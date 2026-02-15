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Stripe's x402 ha trasformato il sogno dei micropagamenti di Bitcoin in un'economia bot

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byNitesh Padghan@niteshpadghan

Linkedin Top Voice | Ghostwriting for Web3 Founders | Stories That Get You Seen, Shared, and Trusted

2026/02/15
featured image - Stripe's x402 ha trasformato il sogno dei micropagamenti di Bitcoin in un'economia bot
Nitesh Padghan
    byNitesh Padghan@niteshpadghan

    Linkedin Top Voice | Ghostwriting for Web3 Founders | Stories That Get You Seen, Shared, and Trusted

    Story's Credibility
    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Nitesh Padghan@niteshpadghan

Linkedin Top Voice | Ghostwriting for Web3 Founders | Stories That Get You Seen, Shared, and Trusted

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web3#stablecoin-micropayments#stripe-x402#x402-protocol#ai-agents-payments#usdc-on-base#http-402-payment-required#crypto-agent-economy#hackernoon-top-story

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