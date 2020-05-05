Just Paste Link and Hit Enter to Embed CodePen, CodeSandBox, Tweets or Youtube on Hacker Noon

@ David David Smooke Founder & CEO of Hacker Noon

Hey, the Hacker Noon editor now supports embeds from CodeSandbox and CodePen so software developers can better tell the story of their code. To use, simply paste the link and hit enter (GIF above).

Previously, developers could only host their code natively within Hacker Noon stories (still an option):

In terms of improving the publishing experience, we support some embeds that you may not know about. Below are examples of how I embedded CodeSandBox, CodePen, Twitter and Youtube by pasting the link and pressing enter.

CodeSandBox:

CodePen:

Tweets:

Youtube Videos:

Just paste the link and press enter. What embed should we support next?

