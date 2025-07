Kaip mes pavertėme „iPhone“ į laboratorinį mikroskopą su AI ir BLE

Counting unique objects. Some BBs may be counted more than once for the same cell, so it’s important to detect such cases and count them only once. At one point, we were inspired by a guide from MTurk that describes two options:

Option 1: Compare the distances between BB centers — if a new BB is too close to one already recorded, it’s likely “the same” cell.

Option 2: Calculate IoU (intersection over union, Jaccard Index) — the metric for overlap between rectangles. If a new BB overlaps significantly with an existing one, we count it only once.