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هذا الذكاء الاصطناعي يحتوي على 67٪ في الاختبارات الطبية الأمريكية وهذا هو السبب

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Google develops search, advertising, cloud, and AI technologies at global scale.

2026/02/16
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    Google develops search, advertising, cloud, and AI technologies at global scale.

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Google@google

Google develops search, advertising, cloud, and AI technologies at global scale.

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machine-learning#medical-llm-evaluation#multimedqa-benchmark#med-palm-prompt-tuning#flan-palm-evaluation#consumer-medical-dataset#ai-clinical-safety#google-deepmind-medical-qa#ai-usmle-performance

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