Kubecost vs. CAST AI: A Perfect Match for End-to-End Cloud Cost Optimization

Kubecost vs. CAST AI: A Perfect Match for End-to-End Cloud Cost Optimization

CAST AI is a full-service cloud automation platform providing powerful automation features for optimizing Kubernetes workloads. Kubecost is a robust cost reporting solution that teams can use to get insights into costs allocation, cost monitoring, and alerts - key tools for teams looking to gain visibility. It takes only 15 minutes to get the cost analysis and optimize costs automatically. At the moment, CASTAI supports services from AWS and Google Cloud Platform, with Azure support coming in Q4 2021.
CAST AI Hacker Noon profile picture

@CAST.AI
CAST AI

AI-driven cloud optimization. Instantly cut your cloud bill, prevent downtime, and 10X the power of DevOps.

#kubecost#kubernetes#aws#aws-eks#cloud-cost-managment#cloud-solutions#cloud-infrastructure#good-company
