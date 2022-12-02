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Keyless Authorization From GCP to GitHub Actions in GCP Using IdP

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byArslabekov Denis@arslanbekov

Head of SRE @ANNA Money

December 2nd, 2022
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Arslabekov Denis@arslanbekov

Head of SRE @ANNA Money

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TOPICS

cloud#gcp#github-actions#workload-identity-provider#github#software-development#technology#gcp-to-github-actions#gcp-using-idp

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