Kyrrex Supported the Pramac Racing Team During Its First Double Podium in 2022

0 Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco finished on the podium in Barcelona. Kyrrex has been Pramac Racing’s partner since the beginning of 2022 MotoGP season. The cryptocurrency company has already signed partnerships with Jorge Martin, Jorge Zarco, and Pedro Acosta from Moto2. The three racers are the latest sports paragons to rally under the Kyrrex banner. They will be joining the famous padel players Martin Di Nenno and Marco Cassetta from Italy, as well as the Australian Formula 2 racer Jack Doohan in a growing stable of Kyrrex ambassadors.

@ viktorkochetov Viktor Kochetov СEO Kyrrex. The knowledge in traditional markets is accompanied by crypto experience. About @ viktorkochetov

True to its reputation, Pramac Racing showed excellent results during the last race weekend when both Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco finished on the podium in Barcelona.

Being as Kyrrex representatives, together with the company’s CVO, Mykhailo Romanenko, we were up in the stands to watch Martin and Zarco race ahead of their peers.

We also mirrored the racers’ champion attitude as spent a weekend consolidating our cooperation with one of the fastest teams on the grid. Ultimately, the visit from the Kyrrex team helped to further strengthen the company’s relationship with Pramac. Furthermore, all parties willingly and fully discussed ideas that could be implemented into the cryptocurrency platform.

The race itself was full of unexpected twists and surprising moments. Pramac Racing got the most benefits after Aleix Espargaro started to celebrate his second place one lap before the final flag. However, both Martin and Zarco were able to overtake him and gain a bonus position each. Thus, the Pramac racers surpassed expectations by taking second and third place in Barcelona.

It’s amazing to see how the Pramac racers are growing their momentum in 2022. Despite the harsh season start, Jorge Martin proves to be one of the fastest men on the grid. Not to mention he reached the highest speed in MotoGP history the weekend before. This is why we are on the same page with Pramac Racing. We are always set to reach the highest results and have unlimited potential. I’m honored to do business with Pramac Racing and this visit is supposed to start a new stage of our partnership.

Kyrrex has been Pramac Racing’s partner since the beginning of 2022. From the alliance has emerged mutual benefits, amplifying the best parts of both the cryptocurrency and moto racing worlds. More information about projects from the Kyrrex and Pramac partnership will be revealed during the 2022 MotoGP season.

