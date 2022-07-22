Comment créer une documentation système avec VuePress

La création d'une bonne documentation est essentielle pour chaque produit qu'une entreprise construit, afin que ses utilisateurs puissent résoudre les problèmes spécifiques qu'ils pourraient rencontrer. La documentation du système garantit que les utilisateurs reviennent sans cesse pour référencer les documents et ne sont pas frustrés en essayant d'utiliser votre site de documentation.





VuePress est un générateur de site statique qui analyse les fichiers de démarquage et les prérend sous forme de fichiers HTML pour le côté client. La création de VuePress consiste à simplifier le développement d'un site de documentation, au service d'une grande valeur ajoutée pour les contributeurs open source et la communauté des développeurs.





Dans cet article, vous apprendrez à créer un guide de documentation à partir d'un projet open source existant avec une technologie optimisée par VuePress, qui est livrée avec Vue, Vue Router et Webpack.





Vérifiez le code source terminé dans ce référentiel GitHub . Forkez-le et exécutez le code pour votre référence.



Démo en direct pour le site de documentation du système .





Si vous souhaitez compléter ce guide, vous aurez besoin de :

Node>10+ et yarn installés sur votre machine locale



Configuration du projet

Dans cette section, vous allez créer un nouveau projet VuePress pour aider à créer le guide de documentation du système.





Exécutez la commande suivante :





yarn create vuepress-site [optionalDirectoryName]





Le [optionalDirectoryName] , remplacez-le par le nom de projet souhaité.





La commande ci-dessus échafaude les fichiers et dossiers du projet et vous propose des options pour configurer le site VuePress, qui devrait ressembler à ceci :









Une fois la configuration terminée, accédez au docs/folder contenant le site de documentation en installant ses dépendances et démarrez le serveur de développement avec les commandes ci-dessous :





cd docs/ yarn install yarn dev





VuePress est livré avec la fonctionnalité de rechargement à chaud qui met à jour le site chaque fois qu'un changement se produit pendant le développement, et il est accessible par défaut sur http://localhost:8080 .





Création de la documentation système

La page d'accueil est la première page de tout site Web. C'est l'occasion de montrer aux visiteurs un extrait de ce que vous faites - la première impression compte.





Sous le répertoire docs, dans le dossier src , mettez à jour le fichier index.md avec le front matter YAML suivant :





<!-- docs/src/index.md --> --- home: true heroImage: img/technical_writing_logo.png tagline: Technical writing is a form of communication that helps users solve problems with technology. As a technical writer, sharing your knowledge and experience with people helps you affirm that you have a solid understanding of the technology you're writing about. actionText: Get Started → actionLink: /guide/ --- ::: slot footer MIT Licensed | Copyright © 2022 [Teri Eyenike](https://twitter.com/terieyenike) :::





L'avant-propos ci-dessus dans le fichier Markdown racine fait ce qui suit :

home: true : il valide que la page d'accueil du site est affichée

: il valide que la page d'accueil du site est affichée Il indique qu'une image , un tagline et un texte d'appel à l'action mènent au /guide/ de démarrage pour le reste de la page.

, un et un texte d'appel à l'action mènent au de démarrage pour le reste de la page. Afficher les informations de texte du footer de page





Pour les ressources multimédias statiques, telles que heroImage ci-dessus, créez un dossier public dans le répertoire .vuepress , avec un autre dossier dans le dossier public appelé img qui contient les fichiers image. Le dossier public gérera et référencera tous les actifs de la page et les copiera à la racine de leurs fichiers respectifs.





Ensuite, mettons à jour la structure dans le fichier docs/src/.vuepress/config.js .





Copiez et collez cet extrait de code :





// docs/src/.vuepress/config.js const { description } = require('../../package'); module.exports = { title: 'Technical writing resources', description: description, themeConfig: { searchPlaceholder: 'Search...', nav: [ { text: 'Guide', link: '/guide/', }, { text: 'GitHub', link: 'https://github.com/dharmelolar/technical-writing-resources/', }, ], sidebar: { '/guide/': [ { title: 'Guide', collapsable: false, children: [ '', 'articles', 'books', 'courses', 'youtube', 'communities', 'tools', 'who-pay', 'open-source', 'open-projects.md', 'blogs', 'interviews', 'publication', 'job-boards', ], }, ], }, }, };





Tout d'abord, vous spécifiez le title et description du site Web, ce qui est bon pour le référencement, indexé par Google avec ces attributs définis. Semblable à la méta description, la description référencée à partir du fichier package.json dans le dossier docs est ce qui s'affiche sur la page de résultats du moteur de recherche.



Dans l'objet themeConfig, les paramètres définis dans le fichier config.js sont les suivants :

Pour créer une barre de navigation, vous générez un tableau de nav d'objets contenant le texte et la route vers chaque élément de nav

d'objets contenant le texte et la route vers chaque élément de sidebar : un tableau de liens qui servent de navigation entre les pages définies dans l'objet de la barre latérale





Création des pages de guide

Les pages de guide de cette section contiendront des informations spécifiques menant aux liens de prise en charge définis dans le fichier config.js .



Maintenant, créons un dossier dans le dossier docs/src appelé un guide qui contiendra les fichiers suivants :









Dans le fichier README.md, copiez et collez ce qui suit :





<!-- docs/src/guide/README.md --> # What is Technical Writing? Technical writing is a type of writing where the author is writing about a particularsubject that requires direction, instruction, or explanation. This style of writing has a very different purpose and different characteristics than other writing styles. ~ [YourDictionary](https://grammar.yourdictionary.com/word-definitions/definition-of-technical-writing.html) ## Resources This repository contains different technical writing resources that has been gatheredfrom all around the internet





Remarque : Dans VuePress, chaque fichier README.md ou index.md contenu dans chaque sous-répertoire sera automatiquement converti en index.html avec son URL / .



Pour le reste des fichiers Markdown individuels, mettez à jour les fichiers du dossier guide avec les éléments suivants :





<!-- docs/src/guide/articles.md --> # Articles - [How to Get Started with Technical Writing](https://www.samjulien.com/how-to-get-started-with-technical-writing) - [How to become a technical writer](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/how-to-become-a-technical-writer/) - [Technical Writing for Beginners – An AZ Guide to Tech Blogging Basics](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/technical-writing-for-beginners/) - [Technical Writing: What and How?](https://edidiongasikpo.com/technical-writing-what-and-how) - [How to Learn Technical Writing for Free](https://medium.com/technical-writing-is-easy/how-to-learn-technical-writing-for-free-c16d191b3cee) - [Getting Started with Technical Writing](https://dillionmegida.com/p/getting-started-with-technical-writing/) - [Advice for Technical Writing](https://css-tricks.com/advice-for-technical-writing/) - [How To Write Content That Readers Will Read Based On Learnings From User Psychology](https://www.everythingtechnicalwriting.com/how-to-write-content-that-readers-will-read/) - [How To Create A Technical Writing Portfolio](https://www.everythingtechnicalwriting.com/technical-writing-portfolio/) - [Writing Tips for Software Developers – How to Become a Better Tech Writer](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/writing-tips-software-developers/) - [11 Best Practices for Writing API Documentation](https://treblle.com/blog/11-best-practices-for-writing-api-documentation) - [Technical Writing vs Technical Blogging](https://lo-victoria.com/what-you-need-to-know-about-technical-writing-vs-technical-blogging#cknj3ppa30d7m2ks14c8o0vnf)









<!-- docs/src/guide/blogs.md --> # Blogs to follow for awesome writing contents | Technical Writers | Blogs | Twitter Handle | | :---------------- | ------------------------------------------ | ------------------------------------------------------- | | Damilola Ezekiel | https://dharmelolar.hashnode.dev | [@that_yhemmygirl](https://twitter.com/that_yhemmygirl) | | Tom Johnson | https://idratherbewriting.com/ | [@tomjohnson](https://twitter.com/tomjohnson) | | Kesi Parker | https://medium.com/@kesiparker | [@ParkerKesi](https://twitter.com/ParkerKesi) | | Tania Rascia | https://tania.dev/ | [@taniarascia](https://twitter.com/taniarascia) | | Dillion Megida | https://writing.dillionmegida.com/ | [@iamdillion](https://twitter.com/iamdillion) | | Linda Ikechukwu | https://www.everythingtechnicalwriting.com | [\_MsLinda](https://twitter.com/_MsLinda) | | Amruta Ranade | https://dev.to/amrutaranade | [@AmrutaRanade](https://twitter.com/AmrutaRanade) |









<!-- docs/src/guide/books.md --> # Books - [Writing Well](https://www.julian.com/guide/write/intro) ~ Julian Shapiro - [Technical Writing, Simplified](https://www.amazon.com/Technical-Writing-Simplified-Nell-Johnson/dp/154326848X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=NUEHTLJWKLMN&keywords=Technical+Writing%2C+Simplified&qid=1651614066&s=books&sprefix=technical+writing%2C+simplified%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C416&sr=1-1) ~ Nell Johnson - [Writing for Sotware Developers](https://philipkiely.gumroad.com/l/uZPZU) ~ Philip Kiely - [Technical Writing For Dummies](https://www.amazon.com/Technical-Writing-Dummies-Sheryl-Lindsell-Roberts/dp/0764553089) ~ Sheryl Lindsell-Roberts - [Docs for Developers: An Engineer's Field Guide to Technical Writing](https://www.amazon.com/Docs-Developers-Engineers-Technical-Writing/dp/1484272161/) ~ Jared Bhatti - [Modern Technical Writing: An Introduction to Software Documentation ](https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Technical-Writing-Introduction-Documentation-ebook/dp/B01A2QL9SS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=Y7S35M7LVXWE&dchild=1&keywords=modern+technical+writing&qid=1595414707&sprefix=modern+technical+%2Caps%2C346&sr=8-1) ~ Andrew Etter - [Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1118905555/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=techlife09-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=1118905555&linkId=5a9769d7dc1a62419abb83e6b451ac96) ~ Ann Handley - [On Writing Well](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0060891548/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=techlife09-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=0060891548&linkId=27bd72a8da3fb242b39dbe4edb470daf) ~ William Zinsser - [Technical Communication](https://www.amazon.com/Technical-Communication-Mike-Markel-dp-1319245005/dp/1319245005/ref=dp_ob_image_bk) ~ Mike Markel









<!-- docs/src/guide/communities.md --> # Communities Communities can provide valuable learning opportunities, growth, mentorship and career advancement. Connecting with people of similar interest is one of the reasons why people join communities. Here are some of the communities that technical writers can join: - [Write the Docs](https://www.writethedocs.org/) - [Linkedin Technical Writing Community](https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13705342/) - [Global Writers Community](https://web.facebook.com/groups/technicalwriterjobs/?_rdc=1&_rdr) - [API Documentation Group](https://www.linkedin.com/groups/3709151/) - [Technical Writer Forum](https://www.linkedin.com/groups/112571/) - [Hashnode](https://discord.com/invite/hashnode) - [The Good Docs Project Community](https://thegooddocsproject.dev/community/) - [Techwriters.dev](https://techwriters.dev/) - [r/technicalwriting](https://www.reddit.com/r/technicalwriting/)









<!-- docs/src/guide/courses.md --> # Courses - [Technical Writing Courses for Engineers](https://developers.google.com/tech-writing) - [Technical Writing: How to Write Software Documentation](https://www.udemy.com/course/start-your-career-as-user-assistance-developer/) - [Learn API Technical Writing: JSON and XML for Writers](https://www.udemy.com/course/api-documentation-1-json-and-xml/) - [The Art of API Documentation](https://www.udemy.com/course/the-art-of-api-documentation/) - [Documenting APIs: A guide for technical writers and engineers](https://idratherbewriting.com/learnapidoc/) - [Technical Writer Certification Course](https://technicalwriter.teachable.com/p/technical-writing-certification) ~ Technical Writer Certification Course was created for aspiring technical writers or people who want to brush up on their technical writing skills. - [SEO FOR DEVS](https://seofordevs.com/) ~ SEO FOR DEVS is a free 2 weeks course that helps people discover your tech blog or side project in a systematic way - [API Documentation for Developers](https://apidocsfordevs.com/) ~ A hands-on guide to creating and maintaining API documentation.





<!-- docs/src/guide/interviews.md --> # Preparing for technical writing interviews There are several tips that can help you land an interview but some of the important ones are having a well tailored resume and cover letters. Check out these cover letter templates and tips to help you land your next interview: - [Cover Letter Template for your next job ](https://dillionmegida.com/p/cover-letter-template/) - [How to Write an Enticing Cover Letter](https://ruthikegah.xyz/how-to-write-an-enticing-cover-letter) - [How to Write a Technical Writer Resume [+Examples]](https://technicalwriterhq.com/technical-writer-resume/) - [Best Technical Writer Cover Letter Example and Format ](https://technicalwriterhq.com/technical-writer-cover-letter/) Here are some resources to technical writing interview questions to help you prepare for your next interview. - [12 Technical Writer Interview Questions and Answers](https://technicalwriterhq.com/technical-writer-interview-questions/) - [Google Technical Writer Interview Questions](https://technicalwriterhq.com/google-technical-writer-interview-questions/) - [Technical Writing Job Interview](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqaEgMv2JAg)









<!-- docs/src/guide/job-boards.md --> # Job Boards For Technical Writing roles - [Startup.jobs](https://startup.jobs/?q=Technical+writer&remote=true&utm_campaign=Everything+Technical+Writing+Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue+newsletter) - [Angel.co](https://angel.co/jobs) - [Content Writing Jobs](https://contentwritingjobs.com/)









<!-- docs/src/guide/open-projects.md --> # Open Source Projects/Programs Technical Writers Can Contribute To - [Codecademy Docs](https://www.codecademy.com/resources/docs) ~ Docs is a community-driven collection of code documentation for popular programming languages and frameworks. - [The Good Docs Project](https://thegooddocsproject.dev/) ~ The Good Docs Project is a community working together to create the templates, tools, and resources to improve the overall quality of documentation in OSS and beyond. - [Google Season of Docs](https://developers.google.com/season-of-docs) ~ Season of Docs provides support for open source projects to improve their documentation and gives professional technical writers an opportunity to gain experience in open source. - [Hacktoberfest](https://hacktoberfest.digitalocean.com/) ~ Hacktoberfest is a yearly event to encourage people to contribute to open source in October. - [The GNOME Documentation Project](https://wiki.gnome.org/DocumentationProject)





<!-- docs/src/guide/open-source.md --> # Open Source Projects Contributing to open source can be a rewarding way to learn, teach, and build experience in just about any skill you can imagine. A lot of peole contribute to open source for different reasons and the vital one which is improving one's skillset. Here are some articles to help you understand how to contribute to open source projects. - [The Technical Writers Guide to Contributing to Open Source Projects](https://edidiongasikpo.com/the-technical-writers-guide-to-contributing-to-open-source-projects) - [How to Contribute to Open-Source as a Technical Writer](https://javascript.plainenglish.io/how-to-contribute-to-open-source-as-a-technical-writer-bb708245480c) - [4 tips to becoming a technical writer with open source contributions](https://opensource.com/article/21/11/technical-writing-open-source) - [Getting started with Open Source as a Technical Writer](https://amara.hashnode.dev/getting-started-with-open-source-as-a-technical-writer)









<!-- docs/src/guide/publication.md --> # Sites to publish articles - [Hashnode](https://hashnode.com/) ~ Hashnode is a free developer blogging platform to help you share your ideas with people in tech, developers, and engineers. - [Medium](https://medium.com/) ~ Medium is a social publishing platform with lots of users and you can publish diverse contents and ideas. - [Dev.to](https://dev.to/) ~ Dev.to is where programmers share ideas and help each other grow. It is an online community for sharing and discovering great ideas. - [Mirror.xyz](https://mirror.xyz/) ~ Mirror.xyz is a publishing platform for writers that leverages cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. - [Freecodecamp](https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/how-to-write-for-freecodecamp/) ~ FreeCodeCamp is a non-profit organization that consists of an interactive learning web platform, an online community forum, chat rooms, online publications and local organizations that intend to make learning web development accessible to anyone.





<!-- docs/src/guide/tools.md --> # Tools - [Canva](https://www.canva.com/) ~ Canva is a graphic design platform, used to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content. - [Removebg](https://www.remove.bg/) ~ A tools that is used to remove image backgrounds. - [Markdown](https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/) ~ Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. - [AsciiDoc](https://asciidoc.org/) ~ AsciiDoc is a lightweight and semantic markup language primarily designed for writing technical documentation. - [Denigma](https://denigma.app/) ~ Denigma is a tool that explains code in understandable english. - [Grammarly](https://app.grammarly.com/) ~ Grammarly is a typing assistant that reviews spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and delivery mistakes. - [Hemingway App ](https://hemingwayapp.com/) ~ The Hemingway App is a web and desktop app that can improve your writing style and touch up your content. - [Quillbot AI](https://quillbot.com/) ~ Quillbot AI is a multi-purpose writing tool that can assist in improving your writing style. Some of its products are Paraphraser, Grammar Checker, Plagiarism Checker, Co-Writer, Summarizer, Citation Generator, and Word Counter. - [Notion](https://www.notion.so/) ~ Notion is an all-in-one workspace for your notes, tasks, wikis, and databases. It is a tool you can use to organize your thoughts, projects, and information. - [Dropbox Paper](https://www.dropbox.com/paper) ~ Dropbox Paper is an online document workspace, where you can organize and display text, media, and files all in one place. - [GoFullPage - Full Page Screen Capture](https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/gofullpage-full-page-scre/fdpohaocaechififmbbbbbknoalclacl?hl=en) ~ A chrome extension taht allows you take full page screenshot of your current browser window. - [Carbon](https://carbon.now.sh/) ~ Carbon is the easiest way to create and share beautiful images of your source code. - [Isitwp](https://www.isitwp.com/headline-analyzer) ~ IsItWP Headline Analyzer tool helps you write headlines that drive traffic, shares and rank better in search results. - [Capitalize my title](https://capitalizemytitle.com/) ~ Making title capitalization easy for your writing - [Wordtune](https://www.wordtune.com/) ~ Wordtune turns text into concise, engaging, well-written messages. - [Headline Analyzer](https://coschedule.com/headline-analyzer) ~ Write Headlines That Drive Traffic, Shares, And Search Results. - [Title Generator](https://tweakyourbiz.com/title-generator) ~ Generate great titles for articles and blog posts. - [SEO writing assistant](https://www.semrush.com/swa/) ~ A smart writing editor that helps you optimize your copy for engagement and SEO. - [HackMD](https://hackmd.io/) ~ A collaborative markdown editor for sharing your articles and getting feedback from others. - [Copyscape](https://www.copyscape.com/) ~ Plagiarism checker - [MarkDoc](https://markdoc.io/) ~ A superset of Markdown for creating custom documentation websites. It was created by Stripe and made open source in May 2022. - [Wordtune](https://www.wordtune.com/) ~ Wordtune is an AI- powered writing companion that rephrases your sentences to say exactly what you mean through clear, compelling, and authentic writing.





<!-- docs/src/guide/who-pay.md --> # Who pays technical writers Writing technical contents for organizations and publications is an excellent way to earn extra income. This way, you learn a lot, then share your knowledge and get paid. Check out these compiled list for organizations that pays technical writers. - [Community writer program](https://github.com/malgamves/CommunityWriterPrograms) - [Get Paid to Write for These 45+ Websites](https://blog.idrisolubisi.com/get-paid-to-write-for-these-45-websites) - [Publications That Pay You To Write Technical Articles](https://catalins.tech/websites-that-pay-you-to-write-technical-articles)









<!-- docs/src/guide/youtube.md --> # Youtube - [DocToHelpTV](https://www.youtube.com/user/DocToHelpTV/videos) - [Technical Writer HQ](youtube.com/channel/UCjMnGjosWhBxYtumwhQLZmA/videos) - [Amruta Ranade](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsaZMjb3lsLe5YtasDifuA) - [William Smith](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amKDhaIlyOc) - [How to become a Technical Writer | Skills & Career Growth](youtube.com/watch?v=8l2KJXIBpB0)





Votre page devrait ressembler à ceci :





Réflexions finales

Dans ce didacticiel, vous avez développé un guide de documentation système à l'aide de VuePress qui propose une application d'une seule page pour vos projets open source préférés. Grâce à VuePress, vous pouvez créer des applications rapides et évolutives en moins de temps.





