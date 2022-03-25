Just Your Average HackerNoon Product Meeting Notes [Feb 2022]

0 Taking notes during a meeting is one way to improve one's writing skills. As is the culture here at Hackernoon, we have weekly Product Meetings, and taking notes is an essential aspect of these weekly meetings. In one of those weekly meetings, I had the opportunity to take the meeting notes. The below slogging thread by andemosa, richard-kubina, David and Kien, is the notes from that meeting and it occurred in the hackernoon's official #meeting-recap channel.

As someone who didn't really love English or Literature during my days in school, writing does not come naturally for me.

Having to work with a technology publishing platform has meant I have had to improve my writing skills.

Like with mastering any new skill, one has to take an interest in the craft, recognize what and where they can improve in that skill, and be deliberate about working to achieve being good at that skill.

Aside from writing articles, taking notes during a meeting is one way to improve one's writing.

Here at HackerNoon, we have weekly Product Meetings, and taking notes is an essential aspect of these weekly meetings.

In one of those weekly meetings, I had the opportunity to take the meeting notes (sometimes known as meeting minutes).

Looking back now, apart from the purpose of documentation and record-keeping, these meeting notes also help to keep track of the progress that has been made.

The below slogging thread by Andemosa, Richard-Kubina, David, and Kien, is the notes from that meeting and it occurred in the HackerNoon's official #meeting-recap channel. It has been edited for readability.

Product Team Weekly - February 3rd, 2022- Anderson



Fixed search bar alignment on mobile.

Fixed text color on tags for company page.

Working on showing a message when the stats of a story is not available.

Jefferson

Added sign-in with a magic link to both http://hackernoon.com and http://app.hackernoon.com.

Would look at adding tracking to magic link as suggested by David.

Guy Torbet

Worked with Marcos on Notifications.

Should ship notification this week.

Working on noonies NFTs and allowing users with metamask to be able to access NFTs.

Made lots of progress on the web3 project to allow users login.

Marcos

Working on making the viewing of google analytics stats easier for Utsav.

The name of the company whose ads was clicked on can be displayed on the events analytics page.

Changed profile socials from an array to a map. Maps are more efficient than arrays.

David suggests writing a blog post on the efficiency of maps over arrays.

Worked on notifications. Added colors and animations to notifications.

Added interests section to the user profile. shows current interests and recommends other tags users might be interested in.

Richard

Would have to look into allowing only registered users to react to stories and then make it possible for users to see stories they have reacted to.

Beni

Working on the brand dashboard, added company mentions and payments for services.

🙌 3

The second recording : [Secret Link]

Hey what was that tool to turn one design into many designs that Richard Kubina mentioned? For Startups of the Year? [at] Kien

https://htmlcsstoimage.com/ was mentioned in the chat.

We could probably whip up a design in HTML and do it ourselves with https://www.npmjs.com/package/html-to-image

Kien

Hi Richard Kubina, just sent you a DM!

📬 1

0