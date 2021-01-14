Kubernetes Tutorial: Merge all the Kubeconfigs! [Part 7]

R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.
Once you start managing more than one Kubernetes cluster, you'll start to demand more from your
. Early on in my career spinning pods, I kept a separate
$KUBECONFIG
file for each cluster, and wrote a small shell function to set the requisite environment variables. To switch between clusters was as simple as:
.kubeconfig
→ k is buffalo-lab
kubernetes: buffalo-lab
(config): /Users/jhunt/.k/buffalo-lab
I did this because the "correct" command was too much to remember:
kubectl config use-context buffalo-lab
See what I mean?
Then I met kubectx and kubens, and they quickly became invaluable.
Now I've got this directory full of all these disparate, discrete configuration files, and I don't want to hand-edit them back together. Thankfully,
itself can merge them for us!
kubectl
Note:
will only merge configuration files if you specify them via the
kubectl
environment variable. You cannot use the
$KUBECONFIG
command-line flag, it won't work.
--kubeconfig
To demonstrate this, I'm going to show you my
directory:
~/.k
$ ls -l ~/.k
total 96
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 7050 Jan 6 09:56 buffalo-lab
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 5641 Jan 1 11:30 jhunt-vcp-prodernetes.yml
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 5633 Jan 1 11:30 jhunt-vcp-tinynetes
-rw-rw-rw- 1 jhunt staff 5481 Jan 3 12:32 lke-eval1
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 23633 Jan 1 11:56 merged
-rw------- 1 jhunt staff 422 Nov 17 14:25 minikube
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 7023 Jan 1 11:30 oss
-rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 25706 Jan 3 12:40 tmp
Using
commands, we can see that each of them is different:
kubectl config get-contexts
$ KUBECONFIG=~/.k/buffalo-lab \
kubectl config get-contexts
CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE
* buffalo-lab-k8s buffalo-lab-k8s admin default
$ KUBECONFIG=~/.k/lke-eval1 \
kubectl config get-contexts
CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE
* kubernetes-admin@kubernetes kubernetes kubernetes-admin k8s-cp-ubuntu
If you put two (or more) files, separated by colons, in
, then
$KUBECONFIG
will merge them together semantically, and operate on the composite configuration. Any changes you make, like changing namespaces or setting contexts, will update the appropriate member file(s).
kubectl
$ KUBECONFIG=~/.k/buffalo-lab:~/.k/lke-eval1 \
kubectl config get-contexts
CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE
* buffalo-lab-k8s buffalo-lab-k8s admin default
kubernetes-admin@kubernetes kubernetes kubernetes-admin k8s-cp-ubuntu
To write a new, aggregate configuration that contains the results of the merge, we can use
. The
kubectl config view --raw
flag prevents
--raw
from redacting user secrets, certificates, and keys. To save this combined file, we can employ some shell redirection, along with a bit of caution.
kubectl
Every UNIX shell I've ever used truncates files that are the target of
-style output redirection, before the command producing the output gets executed. It's the nature of UNIX pipelines. We have to be careful with the order of our operations.
>
This will fail spectacularly (and most assuredly destroy data in the process!):
# DON'T RUN THIS!
$ KUBECONFIG=a:b:c kubectl config view --raw > a
The
configuration file will be empty by the time
a
gets around to trying to merge it in with the other two. Instead, use a temporary file and a rename operation:
kubectl
$ KUBECONFIG=tmp:a:b:c kubectl config view --raw > tmp \
&& mv tmp a
Pro Tip: While you are merging all of these configurations together, you can also embed any referenced, external files (like certificates and private keys) by swapping out the
flag for
--raw
. This produces "portable" kubeconfigs, which do not have any dependencies on other parts of your filesystem. They can be moved, or copied, without losing their utility.
--flatten
