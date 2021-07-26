Search icon
JUST LAUNCHED: Startups of the Year!!!

(Your boy spent 37 hours making this video so please share 🥺 👉👈)

Who will be your city's startup of the year? Vote now at: https://startups.hackernoon.com/

Let’s recognize those who not only survived but thrived through 2021. Let’s get behind those who backed us through a pandemic. Let’s nominate the very best in business, and then, let’s put it to a vote - because remember: Democracy Good, Jeff Bezos Bad.

Full announcement Post: Vote Now for the Worldwide Web Startups of the Year 2021.

Find trending startups everywhere around the globe:

Big Thanks to our Headline Sponsors! Brex, ByBit and Blockster.

Learn more: https://startups.hackernoon.com/faq
Nominate and Vote today! https://startups.hackernoon.com/

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

