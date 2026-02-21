Googleの新しいAIは複雑なモデルをシンプルで編集可能なコードに変える

\n \n \n 著者: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n Walker Ravina, walkerravina@google.com (Google) Ethan Sterling, esterling@google.com (Google) Olexiy Oryeshko, olexiy@google.com (Google) Nathan Bell, nathanbell@google.com (Google) Honglei Zhuang, hlz@google.com (Google) Xuanhui Wang, xuanhui@google.com (Google) Yonghui Wu, yonghui@google.com (Google) Alexander Grushetsky, grushetsky@google.com (Google) 著者: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n ウォーカー・ラヴィナ Walker Ravina, walkerravina@google.com (Google) イーサン・スターリング、esterling@google.com (Google) オレクシウ・オリエシュコ, olexiy@google.com (Google) ナタン・ベル, nathanbell@google.com (Google) ハンレイ・ジュアング, hlz@google.com (Google) トップページ トップページ トップページ トップページ トップページ (Google) Yonghui Wu, yonghui@google.com (Google) アレクサンダー・グルシェツキー、grushetsky@google.com (Google) 抽象化 モデル蒸留の目的は、教師のモデル知識をより速く、より一般化可能で、より解釈可能なモデルに忠実に転送することである、または他の望ましい特徴を有するモデルです。人間の読み取りは、機械学習モデルの解釈のための重要かつ望ましい基準です。読み取り可能なモデルは透明であり、伝統的なソースコードのようにレビュー、操作し、展開することができます。その結果、そのようなモデルは機械学習の文脈外で改善され、必要に応じて手動で編集することができます。直接訓練は難しいので、従来の方法を使用して解釈可能なモデルを訓練し、それらを簡潔で人間の読み取れるコードに蒸留することを提案します。 提案された蒸留方法論は、局所化した方法で単一線形の曲線を有するモデルの単一線形の数値機能を比較する。結果の曲線モデルの表現は正確で、簡潔で、人間が読み取ることができ、構造によってよく規則化されています。我々は、分類、回帰、ランキングのタスクの4つのデータセットを用いて、総合的な蒸留技術と曲線の組み合わせアルゴリズムの有効性を示す。 CCSの概念 → . Computing methodologies Machine learning approaches キーワード Model distillation; human readable; piecewise-linear curves 1 導入 解釈可能なモデルは、高い賭けの意思決定シナリオのために重要である [ 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 平成30年(平成30年) 個々の特性の貢献)は、結果の透明性、責任および公平性を確保するために、検証可能かつ理解可能であるべきである。 21 イギリス インテリジェントな解釈性を達成するために、ユニバリアット関数は解釈可能なモデルで広く使用されています。 モデルは、ユニバリアットの形状機能の合計である。 11 where 𝑥𝑖 ’s are 𝑛 features and 𝑓𝑖 ’s are the shape functions. Such a model is simple but often less accurate than a model with feature interactions. Recently, Lou 」 [ ] showed that adding a limited number of pairwise feature interactions allows GAM-style additive models to capture a significant fraction of the accuracy of a fully-interacting model. In many cases of interest, such feature interactions are intuitively captured with products of univariate functions, アル 18 あるいは、品種のグループの製品、 where the magnitude of one function (i.e. fi ) is modulated by a function (i.e.ci ) [32]. In other cases, the interaction between features is adequately approximated by additive models of univariate functions nested within univariate functions. (i.e.ci )の他の「文脈」機能(i.e.ci )の機能(i.e. gi or gi,j)によって変換される。 実際、コルモゴロフ・アーノルドの表記理論(16、27)は、nの入力のあらゆる連続多変数関数を2nの合計として表すことができることを保証する。 実際には、単一の外部関数がしばしば十分であり、解釈可能なモデルを生成する。 古典的なGAMモデルでは、スプリンは形状機能として使用されます。 ]. Another commonly used shape function is piecewise-linear functions [ ]. These representations contain a small number of variables ( . knots) and thus are concise and human-readable. However, directly optimizing such representations often yields less accurate models than alternative model representations. For example, Lou 」 [ ] 学習スプリン GAMs は学習バッグの推進決定森林 GAMs よりも正確であることを示しました. 私たちの実験は、Stochastic Gradient Descent (SGD) メソッドを使用して部分的な線形曲線で構成された GAMs を直接最適化するための類似の結果を示しています. 広く言えば、決定森林 GAMs を使用するモデル表示はモデル最適化の際に利点を持っていますが、結果のモデルは人間が読めることができません. これは、比較可能な精度を提供する簡潔で人間が読める形状を持つより単純なモデルがある場合でも同じです。 11 30 イギリス アル 17 比較的小さな意思決定森林やニューラルネットワークが、より大きな集合から蒸留されるが、データから直接訓練されないように、複雑なモデルの精度に対応するモデル蒸留作業からインスピレーションを得た。 で、 ], we propose to distill interpretable models into readable representations in a separate process after model optimization. This decouples the initial, learned model representation from the final, published model representation. For example, the proposed distillation methodology can be applied to additive models trained using bagged boosted decision trees. モデル最適化後の別なプロセスで解釈可能なモデルに蒸発することを提案します。 ]、および添加神経網 5 12 17 【2】 32位 In this paper, we describe a technique for distilling models composed of univariate components into human readable representations, in particular, the piecewise-linear curves described in Section 当社の蒸留技術の出力は、リストに示されています。 そしてFigure コンパスデータセットで訓練された決定森GAMに私たちのアプローチを適用することによって得られた断片的線形曲線のテキストおよびグラフィック表示を示す。 distilled model is a concise representation of the decision forest GAM model and is converted to human-readable source code. From here on, we will use "curves" to refer to piece-linear curves, "curve models" to refer to models where each component is a curve, and "code" to refer to the textual representations of curve models or curves. ここから「曲線」は、曲線モデルのテキスト表示または曲線を参照するために使用します。 2.2位 1 1, (2)(1) この記事の残りは以下のとおり構成されています。 we elaborate on the benefits of using curve models in Section 次に、セクションで現地化された蒸留プロセスを説明します。 and the piecewise-linear approximation algorithm, sometimes referred to as segmented regression(時には分割回帰と呼ばれる) ], for creating curve models in セクション 最後に、コンパス、FICO、MSLR-WEB30K、セクションのCWSに関する実験結果を紹介します。 記事をセクションで締めくくり 2、 3. 4 30 5. 6 7. 2 予想 Throughout the paper, we will use the data sets used in this paper as concrete examples to explain our methods. Thus, we first describe them in this section. We also give the formal definition of piecewise-linear-curves in this section. 2.1 データセット さまざまな設定を表すために、以下の4つのデータセットを使用しました: 分類、回帰、ランキング. The first three are publicly available. \n \n \n \n \n The COMPAS dataset1 is the result of a ProPublica investigation [ ] into possible racial bias of the proprietary COMPAS model score for defendants in Broward county, Florida. The dataset has been studied extensively in the context of bias, fairness, and interpretability [ , , , ]. Labels are binary and indicate whether recidivism occurred for an individual within a time period. We use area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC-ROC) to measure classifier accuracy. COMPAS has 6 features and four of them are used as examples in this paper: age, priors_count, length_of_stay, and c_charge_degree. 4 8 9 14 23 FICOデータセット(1)は、リスクスコアとともに現実世界の匿名化されたクレジットアプリケーションで構成されています。ラベルは個人のリスクスコアです。我々はルート平均平方エラー(RMSE)を使用して回帰精度を測定します。FICOには24のフェアタイムがあり、我々は私たちの論文の例として2つの機能を使用します:MSinceMostRecentDelq, Months Since Most Recent Delinquency; PercentTradesWBalance, Percent Trades with Balance。 MSLR-WEB30Kデータセット [19] は広く使用されている学習基準データセットです. ラベルは文書ごとに関連性の判断です. 私たちは k = 5 (NDCG@5) で標準化された割引累積的利益を使用してランカーの精度を測定します. MSLR-WEB30K は、機能数(136)とトレーニング例数(〜20,000,000 個のクロス認証の折りたたみ)の両方で大幅に大きい。 私たちは、正確性、強力性、効率性に基づいて、公に利用可能な代替方法 pwlf [13] に曲線アプローチアルゴリズムを比較するためにそれを使用します. 私たちの論文では、2つの機能を例として使用します: feature_0011, Chrome Web Store (CWS) データセットは、Chrome Web Store ログから生じるプライベートで匿名化されたデータセットです。 各クエリは、Chrome Web Store への訪問に対応します。 各クエリ内の項目は、ユーザーに表示されたものでした。 ラベルは、クリック、インストール、ランカーの正確性を確実にするようなユーザーのアクションに対応します。 Chrome Web Store からの類似した、しかし異なるデータセットは、以前、Zhaung et al. によって研究されました。 [32] 以前の作業と異なり、このケースでは、クエリレベルの「コンテキスト」機能は使用されず、代わりに 14 項目レベルの機能のみを使用しています。 クエリも異なります。 それぞれのケースでは、決定森GAMを蒸留し、蒸留曲線モデルの精度を評価します。 以下で議論された曲線モデルの利点は特に説得力があります。FICO、MSLR-WEB30K、およびCWSは、解釈性の文脈でこれまで研究されてきました。 さらに、MSLR-WEB30Kの結果は、このアプローチの正確性は、小規模なデータセットに限定されていないことを示しています。 21 【2】 7, 18、 32]. 2.2 ピースウィス・リニア曲線 トップページ > トップページ > トップページ > ( )は、コントロールポイントのリスト S = [(xk , yk )]K k=1によって定義され、コントロールポイントの間で、出力y値は、隣接するコントロールポイント間の線形インターポーレーションを実行することによって決定されます。最も左または最も右のコントロールポイントを超えて、出力値は隣接するコントロールポイントの yk値に制限されます。 PWLCurve In most cases of interest 5 or 6 control points, defining 4 or 5 interior segments, is sufficient to capture the desired behavior. We allow for an optional 𝑥-transformation, specified with the fx argument, to fit curves to data with different scales. When an 𝑥-transformation is present it is applied to the input value and 𝑥-values of all the control points, and then linear interpolation is performed in the transformed space. We support identity (default), log, log1p and symlog1p transformations. Here symlog1p is defined as sgn(x) * log1p(abs(x)) and is suitable for highly-variable features that take on both positive and negative values. Univariate categorical functions are represented by EnumCurve, which directly maps input values to outputs using a discrete mapping. 3 背景と動機 Interpretable models are critical for high-stakes decisions [21] and provide many advantages over more complex model structures [ , ]. このセクションでは、解釈可能な mod-els を曲線モデルに蒸留する方法がこれらの利点を強化し、さまざまな現実世界のエンジニアリングの課題に対処する方法を説明します。 . 6 10 新しい機械学習の問題を、既存のソリューションの豊富さを持つ既存のソフトウェアエンジニアリングの問題に減らす 3.1 透明性の向上 A model is transparent if it provides a textual or graphical representation that allows its behavior to be understood comprehensively. One way in which the proposed method provides greater transparency is by simplifying graphical depictions of a model while retaining its essential characteristics. It is often argued, implicitly or explicitly, that the shape plots of an interpretable model are an interpretable model. モデルは、その行動を包括的に理解できるテキストやグラフィックを提供する場合に透明である。 モデルを理解するための信頼できる方法を提供するためです。この主張は狭く真実であるが、一般的に間違っている。特定のガイドラインが与えられなければ、人々は、モデルの理解を開発する際に、自然に物事のいくつかの細かい細部を減らすでしょう。解釈可能なモデルを簡潔な表現に蒸発することにより、我々は外部の char-acteristicsを排除し、モデルを理解するために必要な精神的努力を減らします。例えば、最初に学んだMSLR-WEB30Kモデルの feature_0011(体の流れの長さ)、および feature_0128(リンク番号)の特徴から、個人が何を理解すべきかはすぐに明らかではありません。 実際には、異なる個人がこれらのグラフィックの描写から質的に異なる理解を引き出せることがあります。しかし、ディストリート曲線モデルが図の横断曲線によって表されるという追加的な知識を考慮して has nearly identical accuracy, an observer can make much stronger inferences about the model’s essential characteristics. Interpretability can be increased even further by imposing monotonicity constraints. We discuss the effect of such constraints in Section 正確な説明 2. 2 6.4位 明らかに、蒸留が比較的正確な単純なモデルを生成すると、蒸留プロセスが成功したと言えるでしょう。しかし、蒸留が劣等な正確性のモデルを生成するケースは、顕著な「失敗」がしばしば教師モデルの重要な特徴に起因することができ、学生に成功しなかったため、さらなる調査を必要とします。 . We examine one representative example of this phenomenon in Section この原則の完全な議論はこの論文の範囲を超えているが、この考えは、現在モデルの個々の機能の構造に適用されている「解釈可能な」モデルを定義するための構造的制約の使用の延長として見られることに留意する。 制御点の割れた数が少ない曲線では、その透明性が疑問視される。 なぜなら、彼らは人間の解釈の定められた概念に違反しているからです。 6.2位 イギリス 4.2 建設的な規制 この方法は、最適化ベースの規格化技術と完全に互換性のある、および補完的な、ポストホック規格化プロセスと見なされることもできます( L1/L2罰則またはモノトニティ制限) 規則化の文脈では、簡潔性に重点を置くことは、最小記述長の原則と一致しています。 ] モデル選択のために Ustun and Rudin [ ] 同様の推論を適用して、小さな、整数値の重さを持つ線形モデルを動機づける。曲線の制限された説明長さは、独自の行動をキャプチャするための限られた能力を提供する。結果として、曲線蒸留は、教師モデル機能からの異常を成功的に除去する。 そしてFigure セグメントが少ないほど効果が大きくなります。最も簡潔な曲線モデルを見つけるには、コントロールポイントの数を減らすことで提案された方法を繰り返し適用することができます。 and curve approximation algorithm (see Section 異なる機能表現を持つモデルを直接比較することは困難ですが、それぞれのコードの長さと可読性を比較することは教訓的です。 イギリス 28 24 1 2. 4) 5). 曲線ベースの規則化の実用的な利点の1つは、規則性が建設によって強制され、個々の曲線の複雑さは容易に顕著で測定可能であるため、曲線モデルを採用する組織は、モデルの複雑さについて、開発者がモデル候補者を承認するときに予測できる客観的なガイドラインを設定することができます。そのようなガイドラインは、曲線セグメントの最大数、曲線コントロールポイントあたり最大の重要な数字数、または曲線の単調性を指定することができます。 一般的に、曲線モデルの周りに開発を標準化することは、組織が体系的に最善の実践を執行し、共通の誤りや落とし穴から防御し、モデルの検証と承認を迅速に実証するための簡単な方法です。曲線モデルのアクセス可能で読み取り可能な性質は、エンジニア以外の組織メンバーを可能にします( 管理者、製品マネージャー等)がこの承認プロセスに参加する。 29 e.g 3.3 編集可能なコード Curve モデル コードは、従来のソース コードのように読み取り、レビュー、統合、バージョン化できます。 仮説的な「もしかしたら?」シナリオでモデルを「評価」することによって、曲線モデルがどのように新規または極端な条件下で行動するかを理解することができる。追加ツールを必要とせずに、モデルを仮説的な「もしかしたら?」シナリオで「評価」することによって、モデルを伝統的なソースコードレビュープロセスに適用することによって、モデルの特徴のより厳格な検査と、非可読モデルで可能なより大きな責任を容易にすることができます。実際には、ソースコードレビューを通じて「モデルレビュー」を実行することは、コンパスモデルの場合、ユーザ自身が、プライアンス・コントロールや長さ・状態などの特性の貢献を意図的に望むことになることを保証します。非望ましいモデ 」 [ ]は、偏見のある特徴を持つトレーニングのそのようなアプローチとそれらを削除する方法が、偏見のない特徴のない単なるトレーニングよりも優れている可能性があることを議論しました。 1. アル 2 モデル透明性は、高い賭け決断の文脈で不可欠です。 刑事司法、金融、医療、その他の分野で生じる。モデルの完全なソースをシンプルで、ポータブルで、人間が読めるコードで提供することで、モデルは透明である。 ]は、普遍的に理解可能な if-then言語で表現され、曲線モデルは、より大きな表現力と一般的な目的の適用のためにアクセシビリティを犠牲にします。 21 3 3.4 共同開発モデル Curve distillation is compatible with any algorithm or modeling technique that results in univariate functions. In the experiments section we apply the proposed technique to decision forest GAMs on several datasets. Previous work [ ] applied the proposed technique to GAMs learned via neural networks, as well as similar neural networks with limited interactions via multiplicative pairs. Organizing collaborative development around curve models enables engineers to apply a plurality of different tools, techniques, or platforms to optimize components of a (potentially large-scale) model. Engineers are free to choose a modeling approach that maximizes their productivity, similarly to how engineers use multiple IDEs, code formatters, or linters to collaboratively develop software. Curve distillation can be viewed as a “format conversion” tool that translates an arbitrary and potentially exotic model representation into a fixed, agreed-upon vocabulary of human-readable building blocks. 32 5.3 直行展開 Curve モデルは迅速に評価され、展開が容易であるため、評価には最小限の計算が必要である - 曲線ごとにわずかな浮動点操作のみ - 曲線モデルは、パフォーマンスに重要なアプリケーションに適しています。 一般的に、曲線モデルは、多様な統合オプションを提供しているため、展開しやすいです。曲線は、構成ファイルに埋め込まれ、CGIパラメータを介して送信され、手動で複雑なアプリケーションに部分的に埋め込まれ、体系的にターゲット表示に翻訳され、またはいくつかの増加拡張で既存のランタイムシステムによって評価することができます。 2 4 地元の蒸留 当社の蒸留プロセスには2つの入力が必要です: 1 つまたは複数のユニバリアット機能を含む教師モデルと代表的なデータセット(通常は訓練データ)。当社の方法は、我々が (1)個別に各ユニバリアット機能を蒸留し、 (2)それぞれのユニバリアット機能に近づくときに平均平方エラー(MSE)を最適化することにより、従来の蒸留技術とは異なります。 using the approximation algorithm described in Section 教師モデルに他のユニバリアット関数の中に埋め込まれたユニバリアット関数が含まれている場合、ソース関数を下から上に置き換える。 PWLCurve 5. 最終モデルは、それぞれのオリジナルユニバリアット関数をその関数に置き換えることによって構築される。 接近です。 PWLCurve 従来、モデル蒸留は、元の教師モデルトレーニングと同じ(または少なくとも類似)目標を使用してグローバルな最適化を含みます。この目標は、ポイント方向のMSE目標とは異なる場合があります。例えば、ランキング目標はしばしばカップル方向の定義を持っています。 では、なぜ私たちは、すべての状況でMSE目標を用いてローカリゼーションされた最適化を提唱するのですか? 主な答えは、解釈可能なモデルの文脈では、各ソース機能とターゲット機能との間で強力な1対1の一致を維持するのに有意義な価値があるということです。 注目すべきことに、これは、教師モデルのそれぞれの形状機能を、それに応じた曲線の置き換えに対して、視覚 私たちはすぐに x1 の形状機能が曲線によって良く接近されていないことを言えます。実験セクションでは、ほぼすべての形状機能の意味のある行動が3〜5セグメントの曲線によって正確に捕らえられることを示します。さらに、意味のある行動が捕らえられないとき、それは通常、本質的に解釈できない行動が失われているためです。 5 While a global optimization approach ( .、ターゲットモデルのすべての曲線のパラメータを同時に最適化する)問題特定のメトリックを使用すると、より正確な結果を生み出し、計算的により高価であり、教師モデルと同一の1対1の一致が欠如し、蒸留失敗を診断するのが難しくなります。 I.E 5 線形曲線の近接化 ユニバリアットな数値関数 f(x) → y を考慮すると、私たちの目標は、 c(x) → y は、サンプルデータ上の MSE(c(x)、f(x)) を最小化することによって、f(x) を正確に近づける。 トレーニングされたモデルのそれぞれの c(x) が対応する f(x) に置き換えられたときに、どのくらいのメトリック損失が発生するか。 PWLCurve i.e さらに、この方法論の実用的な成功は、 接近アルゴリズムの強度と効率性に焦点を当てている。モデルトレーニングパイプラインにおける曲線蒸留の体系的な使用を可能にするために、接近アルゴリズムは最小限の構成で実行しなければならない。 , our piecewise linear approximation algorithm, so that in practice users only need to consider the そして パラメーター(パラメーター) =5セグメントおよび =Falseは高精度を得るために十分である(私たちの実験によって示されているように)、モデルがより少ないセグメントまたは単調性の制限でさらに単純化することができるかどうかを調査することが望ましい。 . less than 1 second per function) which enables interactive analysis via Jupyter notebooks [ ] またはその他のツール. These practical considerations have informed various decisions in the design of . In particular, we prefer an algorithm which quickly and reliably yields high accuracy results with minimal configuration to one which sacrifices either of these practical considerations for marginal gains in accuracy. pwlfit num_segments mono num_segments mono イギリス 15 pwlfit In this section we will describe the salient characteristics and noteworthy features of 関心のある読者は、公的に利用可能なソースコードを参照してください。 (※) ] 詳細についてはこちら。 pwlfit pwlfit 22 5.1 アルゴリズム ポイント(x、y、重量)のリストとセグメントkの望ましい数を考慮して、我々は ミネラル エラー ミネラル ミネラル エラー ミネラル ミネラル with k segments is characterized by its k + 1 control points - a set of x-knots and their corresponding y-knots. Given only the x-knots, we can solve a linear least square expression for the optimal y-knots and the resulting error. Since we don't know the correct x-knots, we search through the space of possible x-knots and solve a minimum square expression at each step to calculate the error.2 正しいx-knotsを知らないので、可能なx-knotsのスペースを検索し、あらゆるステップで最小の平方表現を解決します。 PWLCurve PWLCurve パフォーマンスのために、我々はランダムに大規模なデータセットを合成する前に約100万点にサンプルダウンします。 我々はサンプルダウンして、大規模なデータのランダムタイムを支配する分類のコストを削減します。このサンプルダウンは品質の軽微な損失を課します。 ランダムタイムをさらに削減するために、我々はxノードの検索スペースを差別化します。 データから x 値を、累積的重量で均等に割り当て、そのサンプル化された候補者セットから x ノードの組み合わせを検索します。 デフォルト 100 サンプルを使用して、当社の候補者は累積的重量の (0%、1.01%, . . . , 98.9%, 100%) で x 値です。 5.1.1 初期サンプル化 num_samples たとえば、 COMPAS データセットの length_of_stay 関数の値の 55% は 0 または 1 です。 パラメータ 5.1.2 ノード・ディスクリテーション num_samples それぞれの線形最小平方のステップのコストを最小限に抑えるために、我々は新技術を使用してデータを圧縮し、附属書で解読した。 Given コンピュータのコンピュータは、コンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータのコンピュータ( - 1) 合成ポイント. それぞれの隣接する候補 x ノードの間で線形である任意の関数に対して、これは私たちの異なる候補の選択によって保証されます。 5.1.3 コンディション B。 num_samples num_samples 𝑥-knots, these condensed points perfectly recreate the loss of that function over the full data set. We run our linear least squares solver on the condensed points instead of the full data set, which reduces our cost per solve from O(num_points) to O( ). This is purely a performance optimization, with no quality implications. num_samples After discretization, the solution space consists of num_samples num_segments+1 \u0001 𝑥-knot combinations, which is still too large for an exhaustive search. To make the search tractable we use a greedy search heuristic that optimizes one 𝑥-knot at a time. Specifically, at each step of the process we evaluate the error associated with each candidate 𝑥-knot, and keep the candidate that yields the least error. With this approach, we optimize in two stages. We begin with a single 𝑥-knot as our solution, and greedily add the best remaining candidate 𝑥-knot until our solution consists of (num_segments + 1) 𝑥-knots. Then we cycle through our solution, removing one 𝑥- knot at a time and replacing that 𝑥-knot with the best remaining candidate 𝑥-knot, which could be the same 𝑥-knot that we just removed. We continue this cycle of iterative improvements until our solution converges, or until we’ve exceeded the maximum number of iterations (defaulting to 10 iterations). 5.1 4 Global Optimization via Greedy Search . pwlfit can impose a minimum and/or maximum slope on the solution via bounded least squares. Instead of solving the least squares expression directly for the 𝑦-knots, we solve it for the deltas between adjacent 𝑦-knots. 5.1.5 スローブ制限とモノトニティ 次に、私たちはデルタを制限することにより、min/maxの傾斜を課すことができます。傾斜制限は、曲線のスピキンスを制限するために使用できますが、私たちは主にモノトニティを課すためにそれらを使用します。 =0 restricts to monotonically non-decreasing functions while =0 restricts to monotonically non-increasing functions. Specifying a greater than 0 or a less than 0 restricts to strictly increasing or decreasing functions, respectively. can deduce the direction of monotonicity by applying iso-tonic regression [ コンデンシードポイントに、増加と減少のイソトニック回帰を適合し、平均平方エラーを最小限に抑える方向を使用します。 min_slope max_slope min_slope max_slope pwlfit 26 can also interpolate in a transform of feature engineering. 曲線を学ぶ前にx値を変換します。 候補者X変換を選択します。 , among , , or based on the range of the 𝑥-values and then proceed with that transformation if it increases the Pearson correlation between and 𝑦 by a noticeable amount over the identity transformation. Alternatively, the user can specify any strictly increasing 1D transform or specify the identity transform to disable transformation. 5.1.6 Input Transformations. pwlfit pwlfit pwlfit fx log log1p symlog1p fx 6 EXPERIMENTS 6.1 Distillation Accuracy Table and Figure show the results obtained from experiments on the different datasets. A complete set of results can be found in Table in Appendix The results of applying our distillation technique with our piecewise-linear approximation algorithm are presented as . We present results from using various numbers of segments with and without a monotonicity restriction and otherwise default parameters. In all cases we truncated the control points to four significant digits. We also present several additional reference points to provide context. 1 4A 2 A。 pwlfit • We directly learn the curves with the Adadelta[ ] optimizer. We initialize the 𝑦 values of the control points as zeros. For the 𝑥 values of the control points we use the quantiles for numerical features ( . 0%, 50%, 100% for a three point, two segment curve) or all unique values for categorical features. We then apply Adadelta to optimize the 𝑦 values. Simultaneously optimizing 𝑥 and 𝑦 values was also attempted, but the results were always worse than optimizing SGD: 31 イギリス 単独の価値観 • 神経添加モデル(NAMs) ] is another method for learning interpretable models proposed by Agarwal . We present their result for reference where applicable. NAM: 2 et al ■ We train a bagged, boosted decision forest allowing feature interactions to demonstrate the accuracy of a non-interpretable, high-complexity "black box" model. Interacting forest: • : We train a bagged boosted decision forest GAM by restricting each tree to use only one feature. This model is also the source model for our distillation technique. GAM forest • We apply our distillation technique using an alternative piecewise-linear approximation algorithm pwlf: pwlf [13]. On each dataset we used five fold cross validation and present the metric mean and sample standard deviation across folds. We used three different metrics to evaluate accuracy: AUC-ROC, RMSE, and NDCG@5 for the three different tasks of classification, regression, and ranking. Further details on our experimentation setup can be found in Appendix and further details on the datasets, labels, and metrics can be found in Preliminaries A 2.1. Our results show that applying our distillation technique with 4-5 segments with produces models which are as accurate as both the source GAM forest and NAM models for all datasets except CWS where a small gap remains. We investigate this accuracy gap in detail in Section below. In the case of the COMPAS dataset these models are as accurate as full complexity models. Applying our technique with produces competitive results, albeit less accurate on the MSLR-WEB30K dataset. By contrast, the results show that learning curves directly via SGD is less general. On the FICO and CWS datasets more segments are required to achieve accuracy comparable to the GAM forest models. On the MSLR-WEB30K dataset the accuracy is inferior even with many more segments. pwlfit 6.2 pwlf The consistent accuracy of applying our distillation approach with これらの4つのデータセットと3つの別々のタスク(分類、回帰、ランキング学習)は、プロセスが特定のデータまたは使用されているトップレベルのオブジェクトに対して敏感ではないことを示しています。 pwlfit 6.2 蒸留失敗 In Section we explained how distillation yielding a model with inferior accuracy warrants further investigation because the purported "failure" can often be attributed to essential yet non-interpretable characteristics of the teacher model not transferring to the student model. The accuracy gap observed on the CWS dataset is an example of this phenomenon. Figure shows the worst two fits from the CWS dataset. The plots have been redacted to maintain the privacy of the dataset. For each plot it is clear that the original teacher submodel had some non-interpretable behavior which was lost during distillation. This is most evident for feature 𝑥1, the worst offender, where the output is highly erratic. If the original teacher submodel is not distilled for these two features then the accuracy gap between the original teacher model and 5 segment non-monotonic distillation drops from 0.0059 to 0.003 ( . ~50% of the gap is recovered). 3.1 5 i.e To identify the above two failures we applied the following method. • Begin with the original teacher model. For each submodel compute the metric delta against the teacher model from distilling only that submodel and no others. • 検証セットを使用して各クロス認証折りたたみで上記を実行し、折りたたみのメトリックデルタを平均します。 • Sort the features by their associated metric delta to determine the worst distillations. 6.3 Efficiency & Robustness 前回のセクションの実験では、 より正確にデータセットを越えてソースモデルを蒸発する . We also found on the MSLR-WEB30K dataset that is more efficient and robust than 図形 shows per fit metrics from the first fold of the MSLR-WEB30K dataset as the number of segments varies without monotonicity. The top plot shows the time in seconds, as measured on a ThinkStation P520, to fit each of the 136 submodels of the source GAM forest. We find that セグメントの数が増加するにつれて、平均的なケースではより速くなり、より狭い配布をしています。下のスケジュールは、源GAM森の136サブモデルに対応するそれぞれのRMSEを示しています。 performs favorably in the average case with a narrower runtime distribution. pwlfit pwlf pwlfit pwlf 4b pwlfit pwlfit It’s worth noting that デフォルトでは、サンプルダウンを実行しません. For the MSLR-WEB30K dataset running 何のコストもかからなかったので、私たちの経験はすべて with a pre-processing downsample to a random 1000 examples. We found this to be a fair point for balancing speed and quality when comparing to . It is of course possible with both algorithms to modify the number of samples used to strike a different trade-off between run time and accuracy. pwlf pwlf pwlf pwlfit 4.4 モノトニティ セクションで議論したように can fit monotonic curves with automatic direction detection. Figure COMPAS データセットでは、モノトニックと非モノトニックのモデルは比較的正確で、FICO、MSLR-WEB30K、CWS では、非モノトニックモデルはより正確です。 5, pwlfit 4a Monotonicity with respect to appropriate features is desirable for interpretable models. In these cases a monotonic model may be preferable to a non-monotonic one, even if it is less accurate. For example, Figure compares monotonic and non-monotonic 5-segment curve models on the FICO dataset for the MSinceMostRecentDelq and PercentTradesWBalance features. Given the semantic meaning of these features, it is desirable from a transparency and incentives standpoint for the model output to be monotonic with respect to each of them. 6 7 結論 We have introduced a novel method for distilling interpretable models into human-readable code using piecewise-linear curves and demonstrated its efficacy on four datasets. We have shown that curve models match or outperform the accuracy achieved by other additive models. On smaller datasets, curve models match the accuracy of more complex models, like interacting decision forests. Our localized distillation methodology is applicable to any model containing univariate numerical functions and is straightforward to implement using the publicly-available library. pwlfit [22] We have explained how curve model distillation reinforces interpretability and addresses a variety of real-world engineering challenges. Curve models are 1) transparent, 2) well-regularized, 3) easy to analyze for the presence of biases or other fairness issues, and 4) can be directly edited or improved outside the context of machine learning to fix the aforementioned fairness issues. Distilling models into human-readable code allows one to address novel machine learning problems using well-established software engineering methods. Curve models can be improved by multiple contributors in parallel, reviewed, and made to systematically follow best practices. Curve models are well suited for production applications, since they can be natively supported in many languages, are easy to deploy, and fast to evaluate. Curve models can be directly edited or improved outside the context 認知症 We thank Vytenis Sakenas, Jaime Fernandez del Rio, Benoit Zhong, and Petr Mitrichev for their support and providing the algorithms and optimization infrastructure used in our experiments. We also thank Paul Heymann, Diego Federici, Mike Bendersky, Paul Haahr, and Petr Mitrichev for their helpful feedback and detailed reviews. Lastly, we thank Xinyu Qian, Janelle Lee, Po Hu, and Chary Chen for preparing the CWS data set for our experiments. REFERENCES [1] 2018. FICO Explainable Machine Learning Challenge. https://community.fico. com/s/explainable-machine-learning-challenge. [2] Rishabh Agarwal, Nicholas Frosst, Xuezhou Zhang, Rich Caruana, and Geoffrey E. Hinton. 2020. Neural Additive Models: Interpretable Machine Learning with Neural Nets. arXiv :cs.LG/2004.13912 [3] Elaine Angelino, Nicholas Larus-Stone, Daniel Alabi, Margo Seltzer, and Cynthia Rudin. 2017. Learning Certifiably Optimal Rule Lists. In . Proceedings of the 23rd ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD ’17) [4] Julia Angwin, Jeff Larson, Surya Mattu, and Lauren Kirchner. 2016 マシン偏見: 将来の犯罪者を予測するために全国に使用されるソフトウェアがあります。 23 (2016). And it’s biased against blacks. ProPublica [5] Cristian Buciluundefined, Rich Caruana, and Alexandru Niculescu-Mizil. 2006 モデル圧縮。 . 535–541. Proceedings of the 12th ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD ’06) [6] Rich Caruana, Yin Lou, Johannes Gehrke, Paul Koch, Marc Sturm, and Noemie Elhadad. 2015. Intelligible Models for HealthCare: Predicting Pneumonia Risk and Hospital 30-Day Readmission. In . 1721–1730. Proceedings of the 21th ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD ’15) [7] Chaofan Chen, Kangcheng Lin, Cynthia Rudin, Yaron Shaposhnik, Sijia Wang, and Tong Wang. 2018. A Interpretable Model with Globally Consistent Explanations for Credit Risk. arXiv :cs.LG/1811.12615 [8] Alexandra Chouldechova. 2017. Fair Prediction with Disparate Impact: A Study of Bias in Recidivism Prediction Instruments. 5、2(2017年6月)、153～163 Big Data https://doi.org/10.1089/big.2016.0047 [9] ![Text Box: CDF](file:///C:/Users/user/AppData/Local/Temp/msohtmlclip1/01/clip_image063.gif)Julia Dressel and Hany Farid. 2018. The accuracy, fairness, and limits of predicting recidivism. 4 1(2018年) Science Advances https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aao5580 [10] Mengnan Du, Ninghao Liu, and Xia Hu. 2019. Techniques for interpretable machine learning. 63, 1 (Dec 2019), 68–77. Commun. ACM https://doi.org/10. 1145/3359786 [11] Trevor Hastie and Robert Tibshirani. 1986. Generalized Additive Models. 1, 3 (08 1986), 297–310. Statist. Sci. [12] Geoffrey Hinton, Oriol Vinyals, and Jeff Dean. 2015. Distilling the Knowledge in a Neural Network. arXiv :stat.ML/1503.02531 [13] チャールズ・F・ジェケルとゲルハルド・ヴェンター 2019. . pwlf: A Python Library for Fitting 1D Continuous Piecewise Linear Functions https://github.com/cjekel/piecewise_ linear_fit_py [14] Jon Kleinberg. 2018. Inherent Trade-Offs in Algorithmic Fairness. In . Abstracts of the 2018 ACM International Conference on Measurement and Modeling of Computer Systems (SIGMETRICS ’18) [15] Thomas Kluyver, Benjamin Ragan-Kelley, Fernando Pérez, Brian Granger, Matthias Bussonnier, Jonathan Frederic, Kyle Kelley, Jessica Hamrick, Jason Grout, Sylvain Corlay, Paul Ivanov, Damián Avila, Safia Abdalla, and Carol Willing. 2016. Jupyter Notebooks – a publishing format for reproducible computational workflows. In , F. Loizides and B. Schmidt (Eds.). IOS Press, 87 – 90. Positioning and Power in Academic Publishing: Players, Agents and Agendas [16] ![Text Box: CDF](file:///C:/Users/user/AppData/Local/Temp/msohtmlclip1/01/clip_image072.gif)A. K. Kolmogorov. 1957. On the Representation of Continuous Functions of Several Variables by Superposition of Continuous Functions of One Variable and Addition. 114(1957年)、369～373年。 Doklady Akademii Nauk SSSR [17] Yin Lou, Rich Caruana, and Johannes Gehrke. 2012. Intelligible Models for Classification and Regression. In . 150–158. Proceedings of the 18th ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD ’12) [18] イン・ルー、リッチ・カルワナ、ヨハネス・ゲーケ、ジールズ・フッカー 2013. Precise Intelligible Models with Pairwise Interactions. In . 623–631. Proceedings of the 19th ACM SIGKDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining (KDD ’13) [19] タオ・チンとティー・ヤン・リウ 2013. Introducing LETOR 4.0 Datasets. abs/1306.2597 (2013). コロ http://arxiv.org/abs/1306.2597 [20] Tao Qin, Tie-Yan Liu, and Hang Li. 2010. A general approximation framework for direct optimization of information retrieval measures. 情報収集措置を直接最適化するための一般的なアプローチフレームワーク。 13, 4 (2010), 375–397. Information retrieval [21] Cynthia Rudin. 2018. Stop Explaining Black Box Machine Learning Models for High Stakes Decisions and Use Interpretable Models Instead. arXiv :stat.ML/1811.10154 [22] イーサン・スターリング&ウォーカー・ラヴィーナ 2019. で。 pwlfit: A Piecewise-Linear Curve Fitting Library https://github.com/google/pwlfit [23] Sarah Tan, Rich Caruana, Giles Hooker, and Yin Lou. 2018. Distill-and-Compare: Auditing Black-Box Models Using Transparent Model Distillation. In . 303–310. Proceedings of the 2018 AAAI/ACM Conference on AI, Ethics, and Society (AIES ’18) [24] Berk Ustun and Cynthia Rudin. 2014. Methods and Models for Interpretable Linear Classification. arXiv トップページ > 1405 4047 [25] Wikipedia. 2020. Bhatia–Davis inequality. [オンライン; アクセス: 2020年9月30日] http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php? タイトル=バチア%E2%80%93Davis%20不平等&=875899600。 [26] ウィキペディア. 2020 イソトニック回帰。 [Online; accessed 30-November-2020]. http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title= イソトニック%20レグレッシング&=989717822. [27] Wikipedia. 2020. Kolmogorov–Arnold representation theorem. [Online; accessed 10-August-2020]. http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Kolmogorov%E2%80%93Arnold% 20representation%20theorem&oldid=964097101. [28] ウィキペディア. 2020 最低記述の長さ。 [Online; ac-cessed 12-August-2020]. http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index. php?title=Minimum%20description%20length&oldid=965620302. [29] Wikipedia. 2020. Nothing-up-my-sleeve number. [Online; accessed 12-August-2020]. http://en.wikipedia.org/w/ index.php?title= トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > トップ > [30] ウィキペディア. 2020 セグメント回帰。 [Online; accessed 10-August-2020]. http://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php? タイトル=セグメント%20レグレーション&=910888930. [31] Matthew D. Zeiler. 2012. ADADELTA: An Adaptive Learning Rate Method. abs/1212.5701(2012年) CoRR トップ > 12125701 http://arxiv.org/abs/1212.5701 [32] Honglei Zhuang, Xuanhui Wang, Michael Bendersky, Alexander Grushetsky, Yonghui Wu, Petr Mitrichev, Ethan Sterling, Nathan Bell, Walker Ravina, and Hai Qian. 2021. Interpretable Ranking with Generalized Additive Models. In . to appear. Proceedings of the 14th ACM International Conference on Web Search and Data Mining (WSDM ’21) A EXPERIMENTAL DETAILS A.1 クロス認証 We performed 5-fold cross validation on all datasets. ■ : The datasets were split into 5 equal parts. Each part was used once as a test set (20%) with the remaining parts as the training set (80%). We used the same random folds as in the NAM paper [ データのサイズが小さいため、検証セットは使用されていませんでした。代わりに、検証セットが使用される場所でバッグ評価を使用しました(以下を参照)。 COMPAS & FICO 2 • : We used the predefined folds and partitions from the original dataset. For each fold it allocates 60% for training 20% for validation and 20% for testing. MSLR-WEB30K ■ : 60,000 個のクエリと 2,690,439 個の項目のデータセットを使用し、クエリあたり平均 44 個の項目を使用しました. データセットは 5 つの平等な部分に分割されました. 各部分は 1 回テストセットとして使用されました. 残りの部分の 80% はトレーニングとして、20% は検証として使用されました. 全体として、この結果は 64% トレーニング、16% 検証、20% 各折りたたみテストでした。 CWS A.2 Ensemble Learning SGDとツリーの両方のモデルでは、私たちはランダムサブセットを生成するためにバッグ割合7を使用して56バッグのセットを訓練しました。MSLR-WEB30KとCWSでは、クエリはランダムにバッグに分けられました。他のデータセットでは、個々のサンプルはランダムにバッグに分けられました。私たちの蒸留技術を適用するとき、私たちはセットを1つに蒸留しました。 SGD を通じて曲線を直接学ぶとき、我々は最終モデルを得るためにバッグを通して学んだ y 座標値を平均した。 PWLCurve A.3 Loss Functions We trained SGD and tree models using log-loss for the COMPAS dataset, mean squared error (MSE) for the FICO dataset, and ranking loss (ApproxNDCG [ ))MSLR-WEB30KおよびCWSデータセットの場合。 20 A.4 Hyper-parameters For the COMPAS, and FICO datasets hyper-parameters were tuned using out of bag evaluation on the training set of the first fold. For MSLR-WEB30K and CWS, we used the validation sets of the first fold. • わたしたち は わたしたち が わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち が わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち が わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ て,わたしたち に よっ ] 最適化し、コンバーゲンスのための十分な最大ステップ数を調節しました. No other pa-rameters were tuned. SGD: 31 • We trained depth 5 trees using an internal boosted forest algorithm. We tuned a sufficient maximum number of steps for convergence. 他のパラメータは調節されませんでした。 Interacting forest: ■ We trained depth 3 trees restricted to using a single feature with an internal boosted forest algorithm. We tuned a sufficient maximum number of steps for convergence. No other parameters were tuned. GAM forest: In all cases, we trained models for the tuned maximum number of steps and then truncated models after training. Truncation used a confidence-based truncation algorithm which attempts to select the earliest step for which no later step provides a confident win. This algorithm was run on the validation set if present or otherwise utilized out of bag evaluation. A5 コード GitHub repository for (※) 複数のJupyterノートブックを含んでおり、当社の蒸留技術を適用し、この論文に示す分析を実行しています. Please reference the v0.2.0 release to get the accompanying data files and appropriate version of theJupyter notebooks. pwlfit 22 B LINEAR CONDENSE Linear condensing は、私たちの部分的な線形曲線の組み合わせのランタイムの複雑さを減らすように設計されたデータ最適化です。 B.1 動機/概要 候補 x ノードのセットを選択し、これらの x ノードの組み合わせを通じて検索します. For each combination considered, it solves a linear least squares expression for the ideal y-knots, calculates the resulting square error, and prefers the combination that yields the lowest error. それは、理想の y ノードのための線形最小の平方表現を解決します。 pwlfit Each solve is linear in the size of input, which is slow for large data. We could downsample to save compute at the cost of accuracy. Instead, we introduce a technique to save compute at no cost in accuracy. We condense the data into O(#𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠) synthetic points. These synthetic points perfectly recreate the true squared error over the full data for every その後、実際の点ではなく合成点を最適化します。 PWLCurve これは、我々が候補者Xノットを事前に知っているからである。 defined on those 𝑥-knots will always be linear between any adjacent 𝑥-knots in the set of candidates. As we show in the theorem, we can condense arbitrarily many points down to two points such that linear fits are the same on those two points as on the full set. In the corollary, we apply this process separately between each pair of candidate 𝑥-knots, producing two points between each pair. Together, the squared error of such a これらの合成点は、完全なデータセットと同じです(私たちが安全に無視する常数まで、それはすべてのデータセットにおいて同じです)。 PWLCurve PWLCurve ( ) PWLCurve B2 定義 利便性のために、我々は標準的な定義を取り、重ねられた2Dポイントのためにそれらを専門にします。 「ポイント」は、形状(x、y、重量)の実質値の3倍を指します。 0. Definition B.1. > 「行」は、form f(x) =mx + b for m, b, x ∈ R の関数を参照してください。 Definition B.2. For any function 𝑓 : R → R and finite point set 𝑃, define the squared error 𝑆𝐸( 𝑓 , 𝑃) as the sum of ( 𝑓 (𝑥) −𝑦)2 · 𝑤𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 for each point in 𝑃. If 𝑃 is empty, we consider the squared error to be 0. Definition B.3. For any finite point set 𝑃, define the ‘best fit line’ 𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓 𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 (𝑃) as the line 𝐿 that minimizes 𝑆𝐸(𝐿, 𝑃). In the degenerate case where multiple lines minimize 𝑆𝐸, let the best fit line be the solution with zero slope, and if multiple solutions have zero slope, let the best fit line be the solution with a zero 𝑦-intercept. B4の定義 There are two degenerate cases that require tie-breaking. If the point set is empty, every line has the same squared error, so our definition chooses 𝑓 (𝑥) = 0 as the best fit line. If the point set is nonempty but all its points have the same 𝑥, then any line with the correct value at 𝑥 will minimize the squared error, so our definition choose the horizontal line. B3 理論 理論B5 𝑃 𝑃 ′ Given a set of points , we can build a set 二つ又はそれより少ない点のうち、 These properties are desirable because (2) allows us to compute the squared error of 𝑀 lines over a data set of 𝑁 points in O(𝑁 + 𝑀) instead of the naive O(𝑁 𝑀), and (1) allows us to extend this property from lines to a useful class of piecewise-linear curves in the corollary. Remark. Note that the points in 𝑃 ′ are constructed, rather than chosen from 𝑃. The construction of 𝑃 ′ is implemented in [ ] as pwlfit 22 linear_condense.linear_condense. 証拠. Let X, Y, and W represent the x, y, and weight values of P, respectively. We reject the trivial case where P is empty; in that case, an empty P ′ satisfies the requirements. Similarly, we reject the case where min(X ) = max (X ) since P ′ = {Centroid (P)} fulfills our desired properties. With those cases resolved, we assume for the rest of this proof that min(X) マックス(X) < To begin, we reframe the coordinate system such that the origin is the centroid of 𝑃 and 𝑦 = 0 is the best fit line. (This simplifies the math.) We ensure that the shift of coordinates is reversible and preserves the squared error. B.3.1 Reframe the Coordinate System. Centroid(P) = (X · W /sum(W ), Y · W /sum(W )) )) このセンターロイドによって座標フレームを翻訳し、新しい座標の下でCentroid(P) = (0、0) 翻訳後、X · W = 0 と Y · W = 0 を翻訳します。 Additionally, we skew the coordinate system by the slope of the best fit line: we replace 𝑌 with 𝑌 − 𝑋 · 𝑠𝑙𝑜𝑝𝑒 (𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓 𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 (𝑃)). With the centroid at the origin, the slope of the best fit line is 𝐶𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 (𝑋, 𝑌,𝑊 )/𝑉 𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 (𝑋,𝑊 ) = Under the new coordinate frame, 𝑆𝐸(𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓 𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 (𝑃), 𝑃) = 𝑆𝐸(𝑦 = 0, 𝑃) = 𝑌 2 ·W この新しい座標システムの下で P ′ を決定します。その後、P ′ をオリジナルの座標システムに簡単に変換できます。 わたしたち は,この こと に よっ て,この こと に よっ て,この こと を し た こと に よっ て,この こと を し た こと に よっ て,この こと を し た こと に よっ て,この こと を し た こと に よっ て,この こと に よっ て,この こと を し た こと に し た の です。 B.3.2 任意の線の平方エラー。 For an arbitrary line 𝑦 = 𝑚𝑥 + 𝑏, 𝑆𝐸(𝑦 = 𝑚𝑥 + 𝑏, 𝑃) = (𝑚𝑋 + 𝑏 − 𝑌) 2 · 𝑊 = (𝑚2𝑋 2 + 2𝑏𝑚𝑋 − 2𝑚𝑋𝑌 + 𝑏 2 − 2𝑏𝑌 + 𝑌 2 ) ·𝑊 . 私たちの座標フレームでは、X ·W = 0, Y ·W = 0, and XY ·W = 0. So SE(y = mx + b, P) = (m2X 2 + b 2 + Y 2 ) ·W。 Y2 ·W = SE(Best f itline(P)、P)。 𝑆𝐸(𝑦 = 𝑚𝑥 + 𝑏, 𝑃) = 𝑚 2𝑋 2 ·𝑊 + 𝑏 2 ·𝑊 + 𝑆𝐸(𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓 𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 (𝑃), 𝑃). 𝑚 2𝑋 2 ·𝑊 + 𝑏 2 ·𝑊 = 𝑆𝐸(𝑦 = 𝑚𝑥 + 𝑏, 𝑃) − 𝑆𝐸(𝑏𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑓 𝑖𝑡𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑒 (𝑃), 𝑃). B.3.3 正方形の誤り P ′ B.3.3 正方形の誤り P ′ SE(y = mx + b, P ′ ) = SE(y = mx + b, P) − SE(ベスト f itline (P), P) (mX ′+b−Y ′ ) 2 ·W ′ = m2X 2 ·W +b 2 ·W for all lines y = mx + b. The above equation can be viewed as a quadratic polynomial in the two variables 𝑚 and 𝑏. To hold for all values of 𝑚 and 𝑏, the coefficients of each 𝑚𝑐 𝑏 𝑑 must be equal on both sides of the equation. Then the equation holds iff: 1. 𝑋 ′2 ·𝑊 ′ = 𝑋 2 ·𝑊 , and 2. 𝑋 ′ ·𝑊 ′ = 0, and 3. 𝑠𝑢𝑚(𝑊 ) = 𝑠𝑢𝑚(𝑊 ′ ), and 4. 𝑌 ′ ·𝑊 ′ = 0, and 5. 𝑌 ′2 ·𝑊 ′ = 0, and 6. 𝑋 ′𝑌 ′ ·𝑊 ′ = 0. (5) ⇐⇒ 𝑌 ′ = 0, which also guarantees (4) and (6). We will use 1-3 to derive a satisfactory 𝑋 ′ and 𝑊 ′ . Y ′ = 0 を決めました。 B.3.4 引き出し X ′ と W ′ Let X ′ := (x1, x2) and W ′ := (w1, w2). Without loss of generality, let x1 <= x2. Then, to satisfy our square error expression, it is necessary and sufficient that: なぜなら、我々は4つの未知の方程式に3つの方程式を持っているので、我々はx1、x2、w1、w2のために直接解決することはできません。第4の方程式を生成するには、我々は、x1/x2 = min(X)/max(X)という制約を選択します。 With this fourth equation, we solve the simultaneous equations to produce: Note that, because the centroid is zero, 𝑚𝑖𝑛(𝑋) < 0 < 𝑚𝑎𝑥 (𝑋), so these expressions are all defined. (The denominators are never 0 and values beneath the square roots are never negative.) P ′ = (x1, 0,w1), (x2, 0,w2)は私たちの要件を満たします。 <= x1 <= x2 <= max (X). We wanted P ′ to satisfy the square error expression, which it does, and also have its x-values bounded by the x-values of P, which we prove now. Let μ := E(X,W ), the expected value of X weighed by W, which is equivalent to the x-value of Centroid (P). By the Bhatia-Davis inequality [25], stddev(X,W ) 2 <= (μ −min(X)) (max (X) − μ). (この不平等性は、分布の標準偏差がすべての xs が極端にいるときに最大化されるという観察に等しい。 B.3.5 min(X) を確認する μ が P のゼロであるため、stddev(X,W) 2 <= −min(X)max(X)です。 B.4 コロラリー Corollary B.6. Given a set of points P and a set of x-knots K, we can construct a set of points P ′ with IPP ′ IPO <= 2( IPO K- IPO − 1) such that, for any PWLCurve C whose x-knots are elements of K, SE(C, P) = SE(C, P ′ ) + c, where c is a constant determined exclusively by P and K that is the same for every C. 点のセット P ′ ′ IPO <= 2( IPO K- IPO − 1) は、PWLCurve CのすべてのPWLCurve Cのための、SE(C, P) = SE(C, P ′ ) + cの元素である。 Note that the points in 𝑃 ′ are constructed, rather than chosen from 𝑃. The construction of 𝑃 ′ is implemented in pwlfit [22] as . linear_condense.condense_around_knots Let 𝑘 := |𝐾|, and consider 𝐾 in sorted order. Piecewise-linear curves are constant for input values that exceed the range of their x-knots, so 𝐶 is constant for 𝑥 <= 𝑚𝑖𝑛(𝐾) = 𝐾[0] and for 𝑥 >= 𝑚𝑎𝑥 (𝐾) = 𝐾[𝑘 − 1]. B.4.1 Preprocess P by clamping. プレプロセス P は、接着によって処理されます。 Therefore we can clamp the x-values of 𝑃 to [𝐾[0], 𝐾[𝑘 − 1]] without altering 𝑆𝐸(𝐶, 𝑃). We do so as a preprocess. To construct 𝑃 ′ from 𝑃, we first partition 𝑃 by 𝐾 into 𝑘 + 1 disjoint pieces labeled 𝑃0, 𝑃1, ..., 𝑃𝑘 . B.4.2 Partition P by K. P、P0、Pkは空なので、Dk−1 i=1 Pi = P。 A PWLCurve is linear between consecutive control points, so C is linear over each Pi. PWLCurve is linear between consecutive control points, so C is linear over each Pi. PWLCurve is linear between consecutive control points, so C is linear over each Pi. B.4.3 各パーティションを2つのポイントに変換する. From the theorem, for each Pi, we can produce a two-point set P ′ i with minx (Pi) <= minx (P ′ i ) <= maxx (P ′ i ) <= maxx (Pi), such that for any line L, \n \n This paper is under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license. available on arxiv この紙は under CC by 4.0 Deed (Attribution 4.0 International) license. ARCHIV で利用可能