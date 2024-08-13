Search icon
    Kelp DAO Introduces 'Gain Vault' Program with Integrated L2 Access
    103 reads

    Kelp DAO Introduces 'Gain Vault' Program with Integrated L2 Access

    by Ishan Pandey August 13th, 2024
    Kelp DAO has launched the Kelp Gain Vaults program. The program provides streamlined access to multiple Layer 2 (L2) airdrops through a single, diversified strategy. At its core, the program utilizes smart contracts to automate asset deployment across various opportunities. Users deposit their assets into a vault and receive a synthetic token.
    featured image - Kelp DAO Introduces 'Gain Vault' Program with Integrated L2 Access
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    Kelp DAO, a liquid restaking platform, has announced the launch of its 'Kelp Gain Vaults' program. This initiative aims to enhance the earning potential for restakers and users by providing streamlined access to multiple Layer 2 (L2) airdrops through a single, diversified strategy. The Kelp Gain Vaults program introduces a novel approach to managing crypto assets and maximizing rewards. At its core, the program utilizes smart contracts to automate asset deployment across various opportunities. Users deposit their assets into a vault and receive a synthetic token in return, which represents their share of the pooled assets.


    Key features of the Kelp Gain Vaults include:


    • Simplified participation in multiple L2 airdrop opportunities

    • Automated management of asset allocations

    • Integration with mainnet DeFi yields

    • Periodic strategy adjustments by vault managers


    The initial offering in the Kelp Gain Vaults program is the Airdrop Gain Vault. This specialized vault focuses on simplifying participation in airdrop opportunities across various L2 protocols. Users can deposit assets like ETH or rsETH, which are then bridged to partner L2s to enhance airdrop potential.


    Benefits of the Airdrop Gain Vault:


    • Access to multiple L2 airdrops through a single deposit

    • Integration with mainnet DeFi yields for additional earning opportunities

    • Issuance of agETH, a synthetic token that can be used in other DeFi protocols

    • Potential for enhanced yields through deployment on platforms like Pendle


    The launch of the Kelp Gain Vaults program involves collaboration with several key partners:


    • August: Providing institutional-grade smart contract infrastructure

    • Tulipa Capital: Acting as the lead strategy partner for the Airdrop Gain Vault

    • L2 and DeFi partners: Including Linea, Karak, Scroll, Pendle, Across, LZ, Spectra, Lyra, and various decentralized exchanges (DEXs)


    These partnerships aim to ensure a robust and diverse ecosystem for the Kelp Gain Vaults, offering users access to a wide range of opportunities across the DeFi landscape. The introduction of the Kelp Gain Vaults program represents a significant step towards automated reward management and investment strategies in the DeFi space. By simplifying access to complex strategies and leveraging the composability of DeFi, this initiative has the potential to:


    • Increase accessibility to advanced DeFi strategies for a broader user base

    • Optimize reward potential across multiple protocols and layers

    • Encourage further innovation in automated asset management within the DeFi sector

    Final Thoughts

    The launch of Kelp DAO's Gain Vaults program, particularly the Airdrop Gain Vault, marks an important development in the evolution of DeFi strategies. By offering simplified access to diverse L2 airdrops and integrating with mainnet DeFi yields, this initiative aims to enhance user experience and maximize reward potential. As the DeFi landscape continues to evolve, such innovations may play a crucial role in shaping the future of decentralized finance and asset management.


    Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR.


    About Author

    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture
    Ishan Pandey@ishanpandey
    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

