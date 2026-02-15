Stripe's x402 ha trasformato il sogno dei micropagamenti di Bitcoin in un'economia bot

byNitesh Padghan@niteshpadghan
Linkedin Top Voice | Ghostwriting for Web3 Founders | Stories That Get You Seen, Shared, and Trusted
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Linkedin Top Voice | Ghostwriting for Web3 Founders | Stories That Get You Seen, Shared, and Trusted
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