13 Questions and Answers for Google Cloud Reference Architectures

Google Cloud is a cloud computing platform that can be used to build and deploy applications. It allows you to take advantage of the flexibility of development while scaling the infrastructure as needed.

I'm often asked to provide a list of Google Cloud architectures that help to get started on the cloud journey. Last month, I decided to start a mini-series of Twitter posts called “#13DaysOfGCP" where I shared the most common use cases on Google Cloud. I have compiled the list of all 13 architectures in this post. Some of the topics covered are hybrid cloud, mobile app backends, microservices, serverless, CICD and more. If you were not able to catch it, or if you missed a few days, here we bring to you the summary!

#1: How to set up hybrid architecture in Google Cloud and on-premises?

#2: How to mask sensitive data in chatbots using Data loss prevention (DLP) API?

#3: How to build mobile app backends on Google Cloud?

#4: How to migrate Oracle Database to Spanner?

#5: How to set up hybrid architecture for cloud bursting?

#6: How to build a data lake in Google Cloud?

#7: How to host websites on Google Cloud?

#8: How to set up Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CICD) pipeline on Google Cloud?

#9: How to build serverless microservices in Google Cloud?

#10: Machine Learning on Google Cloud

#11: Serverless image, video or text processing in Google Cloud

#12: Internet of Things (IoT) on Google Cloud

#13: How to set up BeyondCorp zero trust security model?

Wrap up with a puzzle

I hope you enjoy this list of the most common reference architectures. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!





