Kotlin Functors, Applicatives, And Monads in Pictures. Part 1/3

This is a translation of Functors, Applicatives, And Monads In Pictures from Haskell into Kotlin.
Actually this is a translation of another translation from Haskell to Swift.
I read through the original post and I found it really interesting for learning new concepts of FP, so I decided to do an additional translation (having also some fun in the way).
I also wanted to see how far can Kotlin get compared to Swift :)
If you enjoy this post be sure to say thanks to the author of the original version: Aditya Bhargava, @_egonschiele on Twitter.
Here’s a simple value:
And we know how to apply a function to this value:
Simple enough. Lets extend this by saying that any value can be in a context. For now you can think of a context as a box that you can put a value in:
Now when you apply a function to this value, you’ll get different results depending on the context. This is the idea that Functors, Applicatives, Monads, Arrows etc are all based on. The
Option data type defines two related contexts:
Note: the pictures use Maybe (Just | None) from Haskell, which correspond to a custom Kotlin’s Option (Some | None) implementation.
sealed class Option<out A> {
object None : Option<Nothing>()
data class Some<out A>(val value: A) : Option<A>()
}
In a second we will see how function application is different when something is a
Some(T)versus a
None. First let’s talk about Functors!
When a value is wrapped in a context, you can’t apply a normal function to it:
This is where
map comes in (
fmap in Haskell).
map is from the street,
map is hip to contexts.
map knows how to apply functions to values that are wrapped in a context. For example, suppose you want to apply a function that adds 3 to
Some(2). Use
map:
fun sumThree(n: Int) = n + 3
Option.Some(2).map(::sumThree)
// => Some(5)
or with a simple syntax using an anonymous lambda:
Option.Some(2).map{ it + 3 }
// => Some(5)
Bam!
map shows us how it’s done! But how does
map know how to apply the function?
A Functor is any type that defines how
map (
fmap in Haskell) applies to it. Here’s how
mapworks:
So we can do this:
Option.Some(2).map{ it + 3 }
// => Some(5)
And
map magically applies this function, because
Option is a Functor. It specifies how
map applies to
Somes and
Nones:
inline fun <B> map(f: (A) -> B): Option<B> = when (this) {
is None -> this
is Some -> Some(f(value))
}
Here’s what is happening behind the scenes when we write
Option.Some(2).map { it + 3 }:
So then you’re like, alright
map, please apply
{ it + 3 } to a
None?
Option.None.map { it + 3 }
// => None
Well, there's a gotcha here since the code above doesn't compile. Why? Well because in this case None doesn't have a proper type, so you cannot do a plus with type
Nothing. But it should be fine because you normally won't write that code but something like:
val option: Option<Int> = someCallThatMightReturnNone()
option.map { it + 3 }
// => None
Like Morpheus in the Matrix,
map knows just what to do; you start with
None, and you end up with
None!
map is zen. Now it makes sense why the
Option type exists. For example, here’s how you work with a database record in a language without
Option:
val post = Post.findByID(1)
return post?.title
But in Kotlin using the
Option functor:
findPost(1).map(::getPostTitle)
If
findPost(1) returns a post, we will get the title with
getPostTitle. If it returns
None, we will return
None!
We can even define
map as an infix function for (
<$> in Haskell), and do this instead:
inline infix fun <B> map(f: (A) -> B): Option<B> { ... }
findPost(1) map ::getPostTitle
Note: we have to use just
mapbecause
<$>wouldn't compile. Another option would be to override a common operator like
/or
*
Here’s another example: what happens when you apply a function to an array?
Arrays are functors too*!
*Basically Kotlin provides an extension function to all iterables in the form:
inline fun <T, R> Iterable<T>.map(transform: (T) -> R): List<R> {..}
Okay, okay, one last example: what happens when you apply a function to another function?
{ a: Int -> a + 2 } map { a: Int -> a + 3 }
// => ???
Here's a function:
Here’s a function applied to another function:
The result is just another function!
typealias IntFunction = (Int) -> Intinfix fun IntFunction.map(g: IntFunction): IntFunction {
return { x -> this(g(x)) }
}
val foo = { a: Int -> a + 2 } map { a: Int -> a + 3 }
foo(10)
// => 15
So functions can be Functors too! When you use
map on a function, you’re just doing function composition!
Want more? Go try applicatives in the second part!