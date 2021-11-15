Key Facts About the 2021 Noonies Awards #Noonies2021

Hello there, creatures of the tech kingdom: We are calling on you to embrace your civic duty as members of the democra-tech society and to join us in celebrating the awkward, talented, surreal, unreal, and futuristic. Make HackerNoon history by casting your votes, submitting nominations, and sharing your opinions on social media in order to help us recognize the talent behind your favourite tech inventions, content, ideas.

This Year’s Categories are:

Prizes

There are $60,000 worth of prizes to be won!

Winners receive a 5-year standard registration for a .tech domain and a free Avast subscription. There are also $5000 worth of cash prizes to be claimed!

Deadlines

Voting starts on November 15 [there may be a slight delay], and will CLOSE on January 26, 2022.

Who are the Judges?

The people of the internet. #democracy

Got Questions?

Learn more from this FAQ here .

Follow Along:

The official hashtag for the Noonies campaign is: #Noonies2021

If you post about Noonies on the socials, don't forget to tag our accounts @HackerNoon– see the full list here -–and use #Noonies2021

Sponsors

The Noonies Awards are sponsored by Bybit, Avast, .TECH Domains, and hosted by HackerNoon.

Bybit was established in 2018, and has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges out there, with more than two million registered users. Built on customer-centric values, Bybit endeavors to provide a professional, smart, intuitive, and innovative trading and mining experience for retail and institutional clients around the world.

Avast is a global leader in digital security and privacy, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. The company’s threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world.

“We believe that security and privacy is everybody’s right. The HackerNoon community is a great example of thought leadership led by open minded individuals who share their knowledge and experience in various fields, including digital security and privacy. And this is why we partnered with HackerNoon on our mission to shape a better digital world that works for everyone.”

.TECH Domains is a leading new domain extension for the tech industry. Over 300K domains and 5 years later, .TECH is in use by some of the world’s most cutting-edge startups and businesses; as well as widely-known industry leaders, content creators, and tech communities.

“We’re thrilled to be associated with Hackernoon, and their goal of creating the best platform on the internet for tech professionals to get published,” said Suman Das, Sr. Director of Brand Operations, Radix FZC, the registry that operates Dottech Domains. “The Noonies.tech awards speak directly to our love for all things Tech and perfectly align with our mission of building a thriving and inclusive tech community online. Best of luck to all the nominees!”

HackerNoon is a small, distributed team of 14-ish people* passionate about making the internet a better place by publishing free high-quality tech stories - without paywalls, pop-up ads, or a sense of entitlement. HackerNoon is also a huge, global team of over 15,000+ writers, founders, makers, thinkers and technologists, plus over 3,000,000+ monthly readers.

