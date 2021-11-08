Actor Jordi Molla Plans Genesis NFT Drop with Krew Studios and Raini

MASKS will showcase a collection of meticulously hand-painted masks by the celebrated actor and artist Jordi Molla. The MASKS collection will represent the first official artist NFT drop on Raini. Raini has already revealed that stakers of $RAINI tokens will be entitled to a special allocation from this drop via Rainbow and Unicorn pools, and that there will be an exclusive presale period for the main public sale that will function similarly to The Lords of Light.