistic, slow burn." task_prompt = ChatPromptTemplate.from_messages( [ ( "system", "You are a world-renowned author that has written dozens of bestselling thriller novels. Your task is to create an outline for a new novel based on the user's requirements.", ), ( "user", "Please write a novel outline based strictly on the following requirements <requirements>{requirements}</requirements>", ), ] ) task_completion = client.beta.chat.completions.parse( model=model, messages=convert_to_openai_messages(task_prompt.format_messages(requirements=user_requirements)), response_format={ "type": "json_schema", "json_schema": JSONSchema( ## TODO: You can change this depending your task name="ThrillerNovelOutlineSchema", description="A schema for outlining a new novel", schema=task_output_schema, strict=False, ) } ) task_result = json.loads(task_completion.choices[0].message.content)





İşte bir sonraki casus gerilim romanımızın ana hatları:

{ "storyArc": "Cinderella", "synopsis": "In 'The Clockwork Veil', Ethan Cross, a savvy counter-intelligence operative, is thrust into a high-pressure scenario where leaked documents threaten national integrity. As he races against time to unmask a mole within the agency, Ethan confronts his personal fears and the boundaries of the meticulous strategies he's known for. This slow-burn thriller follows Ethan's transformation in a world where every second could spell disaster, culminating in a showdown with Lena Grey\u2014a former ally who has turned the clockwork of espionage into her personal vendetta. Through grit and cunning, Ethan must adapt his methods, realizing that in the world of espionage, the most powerful weapon is a well-timed intuition.", "characters": [ { "name": "Ethan Cross", "role": "Protagonist", "description": "A meticulous and resourceful counter-intelligence operative known for his analytical mind and calm demeanor under pressure.", "arc": "Ethan transforms from a methodical planner to a decisive action-taker as he confronts his personal fears and realizes the importance of instinct." }, { "name": "Lena Grey", "role": "Antagonist", "description": "A brilliant but disillusioned former operative now turned mole, seeking vengeance against the agency she believes wronged her.", "arc": "Lena starts with a single-minded focus on revenge but gradually becomes conflicted as old loyalties resurface." }, { "name": "Dr. Julia Ward", "role": "Supporting Character", "description": "An astute psychologist who helps Ethan manage the stress of his demanding role and assists in profiling Lena's psychological state.", "arc": "Julia grows from a secondary advisory role to a key player in helping Ethan unearth Lena's motivations." }, { "name": "Michael Garner", "role": "Supporting Character", "description": "Ethan's trusted field partner and an expert in electronic surveillance, providing vital technical support.", "arc": "Michael's experience is tested as he learns to adapt to unpredictable situations, becoming more versatile in his approach." } ], "plotPoints": { "exposition": "Ethan Cross is tasked with investigating a series of leaked documents that could compromise national security. The leaks point to an insider within the agency.", "risingAction": "As Ethan dives deeper, he uncovers a trail leading to Lena Grey, a former colleague presumed dead. Evidence mounts as Ethan closes in, forcing him to question his long-standing methodologies.", "climax": "Ethan finally confronts Lena, who has rigged a trap to destroy critical evidence. In a tense standoff, Ethan must choose between following protocol or taking a risk to stop her.", "fallingAction": "With quick thinking and a new reliance on intuition, Ethan manages to disarm the trap. Lena, deflated, questions her own motives as old memories of camaraderie surface.", "resolution": "Lena is apprehended, the mole hunt ends, and Ethan reflects on his journey, acknowledging the balance between calculated strategy and spontaneity." }, "centralConflict": "Ethan Cross must identify and capture a mole within the agency who is leaking classified information, while dealing with his own rigid attachment to protocol in a dynamically evolving threat landscape.", "setting": "The story unfolds across various global locations including the bustling intelligence hub of Langley, a remote cabin in the Swiss Alps, and the teeming streets of Berlin, lending an authentic and international scope to the narrative.", "majorTurningPoints": [ "Ethan discovers the identity of the mole as his former colleague Lena Grey.", "Lena executes a series of diversions leading to a crisis within the agency.", "Ethan's adherence to protocol nearly costs him a critical breakthrough.", "Ethan's confrontation with Lena culminates in an uncharacteristic display of intuition that saves the mission." ], "characterArcs": { "protagonistArc": "Ethan evolves from strictly adhering to procedures to embracing a balance between strategy and instinctive decision-making, essential in high-stakes situations.", "antagonistArc": "Lena's journey from spite-fueled revenge to questioning her own motivations reflects a shift from isolation to an internal struggle with her past loyalties.", "supportingCharactersArcs": [ "Julia grows from providing psychological insights to playing an active role in strategizing the final approach to Lena.", "Michael transitions from a technical support role to becoming a crucial element in executing Ethan\u2019s plans, emphasizing adaptability." ] } } d





Artık bu şemayı, çıktının içerdiği alanlar hakkında güçlü garantilerle bir işlem hattında birden fazla çözüm üretmek için yeniden kullanabiliriz.

Çözüm

Yapılandırılmış meta-istemleme, LLM çıktılarını alt akış süreçleri için daha güvenilir hale getirerek yapıyı anında tanımlamanızı sağlar. Yapılandırılmış meta-istemlemeyi diğer tekniklerle birleştirmeyi inceleyeceğimiz bir sonraki gönderi için bizi izlemeye devam edin.