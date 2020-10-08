JohnnyTheCoder Cares About the Environment; Getting People Hired

John Selawsky (US) is a coding tutor and 4x Hacker Noon Awards Nominee who’s been on a journey. Read on to enjoy Johnny's quick takes on real-life goals, rewards, learning, and more.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Hey, my name is Johnny or just JohnnyTheCoder.

I used to be a Senior Java Dev in a big company, but then I understood that my real-life goal is to teach other people to code.

That's why I decided to become a tutor. I'm still coding and even manage freelance teams, but my passion is to teach.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I write Medium blog about my coding experience and create useful content for newbie Java learners.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

When I see chicos and chicas who get their first jobs thanks to my courses.

It's really huge thing.

5. What are you worried about right now?

About the way the world is changing.

6.What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Remember - you're not alone and it's never too late to start learn something new.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Everything becomes in online mode.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Some eco-related initiative.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

That we are too addicted to technologies.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Insight Timer, Reddit app

11. What are you currently learning?

Spanish.

