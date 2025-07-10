When Every Dash Is AI: Why Good Writing Now Feels Illegal









ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ!ປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບການຄາດຄະເນດິນ »One dash, one coherent sentence, ແລະ boom -you’re no longer a writer, you’re a suspect.ຂໍຂອບໃຈYou’ve officially written too well to be considered human.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊອກຫາແຜ່ນທີ່ - 'This looks like AI' - ມື້ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊອກຫາແຜ່ນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກໃນໄລຍະປະມານອາທິດ.Not AI-labour, mind you. The real kind.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈກໍໂດຍການບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາwrite-delete-rewrite-delete-restore.ປະເພດຂອງການເຮັດວຽກທີ່only humans put themselves through voluntarily.

ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຂໍຂ້ອຍ? ບໍ່ແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້. ບໍ່ແມ່ນການກໍ່ສ້າງ. ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນຄໍາຖາມທີ່ກໍານົດໄວ້ຫຼາຍ. ບໍ່ -it was a dash!!! A grammatically correct, rhythmically satisfying, totally innocent em dash.ນີ້ແມ່ນລະຫັດ scarlet ຂອງອາຍຸສິໂນໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. A dash ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງກວດສອບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງກວດສອບ. A dash ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້...ການແປພາສາ.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາໂດຍການຄົ້ນຄວ້າແລະການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ‘Tighten your arguments.’ ‘Find your voice.’ ‘Don’t waffle.’ ‘Be sharp, but don’t sound like corporate mush’ແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສອດຄ່ອງກັບຄືນໄປບ່ອນສໍາລັບການປົກກະຕິ.clarity is suspicious.ວິທີການtone is manipulative.ວິທີການyou can’t possibly be articulate ຖ້າ ຫາກ ວ່າ you’ve outsourced your personality to a language model.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂຽນAI Essential: ວິທີການປິ່ນປົວ Algorithms ຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນມື້ນີ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈຂອງລູກຄ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ - ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈກັບລູກຄ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.punctuation isn’t a confession of algorithmic guilt.ການນໍາໃຊ້ em dash ແມ່ນບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຊອກຫາ ChatGPT ໃນ 3 pm ໃນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຂອງການວິສະວະກອນ prompt. ແລະບໍ່ - ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ masterclass ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນລະຫວ່າງ hyphen ແລະ em dash.They never were.ລະຫັດ QRIt’s not a signature of artificial intelligence. It’s a sign that someone — quite possibly a real, living human — knows how to write.ແລະພວກເຮົາມີການເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່, ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າຫຼືບໍ່, ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ OpenAI fine-tuned anything.

Welcome to 2025— ໃນເວລາທີ່ຂຽນຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເປັນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ.





The Erosion of Trust: When Intelligence Sounds Inauthentic









The irony is almost too perfect, isn’t it?

ໃນໄລຍະປີ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຝຶກອົບຮົມຂອງພວກເຮົາມີ.We cheered for personality. We demanded clarity.ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຄາດຄະເນດິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທຸກຄົນທີ່ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການຄໍາແນະນໍາໂດຍບໍ່ມີການດໍາເນີນການເປັນ Robot LinkedIn.

ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ - ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການພັດທະນາ -along came the machines.ເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ສາມາດຂຽນກັບ rhythm, ກັບ toon, ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈຫຼາຍກ່ວາສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານສາມາດຂຽນຫຼັງຈາກຄອມພິວເຕີທີສອງຂອງທ່ານ, ແຕ່ກ່ອນທີ່ burnout ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ.

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ?Now, when someone writes clearly, we flinch.If a paragraph flows too well, if a sentence lands too precisely, if a thought unfolds with any sense of structure... ມັນ must be AI.We squint at elegant syntax like it’s a forged signature.Heaven forbid you to use a semicolon. ມັນເປັນການຢັ້ງຢືນ.

ຂໍຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍດັ່ງນັ້ນwe flipped the table.ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຫຼາຍກ່ວາ "ລັກສະນະເປັນມະນຸດ" - ມັນແມ່ນ "ລັກສະນະເປັນມະນຸດ"ຜູ້ທີ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ confused.’ ມັນຍັງມີຊື່ສໍາລັບການດໍາເນີນການທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄຸນນະສົມບັດຂອງຄຸນນະພາບ -ການເຊື່ອຖື Inversion.ດາວນ໌ໂຫລດ SmartThe better you sound, the more likely people are to assume you cheated.ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບໃນປະຫວັດສາດ Golden Age of Accidental Fraud.

ແລະ here’s where it stops being funny. In the real world — the one with CVs and pitch decks and thought leadership panels —writing isn’t just a communication tool. It’s proof of competence.ມັນເປັນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງຂອງວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະດວກສະບາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້ຖືກກວດສອບເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ... ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ຄຸນນະສົມບັດຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງ?

Start misspelling words to reclaim our humanity?

Sprinkle in the occasional ‘um’ to sound more organic?

ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃນນີ້. Founders. Strategists. Brand consultants. Digital creators.Anyone who dares to sound confident in a sentence now risks being side-eyed for having ‘too clean a tone.’ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບພວກເຂົາ.worst part isn’t the accusation — it’s the doubt that follows.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ!Maybe next time you should try sounding… a little more mediocre. Just in case.





The Branding Crisis: When Personal Voice Stops Being Believable









ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມກ່ຽວກັບການເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.tone.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ!ຂໍຂອບໃຈ, ບໍ່ວ່າມັນໄດ້ຊອກຫາຈາກຄູ່ມືປະເພດຫຼືໄດ້ຮັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຈາກເວັບໄຊ About ຂອງຄົນອື່ນ.

ໃນໂລກ analogous, ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າpersonality.ເວັບໄຊທ໌, ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າbranding.ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ! ພວກເຮົາຈະຊື່ວ່າມັນ‘suspiciously fluent.’

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ!the more people assume you’ve outsourced it to a bot.ການສັກຢາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃນໄລຍະປີເພື່ອສ້າງ? ການສັກຢາທີ່, ການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່?That’s just what the algorithm sounds like now.ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ -you’ve achieved the tone of an emotionally stable transformer.

ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີການປິ່ນປົວແມ່ນnew plagiarism,ບໍ່ແມ່ນປະເພດ CTRL + C ປະເພດຫຼ້າສຸດ, ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ສະດວກຫຼາຍ.You’re not being accused of stealing someone else’s work — you’re being accused of letting AI think for you.ມັນເປັນທີ່ສວຍງາມ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່.Sound smart? Must be ChatGPT.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ!

ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຫຼາຍ.ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັບທ່ານ »ວິທີການvoice were a static thing,ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ 2017 ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການພັດທະນາ.As if you’re not allowed to be articulate without it raising a red flag.

ຂໍຂອບໃຈທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດPeople are adapting.ການກັ່ນຕອງການຂຽນຂອງພວກເຂົາເພື່ອດູດຊອກຫາ "ມະນຸດຫຼາຍ", ເຊິ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ:unsure, inconsistent, and mildly clumsy.ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນ, ແຕ່ວ່າມັນເປັນພຽງແຕ່ວິທີການທີ່ຈະປະທັບໃຈຜູ້ອ່ານວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງມື.

ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າມັນWe’ve built a culture where clarity equals suspicionໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ນໍາສະເຫນີຄວາມສົນໃຈຫຼາຍກ່ວາທ່ານໄດ້ນໍາສະເຫນີໃຫ້ທ່ານ - ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈthe more people assume it wasn’t you at all.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ? ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ.

ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນບັນຫາຂອງການຂຽນ -it’s an identity problem.ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດດາວນ໌ໂຫລດ The New York Times

What does that make you sound like?





Whose Voice Is It Anyway? Identity, AI, and the Fight to Stay Credible









There was a time — and not even that long ago — when sounding intelligent, insightful, or just vaguely like you’d read a book at some point in your life was an advantage.ພວກເຮົາ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ຄູ່ ຮ່ວມ ງານ ຂອງ ຊີ ວິດ, buddy ສໍາ ລັບ ສັດ ລ້ຽງ ຫຼື ພຽງ ແຕ່ ຜູ້ ໃດ ຜູ້ ຫນຶ່ງ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ທີ່ ຈະ ວາງ ສາຍ ອອກ ກັບ, ທີ່ ນີ້ ທ່ານ ຈະ ສາ ມາດ ຊອກ ຫາ ໄດ້ ຜູ້ ທີ່ ທ່ານ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ໄດ້.They can write op-eds, win poetry contests, craft the perfect apology email — all without having a single opinion, emotion, or ounce of skin in the game.

ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄປສູ່ມືອາຊີບໃນປັດຈຸບັນ: ທີ່we no longer question what was written, but ຊື່ຫຍໍ້ຂອງ : Who has the right to write it.ຖ້າ ຫາກ ວ່າ ທ່ານ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ຄູ່ ຮ່ວມ ງານ ຂອງ ຊີ ວິດ, ບໍ່ ວ່າ ຈະ ເປັນ ທ່ານ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ຄູ່ ຮ່ວມ ງານ ຂອງ ຊີ ວິດ, buddy ສໍາ ລັບ ສັດ ລ້ຽງ ຫຼື ພຽງ ແຕ່ ຜູ້ ທີ່ ທ່ານ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ຄູ່ ຮ່ວມ ງານ ຂອງ ຊີ ວິດ, buddy ສໍາ ລັບ ສັດ ລ້ຽງ ຫຼື ພຽງ ແຕ່ ຜູ້ ທີ່ ທ່ານ ກໍາ ລັງ ຊອກ ຫາ ຄູ່ ຮ່ວມ ງານ ຂອງ ຊີ ວິດຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນນີ້ ... ຫຼືທ່ານໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ສິ່ງໃດ?

It’s no longer about the content. It’s about whether you’re believable ໃນຖານະເປັນບໍລິສັດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກໍ່ສ້າງ - ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງປົກປ້ອງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ. ການປົກປ້ອງຈາກລະບົບທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.

ຂໍຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍກ່ວາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການເຂົ້າໃຈ.One moment it’s, ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນງາມ. " The next, ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າທ່ານມີ ChatGPT, ບໍ່ ວ່າ?ເປັນຫຍັງການນໍາໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນບໍ່ມີຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຂອງການຄາດຄະເນດຽວກັນ. ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດຂອງມະນຸດ, ແຕ່ການບໍລິການທີ່ທ່ານຊື້.As if writing a paragraph without robotic help is now a performance art.

ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສອບເສັງແມ່ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ວິທີຂອງທ່ານ - ມັນແມ່ນຂອງທ່ານmindຄຸນນະສົມບັດຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຄິດສ້າງສັນ. ຄຸນນະສົມບັດຂອງທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບການສອບເສັງ. ຄຸນນະສົມບັດຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຫັນ, “I made this.”The doubt doesn’t stop at the sentence — it sinks into the person behind it.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂຽນພາສາລາວຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າການປ່ຽນແປງນີ້ຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ. ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນອີເມວ, ໃນແຜ່ນ, ໃນ deepfakes. ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ.ນີ້ແມ່ນດີກວ່າທີ່ຈະເປັນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.

ແລະ here we are. Reading every paragraph sideways. Listening to voice notes and asking if they are real. Watching everything that has been crafted with care and wondering:ມັນໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ... ຫຼືຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ?

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ,we’re stuck with a quietly devastating question —ປະເພດທີ່ບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄໍາສັ່ງ TED Talk ທີ່ດີຫຼື LinkedIn Think Pieces:

If your voice can be mimicked, dismissed, and algorithmically repackaged — is it still yours?

And if the world no longer believes you’re the author of your thoughts…

Who do they think you are?





Why Writing Still Matters — Even When No One Believes You









ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງກວດສອບທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບໃນໄລຍະການປ່ຽນແປງເຕັກໂນໂລຊີ.It’s not just the algorithms that change — it’s your relationship with your voice.You start second-guessing yourself. You hesitate before publishing something that sounds too finished, too rhythmic, too... suspiciously well-formed. You scan your paragraphs like a forensic linguist. You don’t just ask ‘Is this clear?’ – you ask ‘Is this too clear?’

But here’s what I’ve realized – slowly, with gritted teeth and the occasional dark laugh.The point of writing was never to prove we’re slightly clumsier than a chatbot.ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອຕັດສິນໃຈໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຄວາມແທ້ຈິງ, ຫຼືການສອບເສັງສໍາລັບການມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງ syntax.

ວິທີການຕິດຕາມຄວາມຄິດສ້າງສັນໃນທັດສະນະໃນວິທີທີ່ resonates ບໍ່ວ່າມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າ, ແຕ່ວ່າມັນໄດ້ຮູ້ວ່າ.Because it carries the fingerprints of a human life — flawed, sharp, tired, honest.ຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນບໍ່ວ່າເປັນຕົວແທນທີ່ຜະລິດມັນ, ແຕ່ວ່າເປັນມະນຸດທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າມັນໄດ້.

So no, I’m not writing to prove I’m not a machine. I’m writing because I am not a machine.ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບພວກເຮົາ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ.

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະທັບໃຈ ສໍາ ລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ - ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານອີກເທື່ອຫນຶ່ງ!

ແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສຸກທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງ long em dash ກັບ hyphen ຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍທີ່ປອດໄພ -ask yourself: are you writing for comfort, or truth?ຂໍຂອບໃຈວ່າມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງຊອກຫາthat suspicious-looking dash isn’t the sign of AI. Maybe it’s a sign of you.