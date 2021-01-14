Kubernetes Tutorial: Merge all the Kubeconfigs! [Part 7]

@ jameshunt James Hunt R&D at Stark & Wayne, finding software solutions to customer problems and changing them into executable best practices.

Once you start managing more than one Kubernetes cluster, you'll start to demand more from your

$KUBECONFIG

.kubeconfig

→ k is buffalo-lab kubernetes: buffalo-lab (config): /Users/ jhunt /.k/ buffalo-lab

. Early on in my career spinning pods, I kept a separatefile for each cluster, and wrote a small shell function to set the requisite environment variables. To switch between clusters was as simple as:

I did this because the "correct" command was too much to remember:

kubectl config use-context buffalo-lab

See what I mean?

Then I met kubectx and kubens, and they quickly became invaluable.

Now I've got this directory full of all these disparate, discrete configuration files, and I don't want to hand-edit them back together. Thankfully,

kubectl

itself can merge them for us!

Note:

kubectl

$KUBECONFIG

--kubeconfig

will only merge configuration files if you specify them via theenvironment variable. Youuse thecommand-line flag, it won't work.

To demonstrate this, I'm going to show you my

~/.k

$ ls -l ~/.k total 96 -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 7050 Jan 6 09 : 56 buffalo-lab -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 5641 Jan 1 11 : 30 jhunt-vcp-prodernetes.yml -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 5633 Jan 1 11 : 30 jhunt-vcp-tinynetes -rw-rw-rw- 1 jhunt staff 5481 Jan 3 12 : 32 lke-eval1 -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 23633 Jan 1 11 : 56 merged -rw------- 1 jhunt staff 422 Nov 17 14 : 25 minikube -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 7023 Jan 1 11 : 30 oss -rw-r--r-- 1 jhunt staff 25706 Jan 3 12 : 40 tmp

directory:

Using

kubectl config get-contexts

$ KUBECONFIG =~/.k/buffalo-lab \ kubectl config get-contexts CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE * buffalo-lab-k8s buffalo-lab-k8s admin default $ KUBECONFIG =~/.k/lke-eval1 \ kubectl config get-contexts CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE * kubernetes-admin@kubernetes kubernetes kubernetes-admin k8s-cp-ubuntu

commands, we can see that each of them is different:

If you put two (or more) files, separated by colons, in

$KUBECONFIG

kubectl

$ KUBECONFIG =~/.k/buffalo-lab:~/.k/lke-eval1 \ kubectl config get-contexts CURRENT NAME CLUSTER AUTHINFO NAMESPACE * buffalo-lab-k8s buffalo-lab-k8s admin default kubernetes-admin@kubernetes kubernetes kubernetes-admin k8s-cp-ubuntu

, thenwill merge them together semantically, and operate on the composite configuration. Any changes you make, like changing namespaces or setting contexts, will update the appropriate member file(s).

To write a new, aggregate configuration that contains the results of the merge, we can use

kubectl config view --raw

--raw

kubectl

. Theflag preventsfrom redacting user secrets, certificates, and keys. To save this combined file, we can employ some shell redirection, along with a bit of caution.

Every UNIX shell I've ever used truncates files that are the target of

>

-style output redirection,the command producing the output gets executed. It's the nature of UNIX pipelines. We have to be careful with the order of our operations.

This will fail spectacularly (and most assuredly destroy data in the process!):

# DON'T RUN THIS! $ KUBECONFIG =a:b:c kubectl config view --raw > a

The

a

kubectl

$ KUBECONFIG =tmp:a:b:c kubectl config view --raw > tmp \ && mv tmp a

configuration file will be empty by the timegets around to trying to merge it in with the other two. Instead, use a temporary file and a rename operation:

Pro Tip: While you are merging all of these configurations together, you can also embed any referenced, external files (like certificates and private keys) by swapping out the

--raw

--flatten

flag for. This produces "portable" kubeconfigs, which do not have any dependencies on other parts of your filesystem. They can be moved, or copied, without losing their utility.

