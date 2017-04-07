Kotlin Functors, Applicatives, And Monads in Pictures. Part 3/3

First of all, if you didn’t read the previous posts, go do so, otherwise you might be missing some essential concepts!

Monads

How to learn about Monads:

Get a PhD in computer science. Throw it away because you don’t need it for this section!

Monads add a new twist.

Functors apply a function to a wrapped value:

Applicatives apply a wrapped function to a wrapped value:

Monads apply a function that returns a wrapped value to a wrapped value. Monads have a function flatMap ( liftM or >>= in Haskell) to do this.

inline fun <B> flatMap(f: (A) -> Option<B>): Option<B> =

when (this) {

is None -> this

is Some -> f(value)

}

Let’s see an example. Good ol’ Option is a monad:

Just a monad hanging out.

Suppose half is a function that only works on even numbers:

fun half(a: Int) = when {

a % 2 == 0 -> Some(a / 2)

else -> None

}

What if we feed it a wrapped value?

We need to use flatMap ( >>= in Haskell) to shove our wrapped value into the function. Here’s a photo of flatMap :

Here’s how it works:

Some(3).flatMap(::half)

// None

Some(4).flatMap(::half)

// Some(2)

None.flatMap(::half)

// None

What’s happening inside? Let’s look at flatMap 's ( >>= in Haskell) signature again:

// For Option

inline fun <B> flatMap(f: (A) -> Option<B>): Option<B>

So Option is a Monad. Here it is in action with a Some(3) !

And if you pass in a None it’s even simpler:

You can also chain these calls (by using an infix version of flatMap ):

Some(20) flatMap ::half flatMap ::half flatMap ::half

// => None

Note: the original article now describes Haskell’s IO Monad. Kotlin doesn't have anything like that so this translation skips it.

Conclusion

A functor is a type that implements map . An applicative is a type that implements apply . A monad is a type that implements flatMap . Option implements map and flatMap , plus we can extend it to implement apply , so it is a functor, an applicative, and a monad.

What is the difference between the three?

functors : you apply a function to a wrapped value using map .

: you apply a function to a wrapped value using . applicatives : you apply a wrapped function to a wrapped value using apply .

: you apply a wrapped function to a wrapped value using . monads: you apply a function that returns a wrapped value, to a wrapped value using flatMap .

So, dear friend (I think we are friends by this point), I think we both agree that monads are easy and a SMART IDEA(tm). Now that you’ve wet your whistle on this guide, why not pull a Mel Gibson and grab the whole bottle. Check out LYAH’s section on Monads. There’s a lot of things I’ve glossed over because Miran does a great job going in-depth with this stuff.

Happy Koding!