JohnnyTheCoder Cares About the Environment; Getting People Hired

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
John Selawsky (US) is a coding tutor and 4x Hacker Noon Awards Nominee who’s been on a journey. Read on to enjoy Johnny's quick takes on real-life goals, rewards, learning, and more.
🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! VOTE until 12 Oct 2020 at NOONIES.TECH! 🚀
Hey, my name is Johnny or just JohnnyTheCoder.
I used to be a Senior Java Dev in a big company, but then I understood that my real-life goal is to teach other people to code.
That's why I decided to become a tutor. I'm still coding and even manage freelance teams, but my passion is to teach.
I write Medium blog about my coding experience and create useful content for newbie Java learners.
When I see chicos and chicas who get their first jobs thanks to my courses.
It's really huge thing.
About the way the world is changing.
Remember - you're not alone and it's never too late to start learn something new.
Everything becomes in online mode.
Some eco-related initiative.
That we are too addicted to technologies.
Insight Timer, Reddit app
Spanish.
With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.